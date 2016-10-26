useHydration is a built-in composable that provides a way to set data on the server side every time a new HTTP request is made and receive that data on the client side. This way useHydration allows you to take full control of the hydration cycle.

This is an advanced composable, primarily designed for use within plugins, mostly used by Nuxt modules.

useHydration is designed to ensure state synchronization and restoration during SSR. If you need to create a globally reactive state that is SSR-friendly in Nuxt, is designed to. If you need to create a globally reactive state that is SSR-friendly in Nuxt, useState is the recommended choice.

The data returned from the get function on the server is stored in nuxtApp.payload under the unique key provided as the first parameter to useHydration . During hydration, this data is then retrieved on the client, preventing redundant computations or API calls.

With useHydration Without useHydration export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( nuxtApp ) => { const myStore = new MyStore () useHydration ( ' myStoreState ' , () => myStore . getState () , data => myStore . setState ( data ) , ) } ) export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( nuxtApp ) => { const myStore = new MyStore () if ( import . meta . server ) { nuxt . hooks . hook ( ' app:rendered ' , () => { nuxtApp . payload . myStoreState = myStore . getState () } ) } if ( import . meta . client ) { nuxt . hooks . hook ( ' app:created ' , () => { myStore . setState ( nuxtApp . payload . myStoreState ) } ) } } )

Signature export function useHydration < T > ( key : string , get : () => T , set : ( value : T ) => void ): void

Parameter Type Description key string A unique key that identifies the data in your Nuxt application. get () => T A function executed only on the server (called when SSR rendering is done) to set the initial value. set (value: T) => void A function executed only on the client (called when initial Vue instance is created) to receive the data.

This composable does not return any value.