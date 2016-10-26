Nuxt have builders based on Vite and webpack. You can extend the config passed to each one using
extendViteConfig and
extendWebpackConfig functions. You can also add additional plugins via
addVitePlugin,
addWebpackPlugin and
addBuildPlugin.
extendViteConfig
Extends the Vite configuration. Callback function can be called multiple times, when applying to both client and server builds.
config hook, or — for environment-specific configuration — the
applyToEnvironment hook.
import { defineNuxtModule, extendViteConfig } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
extendViteConfig((config) => {
config.optimizeDeps ||= {}
config.optimizeDeps.include ||= []
config.optimizeDeps.include.push('cross-fetch')
})
},
})
For environment-specific configuration in Nuxt 5+, use
addVitePlugin() instead:
import { addVitePlugin, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
// For global configuration (affects all environments)
addVitePlugin(() => ({
name: 'my-global-plugin',
config (config) {
// This runs before environment setup
config.optimizeDeps ||= {}
config.optimizeDeps.include ||= []
config.optimizeDeps.include.push('cross-fetch')
},
}))
// For environment-specific configuration
addVitePlugin(() => ({
name: 'my-client-plugin',
applyToEnvironment (environment) {
return environment.name === 'client'
},
configEnvironment (name, config) {
// This only affects the client environment
config.optimizeDeps ||= {}
config.optimizeDeps.include ||= []
config.optimizeDeps.include.push('client-only-package')
},
}))
},
})
config hook runs before
applyToEnvironment and modifies the global configuration. Use
configEnvironment for environment-specific configuration changes.
function extendViteConfig (callback: ((config: ViteConfig) => void), options?: ExtendViteConfigOptions): void
callback: A callback function that will be called with the Vite configuration object.
options: Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
dev
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in development mode.
build
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in production mode.
server
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the server bundle. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. Use
addVitePlugin() with
applyToEnvironment() instead.
client
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the client bundle. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. Use
addVitePlugin() with
applyToEnvironment() instead.
prepend
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be prepended to the array with
unshift() instead of
push().
extendWebpackConfig
Extends the webpack configuration. Callback function can be called multiple times, when applying to both client and server builds.
import { defineNuxtModule, extendWebpackConfig } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
extendWebpackConfig((config) => {
config.module!.rules!.push({
test: /\.txt$/,
use: 'raw-loader',
})
})
},
})
function extendWebpackConfig (callback: ((config: WebpackConfig) => void), options?: ExtendWebpackConfigOptions): void
callback: A callback function that will be called with the webpack configuration object.
options: Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
dev
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in development mode.
build
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in production mode.
server
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the server bundle.
client
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the client bundle.
prepend
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be prepended to the array with
unshift() instead of
push().
addVitePlugin
Append Vite plugin to the config.
server: false or
client: false options will not have their
config or
configResolved hooks called. Instead, use the
applyToEnvironment() method instead for environment-specific plugins.
import { addVitePlugin, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
import { svg4VuePlugin } from 'vite-plugin-svg4vue'
export default defineNuxtModule({
meta: {
name: 'nuxt-svg-icons',
configKey: 'nuxtSvgIcons',
},
defaults: {
svg4vue: {
assetsDirName: 'assets/icons',
},
},
setup (options) {
addVitePlugin(svg4VuePlugin(options.svg4vue))
// or, to add a vite plugin to only one environment
addVitePlugin(() => ({
name: 'my-client-plugin',
applyToEnvironment (environment) {
return environment.name === 'client'
},
// ... rest of your client-only plugin
}))
},
})
function addVitePlugin (pluginOrGetter: VitePlugin | VitePlugin[] | (() => VitePlugin | VitePlugin[]), options?: ExtendViteConfigOptions): void
pluginOrGetter: A Vite plugin instance or an array of Vite plugin instances. If a function is provided, it must return a Vite plugin instance or an array of Vite plugin instances.
options: Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
dev
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in development mode.
build
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in production mode.
server
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the server bundle. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. Use
applyToEnvironment() instead.
client
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the client bundle. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. Use
applyToEnvironment() instead.
prepend
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be prepended to the array with
unshift() instead of
push().
addWebpackPlugin
Append webpack plugin to the config.
import EslintWebpackPlugin from 'eslint-webpack-plugin'
import { addWebpackPlugin, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
meta: {
name: 'nuxt-eslint',
configKey: 'eslint',
},
defaults: nuxt => ({
include: [`${nuxt.options.srcDir}/**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx,vue}`],
lintOnStart: true,
}),
setup (options, nuxt) {
const webpackOptions = {
...options,
context: nuxt.options.srcDir,
files: options.include,
lintDirtyModulesOnly: !options.lintOnStart,
}
addWebpackPlugin(new EslintWebpackPlugin(webpackOptions), { server: false })
},
})
function addWebpackPlugin (pluginOrGetter: WebpackPluginInstance | WebpackPluginInstance[] | (() => WebpackPluginInstance | WebpackPluginInstance[]), options?: ExtendWebpackConfigOptions): void
pluginOrGetter: A webpack plugin instance or an array of webpack plugin instances. If a function is provided, it must return a webpack plugin instance or an array of webpack plugin instances.
options: Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
dev
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in development mode.
build
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in production mode.
server
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the server bundle.
client
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the client bundle.
prepend
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be prepended to the array with
unshift() instead of
push().
addBuildPlugin
Builder-agnostic version of
addVitePlugin and
addWebpackPlugin. It will add the plugin to both Vite and webpack configurations if they are present.
function addBuildPlugin (pluginFactory: AddBuildPluginFactory, options?: ExtendConfigOptions): void
pluginFactory: A factory function that returns an object with
vite and/or
webpack properties. These properties must be functions that return a Vite plugin instance or an array of Vite plugin instances and/or a webpack plugin instance or an array of webpack plugin instances.
options: Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
dev
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in development mode.
build
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building in production mode.
server
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the server bundle.
client
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be called when building the client bundle.
prepend
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the callback function will be prepended to the array with
unshift() instead of
push().