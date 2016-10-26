<DevOnly>

Render components only during development with the <DevOnly> component.

Nuxt provides the <DevOnly> component to render a component only during development.

The content will not be included in production builds.

app/pages/example.vue
<template>
  <div>
    <Sidebar />
    <DevOnly>
      <!-- this component will only be rendered during development -->
      <LazyDebugBar />

      <!-- if you ever require to have a replacement during production -->
      <!-- be sure to test these using `nuxt preview` -->
      <template #fallback>
        <div><!-- empty div for flex.justify-between --></div>
      </template>
    </DevOnly>
  </div>
</template>

Slots

  • #fallback: if you ever require to have a replacement during production.
