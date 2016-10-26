nuxt prepare

npx nuxt prepare [ROOTDIR] [--dotenv] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--envName] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>]

The prepare command creates a .nuxt directory in your application and generates types. This can be useful in a CI environment or as a postinstall command in your package.json.

Arguments

ArgumentDescription
ROOTDIR="."Specifies the working directory (default: .)

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
--dotenvPath to .env file to load, relative to the root directory
--cwd=<directory>Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: .)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>Specify build-time log level
--envNameThe environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is production when building, and development when running the dev server)
-e, --extends=<layer-name>Extend from a Nuxt layer
This command sets process.env.NODE_ENV to production.