reloadNuxtApp

reloadNuxtApp will perform a hard reload of the page.
reloadNuxtApp will perform a hard reload of your app, re-requesting a page and its dependencies from the server.

By default, it will also save the current state of your app (that is, any state you could access with useState).

You can enable experimental restoration of this state by enabling the experimental.restoreState option in your nuxt.config file.

Type

Signature
export function reloadNuxtApp (options?: ReloadNuxtAppOptions)

interface ReloadNuxtAppOptions {
  ttl?: number
  force?: boolean
  path?: string
  persistState?: boolean
}

options (optional)

Type: ReloadNuxtAppOptions

An object accepting the following properties:

  • path (optional)
    Type: string
    Default: window.location.pathname
    The path to reload (defaulting to the current path). If this is different from the current window location it will trigger a navigation and add an entry in the browser history.
  • ttl (optional)
    Type: number
    Default: 10000
    The number of milliseconds in which to ignore future reload requests. If called again within this time period, reloadNuxtApp will not reload your app to avoid reload loops.
  • force (optional)
    Type: boolean
    Default: false
    This option allows bypassing reload loop protection entirely, forcing a reload even if one has occurred within the previously specified TTL.
  • persistState (optional)
    Type: boolean
    Default: false
    Whether to dump the current Nuxt state to sessionStorage (as nuxt:reload:state). By default this will have no effect on reload unless experimental.restoreState is also set, or unless you handle restoring the state yourself.