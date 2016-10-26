This feature is experimental and in order to use it you must enable the experimental.inlineRouteRules option in your nuxt.config . This feature is experimental and in order to use it you must enable theoption in your

app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > defineRouteRules ( { prerender : true , } ) </ script > < template > < h1 > Hello world! </ h1 > </ template >

Will be translated to:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { routeRules : { ' / ' : { prerender : true }, }, } )

When running .output/public/index.html and statically served. When running nuxt build , the home page will be pre-rendered inand statically served.

A rule defined in ~/pages/foo/bar.vue will be applied to /foo/bar requests.

will be applied to requests. A rule in ~/pages/foo/[id].vue will be applied to /foo/** requests.

For more control, such as if you are using a custom path or alias set in the page's definePageMeta , you should set routeRules directly within your nuxt.config .