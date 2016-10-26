reloadNuxtApp will perform a hard reload of your app, re-requesting a page and its dependencies from the server.

By default, it will also save the current state of your app (that is, any state you could access with useState ).

You can enable experimental restoration of this state by enabling the experimental.restoreState option in your nuxt.config file. You can enable experimental restoration of this state by enabling theoption in yourfile.

Signature export function reloadNuxtApp ( options ?: ReloadNuxtAppOptions ) interface ReloadNuxtAppOptions { ttl ?: number force ?: boolean path ?: string persistState ?: boolean }

Type: ReloadNuxtAppOptions

An object accepting the following properties: