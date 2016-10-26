Nuxt have builders based on Vite and webpack . You can extend the config passed to each one using extendViteConfig and extendWebpackConfig functions. You can also add additional plugins via addVitePlugin , addWebpackPlugin and addBuildPlugin .

Extends the Vite configuration. Callback function can be called multiple times, when applying to both client and server builds.

This hook is now deprecated, and we recommend using a Vite plugin instead with a config hook, or — for environment-specific configuration — the applyToEnvironment hook.

import { defineNuxtModule , extendViteConfig } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { extendViteConfig ( ( config ) => { config . optimizeDeps ||= {} config . optimizeDeps . include ||= [] config . optimizeDeps . include . push ( ' cross-fetch ' ) } ) }, } )

For environment-specific configuration in Nuxt 5+, use addVitePlugin() instead:

import { addVitePlugin , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { // For global configuration (affects all environments) addVitePlugin ( () => ( { name : ' my-global-plugin ' , config ( config ) { // This runs before environment setup config . optimizeDeps ||= {} config . optimizeDeps . include ||= [] config . optimizeDeps . include . push ( ' cross-fetch ' ) }, } )) // For environment-specific configuration addVitePlugin ( () => ( { name : ' my-client-plugin ' , applyToEnvironment ( environment ) { return environment . name === ' client ' }, configEnvironment ( name , config ) { // This only affects the client environment config . optimizeDeps ||= {} config . optimizeDeps . include ||= [] config . optimizeDeps . include . push ( ' client-only-package ' ) }, } )) }, } )

Important: The config hook runs before applyToEnvironment and modifies the global configuration. Use configEnvironment for environment-specific configuration changes.

function extendViteConfig ( callback : ( ( config : ViteConfig ) => void ) , options ?: ExtendViteConfigOptions ): void

Check out the Vite website for more information about its configuration.

callback : A callback function that will be called with the Vite configuration object.

options : Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description dev boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building in development mode. build boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building in production mode. server boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building the server bundle. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. Use addVitePlugin() with applyToEnvironment() instead. client boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building the client bundle. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. Use addVitePlugin() with applyToEnvironment() instead. prepend boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be prepended to the array with unshift() instead of push() .

Extends the webpack configuration. Callback function can be called multiple times, when applying to both client and server builds.

import { defineNuxtModule , extendWebpackConfig } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { extendWebpackConfig ( ( config ) => { config . module !. rules !. push ( { test : / \. txt $ / , use : ' raw-loader ' , } ) } ) }, } )

function extendWebpackConfig ( callback : ( ( config : WebpackConfig ) => void ) , options ?: ExtendWebpackConfigOptions ): void

Check out webpack website for more information about its configuration.

callback : A callback function that will be called with the webpack configuration object.

options : Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description dev boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building in development mode. build boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building in production mode. server boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building the server bundle. client boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building the client bundle. prepend boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be prepended to the array with unshift() instead of push() .

Append Vite plugin to the config.

In Nuxt 5+, plugins registered with server: false or client: false options will not have their config or configResolved hooks called. Instead, use the applyToEnvironment() method instead for environment-specific plugins.

import { addVitePlugin , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { svg4VuePlugin } from ' vite-plugin-svg4vue ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' nuxt-svg-icons ' , configKey : ' nuxtSvgIcons ' , }, defaults : { svg4vue : { assetsDirName : ' assets/icons ' , }, }, setup ( options ) { addVitePlugin ( svg4VuePlugin ( options . svg4vue )) // or, to add a vite plugin to only one environment addVitePlugin ( () => ( { name : ' my-client-plugin ' , applyToEnvironment ( environment ) { return environment . name === ' client ' }, // ... rest of your client-only plugin } )) }, } )

function addVitePlugin ( pluginOrGetter : VitePlugin | VitePlugin [] | ( () => VitePlugin | VitePlugin []) , options ?: ExtendViteConfigOptions ): void

See See Vite website for more information about Vite plugins. You can also use this repository to find a plugin that suits your needs.

pluginOrGetter : A Vite plugin instance or an array of Vite plugin instances. If a function is provided, it must return a Vite plugin instance or an array of Vite plugin instances.

options : Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description dev boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building in development mode. build boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building in production mode. server boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building the server bundle. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. Use applyToEnvironment() instead. client boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building the client bundle. Deprecated in Nuxt 5+. Use applyToEnvironment() instead. prepend boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be prepended to the array with unshift() instead of push() .

Append webpack plugin to the config.

import EslintWebpackPlugin from ' eslint-webpack-plugin ' import { addWebpackPlugin , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' nuxt-eslint ' , configKey : ' eslint ' , }, defaults : nuxt => ( { include : [ `${ nuxt . options . srcDir } /**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx,vue} ` ] , lintOnStart : true , } ) , setup ( options , nuxt ) { const webpackOptions = { ... options , context : nuxt . options . srcDir , files : options . include , lintDirtyModulesOnly : ! options . lintOnStart , } addWebpackPlugin ( new EslintWebpackPlugin ( webpackOptions ) , { server : false } ) }, } )

function addWebpackPlugin ( pluginOrGetter : WebpackPluginInstance | WebpackPluginInstance [] | ( () => WebpackPluginInstance | WebpackPluginInstance []) , options ?: ExtendWebpackConfigOptions ): void

See See webpack website for more information about webpack plugins. You can also use this collection to find a plugin that suits your needs.

pluginOrGetter : A webpack plugin instance or an array of webpack plugin instances. If a function is provided, it must return a webpack plugin instance or an array of webpack plugin instances.

options : Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description dev boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building in development mode. build boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building in production mode. server boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building the server bundle. client boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be called when building the client bundle. prepend boolean false If set to true , the callback function will be prepended to the array with unshift() instead of push() .

Builder-agnostic version of addVitePlugin and addWebpackPlugin . It will add the plugin to both Vite and webpack configurations if they are present.

function addBuildPlugin ( pluginFactory : AddBuildPluginFactory , options ?: ExtendConfigOptions ): void

pluginFactory : A factory function that returns an object with vite and/or webpack properties. These properties must be functions that return a Vite plugin instance or an array of Vite plugin instances and/or a webpack plugin instance or an array of webpack plugin instances.

options : Options to pass to the callback function. This object can have the following properties: