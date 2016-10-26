The
useHead composable allows you to manage your head tags in a programmatic and reactive way, powered by Unhead. It lets you customize the meta tags, links, scripts, and other elements in the
<head> section of your HTML document.
<script setup lang="ts">
useHead({
title: 'My App',
meta: [
{ name: 'description', content: 'My amazing site.' },
],
bodyAttrs: {
class: 'test',
},
script: [{ innerHTML: 'console.log(\'Hello world\')' }],
})
</script>
useHeadSafe.
useHead can be dynamic, accepting
ref,
computed and
reactive properties. The
meta parameter can also accept a function returning an object to make the entire object reactive.
export function useHead (meta: MaybeComputedRef<MetaObject>): void
interface MetaObject {
title?: string
titleTemplate?: string | ((title?: string) => string)
base?: Base
link?: Link[]
meta?: Meta[]
style?: Style[]
script?: Script[]
noscript?: Noscript[]
htmlAttrs?: HtmlAttributes
bodyAttrs?: BodyAttributes
}
See @unhead/schema for more detailed types.
meta: An object accepting head metadata properties to customize the page's
<head> section. All properties support reactive values (
ref,
computed,
reactive) or can be a function returning the metadata object.
|Property
|Type
|Description
title
string
|Sets the page title.
titleTemplate
string | ((title?: string) => string)
|Configures a dynamic template to customize the page title. Can be a string with
%s placeholder or a function.
base
Base
|Sets the
<base> tag for the document.
link
Link[]
|Array of link objects. Each element is mapped to a
<link> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
meta
Meta[]
|Array of meta objects. Each element is mapped to a
<meta> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
style
Style[]
|Array of style objects. Each element is mapped to a
<style> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
script
Script[]
|Array of script objects. Each element is mapped to a
<script> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
noscript
Noscript[]
|Array of noscript objects. Each element is mapped to a
<noscript> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
htmlAttrs
HtmlAttributes
|Sets attributes of the
<html> tag. Each object property is mapped to the corresponding attribute.
bodyAttrs
BodyAttributes
|Sets attributes of the
<body> tag. Each object property is mapped to the corresponding attribute.
This composable does not return any value. It registers the head metadata with Unhead, which manages the actual DOM updates.
<script setup lang="ts">
useHead({
title: 'About Us',
meta: [
{ name: 'description', content: 'Learn more about our company' },
{ property: 'og:title', content: 'About Us' },
{ property: 'og:description', content: 'Learn more about our company' },
],
})
</script>
<script setup lang="ts">
const profile = ref({ name: 'John Doe' })
useHead({
title: computed(() => profile.value.name),
meta: [
{
name: 'description',
content: computed(() => `Profile page for ${profile.value.name}`),
},
],
})
</script>
<script setup lang="ts">
const count = ref(0)
useHead(() => ({
title: `Count: ${count.value}`,
meta: [
{ name: 'description', content: `Current count is ${count.value}` },
],
}))
</script>
<script setup lang="ts">
useHead({
link: [
{
rel: 'stylesheet',
href: 'https://cdn.example.com/styles.css',
},
],
script: [
{
src: 'https://cdn.example.com/script.js',
async: true,
},
],
})
</script>
<script setup lang="ts">
const isDark = ref(true)
useHead({
htmlAttrs: {
lang: 'en',
class: computed(() => isDark.value ? 'dark' : 'light'),
},
bodyAttrs: {
class: 'themed-page',
},
})
</script>