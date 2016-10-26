Nuxt provides the
<DevOnly> component to render a component only during development.
The content will not be included in production builds.
<template>
<div>
<Sidebar />
<DevOnly>
<!-- this component will only be rendered during development -->
<LazyDebugBar />
<!-- if you ever require to have a replacement during production -->
<!-- be sure to test these using `nuxt preview` -->
<template #fallback>
<div><!-- empty div for flex.justify-between --></div>
</template>
</DevOnly>
</div>
</template>
#fallback: if you ever require to have a replacement during production.
<template>
<div>
<Sidebar />
<DevOnly>
<!-- this component will only be rendered during development -->
<LazyDebugBar />
<!-- be sure to test these using `nuxt preview` -->
<template #fallback>
<div><!-- empty div for flex.justify-between --></div>
</template>
</DevOnly>
</div>
</template>