< template >

< div >

< Sidebar />

< DevOnly >

<!-- this component will only be rendered during development -->

< LazyDebugBar />

<!-- if you ever require to have a replacement during production -->

<!-- be sure to test these using `nuxt preview` -->

< template # fallback >

< div > <!-- empty div for flex.justify-between --> </ div >

</ template >

</ DevOnly >

</ div >