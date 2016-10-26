Method 1: Using named export

app/composables/useFoo.ts export const useFoo = () => { return useState ( ' foo ' , () => ' bar ' ) }

Method 2: Using default export

app/composables/use-foo.ts or composables/useFoo.ts // It will be available as useFoo() (camelCase of file name without extension) export default function () { return useState ( ' foo ' , () => ' bar ' ) }

Usage: You can now use auto imported composable in .js , .ts and .vue files

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const foo = useFoo () </ script > < template > < div > {{ foo }} </ div > </ template >

The app/composables/ directory in Nuxt does not provide any additional reactivity capabilities to your code. Instead, any reactivity within composables is achieved using Vue's Composition API mechanisms, such as ref and reactive. Note that reactive code is also not limited to the boundaries of the app/composables/ directory. You are free to employ reactivity features wherever they're needed in your application.

Under the hood, Nuxt auto generates the file .nuxt/imports.d.ts to declare the types.

Be aware that you have to run nuxt prepare , nuxt dev or nuxt build in order to let Nuxt generate the types.

If you create a composable without having the dev server running, TypeScript will throw an error, such as Cannot find name 'useBar'.

You can use a composable within another composable using auto imports:

app/composables/test.ts export const useFoo = () => { const nuxtApp = useNuxtApp () const bar = useBar () }

You can access plugin injections from composables:

app/composables/test.ts export const useHello = () => { const nuxtApp = useNuxtApp () return nuxtApp . $hello }

Nuxt only scans files at the top level of the app/composables/ directory, e.g.:

Directory Structure - | composables/ --- | index.ts // scanned --- | useFoo.ts // scanned --- | nested/ ----- | utils.ts // not scanned

Only app/composables/index.ts and app/composables/useFoo.ts would be searched for imports.

To get auto imports working for nested modules, you could either re-export them (recommended) or configure the scanner to include nested directories:

Example: Re-export the composables you need from the app/composables/index.ts file:

app/composables/index.ts // Enables auto import for this export export { utils } from ' ./nested/utils.ts '

Example: Scan nested directories inside the app/composables/ folder: