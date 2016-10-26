reloadNuxtApp will perform a hard reload of your app, re-requesting a page and its dependencies from the server.
By default, it will also save the current
state of your app (that is, any state you could access with
useState).
experimental.restoreState option in your
nuxt.config file.
export function reloadNuxtApp (options?: ReloadNuxtAppOptions)
interface ReloadNuxtAppOptions {
ttl?: number
force?: boolean
path?: string
persistState?: boolean
}
options (optional)
Type:
ReloadNuxtAppOptions
An object accepting the following properties:
path (optional)
string
window.location.pathname
ttl (optional)
number
10000
reloadNuxtApp will not reload your app to avoid reload loops.
force (optional)
boolean
false
persistState (optional)
boolean
false
nuxt:reload:state). By default this will have no
effect on reload unless
experimental.restoreState is also set, or unless you handle restoring the state yourself.