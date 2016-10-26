With ES modules you can obtain some metadata from the code that imports or compiles your ES-module. This is done through import.meta , which is an object that provides your code with this information. Throughout the Nuxt documentation you may see snippets that use this already to figure out whether the code is currently running on the client or server side.

Read more about import.meta . Read more about

These values are statically injected and can be used for tree-shaking your runtime code.

Property Type Description import.meta.client boolean True when evaluated on the client side. import.meta.browser boolean True when evaluated on the client side. import.meta.server boolean True when evaluated on the server side. import.meta.nitro boolean True when evaluated on the server side. import.meta.dev boolean True when running the Nuxt dev server. import.meta.test boolean True when running in a test context. import.meta.prerender boolean True when rendering HTML on the server in the prerender stage of your build.

These values are available both in modules and in your nuxt.config .

Property Type Description import.meta.env object Equals process.env import.meta.url string Resolvable path for the current file.