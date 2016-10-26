Terminal npx nuxt prepare [ROOTDIR] [ --dotenv ] [ --cwd =< directory >] [ --logLevel =< silent | info | verbose >] [ --envName ] [ -e, --extends =< layer-name >]

The prepare command creates a .nuxt directory in your application and generates types. This can be useful in a CI environment or as a postinstall command in your package.json .

Argument Description ROOTDIR="." Specifies the working directory (default: . )

Option Default Description --dotenv Path to .env file to load, relative to the root directory --cwd=<directory> Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: . ) --logLevel=<silent|info|verbose> Specify build-time log level --envName The environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is production when building, and development when running the dev server) -e, --extends=<layer-name> Extend from a Nuxt layer