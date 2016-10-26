npx nuxt prepare [ROOTDIR] [--dotenv] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--envName] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>]
The
prepare command creates a
.nuxt directory in your application and generates types. This can be useful in a CI environment or as a
postinstall command in your
package.json.
|Argument
|Description
ROOTDIR="."
|Specifies the working directory (default:
.)
|Option
|Default
|Description
--dotenv
|Path to
.env file to load, relative to the root directory
--cwd=<directory>
|Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default:
.)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>
|Specify build-time log level
--envName
|The environment to use when resolving configuration overrides (default is
production when building, and
development when running the dev server)
-e, --extends=<layer-name>
|Extend from a Nuxt layer
process.env.NODE_ENV to
production.