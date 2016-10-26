The useHead composable allows you to manage your head tags in a programmatic and reactive way, powered by Unhead . It lets you customize the meta tags, links, scripts, and other elements in the <head> section of your HTML document.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { title : ' My App ' , meta : [ { name : ' description ' , content : ' My amazing site. ' }, ] , bodyAttrs : { class : ' test ' , }, script : [ { innerHTML : ' console.log( \' Hello world \' ) ' } ] , } ) </ script >

If the data comes from a user or other untrusted source, we recommend you check out If the data comes from a user or other untrusted source, we recommend you check out useHeadSafe

The properties of useHead can be dynamic, accepting ref , computed and reactive properties. The meta parameter can also accept a function returning an object to make the entire object reactive.

Signature export function useHead ( meta : MaybeComputedRef < MetaObject >): void interface MetaObject { title ?: string titleTemplate ?: string | ( ( title ?: string ) => string ) base ?: Base link ?: Link [] meta ?: Meta [] style ?: Style [] script ?: Script [] noscript ?: Noscript [] htmlAttrs ?: HtmlAttributes bodyAttrs ?: BodyAttributes }

See @unhead/schema for more detailed types.

meta : An object accepting head metadata properties to customize the page's <head> section. All properties support reactive values ( ref , computed , reactive ) or can be a function returning the metadata object.

Property Type Description title string Sets the page title. titleTemplate string | ((title?: string) => string) Configures a dynamic template to customize the page title. Can be a string with %s placeholder or a function. base Base Sets the <base> tag for the document. link Link[] Array of link objects. Each element is mapped to a <link> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes. meta Meta[] Array of meta objects. Each element is mapped to a <meta> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes. style Style[] Array of style objects. Each element is mapped to a <style> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes. script Script[] Array of script objects. Each element is mapped to a <script> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes. noscript Noscript[] Array of noscript objects. Each element is mapped to a <noscript> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes. htmlAttrs HtmlAttributes Sets attributes of the <html> tag. Each object property is mapped to the corresponding attribute. bodyAttrs BodyAttributes Sets attributes of the <body> tag. Each object property is mapped to the corresponding attribute.

This composable does not return any value. It registers the head metadata with Unhead, which manages the actual DOM updates.

app/pages/about.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { title : ' About Us ' , meta : [ { name : ' description ' , content : ' Learn more about our company ' }, { property : ' og:title ' , content : ' About Us ' }, { property : ' og:description ' , content : ' Learn more about our company ' }, ] , } ) </ script >

app/pages/profile.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const profile = ref ( { name : ' John Doe ' } ) useHead ( { title : computed ( () => profile . value . name) , meta : [ { name : ' description ' , content : computed ( () => ` Profile page for ${ profile . value . name }` ) , }, ] , } ) </ script >

app/pages/dynamic.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const count = ref ( 0 ) useHead ( () => ( { title : ` Count: ${ count . value }` , meta : [ { name : ' description ' , content : ` Current count is ${ count . value }` }, ] , } )) </ script >

app/pages/external.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { link : [ { rel : ' stylesheet ' , href : ' https://cdn.example.com/styles.css ' , }, ] , script : [ { src : ' https://cdn.example.com/script.js ' , async : true , }, ] , } ) </ script >

app/pages/themed.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const isDark = ref ( true ) useHead ( { htmlAttrs : { lang : ' en ' , class : computed ( () => isDark . value ? ' dark ' : ' light ' ) , }, bodyAttrs : { class : ' themed-page ' , }, } ) </ script >