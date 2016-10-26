defineNuxtComponent

Source
defineNuxtComponent() is a helper function for defining type safe components with Options API.
defineNuxtComponent() is a helper function for defining type safe Vue components using options API similar to defineComponent(). defineNuxtComponent() wrapper also adds support for asyncData and head component options.
Using <script setup lang="ts"> is the recommended way of declaring Vue components in Nuxt.
Read more in Docs > Getting Started > Data Fetching.

asyncData()

If you choose not to use setup() in your app, you can use the asyncData() method within your component definition:

app/pages/index.vue
<script lang="ts">
export default defineNuxtComponent({
  asyncData () {
    return {
      data: {
        greetings: 'hello world!',
      },
    }
  },
})
</script>

head()

If you choose not to use setup() in your app, you can use the head() method within your component definition:

app/pages/index.vue
<script lang="ts">
export default defineNuxtComponent({
  head (nuxtApp) {
    return {
      title: 'My site',
    }
  },
})
</script>