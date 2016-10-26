defineNuxtComponent() is a helper function for defining type safe Vue components using options API similar to
defineComponent().
defineNuxtComponent() wrapper also adds support for
asyncData and
head component options.
<script setup lang="ts"> is the recommended way of declaring Vue components in Nuxt.
asyncData()
If you choose not to use
setup() in your app, you can use the
asyncData() method within your component definition:
<script lang="ts">
export default defineNuxtComponent({
asyncData () {
return {
data: {
greetings: 'hello world!',
},
}
},
})
</script>
head()
If you choose not to use
setup() in your app, you can use the
head() method within your component definition:
<script lang="ts">
export default defineNuxtComponent({
head (nuxtApp) {
return {
title: 'My site',
}
},
})
</script>