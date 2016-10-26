import.meta objectThe
With ES modules you can obtain some metadata from the code that imports or compiles your ES-module.
This is done through
import.meta, which is an object that provides your code with this information.
Throughout the Nuxt documentation you may see snippets that use this already to figure out whether the
code is currently running on the client or server side.
These values are statically injected and can be used for tree-shaking your runtime code.
|Property
|Type
|Description
import.meta.client
|boolean
|True when evaluated on the client side.
import.meta.browser
|boolean
|True when evaluated on the client side.
import.meta.server
|boolean
|True when evaluated on the server side.
import.meta.nitro
|boolean
|True when evaluated on the server side.
import.meta.dev
|boolean
|True when running the Nuxt dev server.
import.meta.test
|boolean
|True when running in a test context.
import.meta.prerender
|boolean
|True when rendering HTML on the server in the prerender stage of your build.
These values are available both in modules and in your
nuxt.config.
|Property
|Type
|Description
import.meta.env
|object
|Equals
process.env
import.meta.url
|string
|Resolvable path for the current file.
import.meta.url to resolve files within modulesUsing
import { createResolver } from 'nuxt/kit'
// Resolve relative from the current file
const resolver = createResolver(import.meta.url)
export default defineNuxtModule({
meta: { name: 'myModule' },
setup () {
addComponent({
name: 'MyModuleComponent',
// Resolves to '/modules/my-module/components/MyModuleComponent.vue'
filePath: resolver.resolve('./components/MyModuleComponent.vue'),
})
},
})