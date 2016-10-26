defineNuxtComponent() is a helper function for defining type safe Vue components using options API similar to defineNuxtComponent() wrapper also adds support for asyncData and head component options. is a helper function for defining type safe Vue components using options API similar to defineComponent() wrapper also adds support forandcomponent options.

Using <script setup lang="ts"> is the recommended way of declaring Vue components in Nuxt.

If you choose not to use setup() in your app, you can use the asyncData() method within your component definition:

app/pages/index.vue < script lang = " ts " > export default defineNuxtComponent ( { asyncData () { return { data : { greetings : ' hello world! ' , }, } }, } ) </ script >

If you choose not to use setup() in your app, you can use the head() method within your component definition: