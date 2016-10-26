useHead

useHead customizes the head properties of individual pages of your Nuxt app.

Usage

The useHead composable allows you to manage your head tags in a programmatic and reactive way, powered by Unhead. It lets you customize the meta tags, links, scripts, and other elements in the <head> section of your HTML document.

app/app.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
useHead({
  title: 'My App',
  meta: [
    { name: 'description', content: 'My amazing site.' },
  ],
  bodyAttrs: {
    class: 'test',
  },
  script: [{ innerHTML: 'console.log(\'Hello world\')' }],
})
</script>
If the data comes from a user or other untrusted source, we recommend you check out useHeadSafe.
The properties of useHead can be dynamic, accepting ref, computed and reactive properties. The meta parameter can also accept a function returning an object to make the entire object reactive.

Type

Signature
export function useHead (meta: MaybeComputedRef<MetaObject>): void

interface MetaObject {
  title?: string
  titleTemplate?: string | ((title?: string) => string)
  base?: Base
  link?: Link[]
  meta?: Meta[]
  style?: Style[]
  script?: Script[]
  noscript?: Noscript[]
  htmlAttrs?: HtmlAttributes
  bodyAttrs?: BodyAttributes
}

See @unhead/schema for more detailed types.

Parameters

meta: An object accepting head metadata properties to customize the page's <head> section. All properties support reactive values (ref, computed, reactive) or can be a function returning the metadata object.

PropertyTypeDescription
titlestringSets the page title.
titleTemplatestring | ((title?: string) => string)Configures a dynamic template to customize the page title. Can be a string with %s placeholder or a function.
baseBaseSets the <base> tag for the document.
linkLink[]Array of link objects. Each element is mapped to a <link> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
metaMeta[]Array of meta objects. Each element is mapped to a <meta> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
styleStyle[]Array of style objects. Each element is mapped to a <style> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
scriptScript[]Array of script objects. Each element is mapped to a <script> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
noscriptNoscript[]Array of noscript objects. Each element is mapped to a <noscript> tag, where object properties correspond to HTML attributes.
htmlAttrsHtmlAttributesSets attributes of the <html> tag. Each object property is mapped to the corresponding attribute.
bodyAttrsBodyAttributesSets attributes of the <body> tag. Each object property is mapped to the corresponding attribute.

Return Values

This composable does not return any value. It registers the head metadata with Unhead, which manages the actual DOM updates.

Examples

Basic Meta Tags

app/pages/about.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
useHead({
  title: 'About Us',
  meta: [
    { name: 'description', content: 'Learn more about our company' },
    { property: 'og:title', content: 'About Us' },
    { property: 'og:description', content: 'Learn more about our company' },
  ],
})
</script>

Reactive Meta Tags

app/pages/profile.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const profile = ref({ name: 'John Doe' })

useHead({
  title: computed(() => profile.value.name),
  meta: [
    {
      name: 'description',
      content: computed(() => `Profile page for ${profile.value.name}`),
    },
  ],
})
</script>

Using a Function for Full Reactivity

app/pages/dynamic.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const count = ref(0)

useHead(() => ({
  title: `Count: ${count.value}`,
  meta: [
    { name: 'description', content: `Current count is ${count.value}` },
  ],
}))
</script>

Adding External Scripts and Styles

app/pages/external.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
useHead({
  link: [
    {
      rel: 'stylesheet',
      href: 'https://cdn.example.com/styles.css',
    },
  ],
  script: [
    {
      src: 'https://cdn.example.com/script.js',
      async: true,
    },
  ],
})
</script>

Body and HTML Attributes

app/pages/themed.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const isDark = ref(true)

useHead({
  htmlAttrs: {
    lang: 'en',
    class: computed(() => isDark.value ? 'dark' : 'light'),
  },
  bodyAttrs: {
    class: 'themed-page',
  },
})
</script>
