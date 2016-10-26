experimental.inlineRouteRules option in your
nuxt.config.
<script setup lang="ts">
defineRouteRules({
prerender: true,
})
</script>
<template>
<h1>Hello world!</h1>
</template>
Will be translated to:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
routeRules: {
'/': { prerender: true },
},
})
nuxt build, the home page will be pre-rendered in
.output/public/index.html and statically served.
~/pages/foo/bar.vue will be applied to
/foo/bar requests.
~/pages/foo/[id].vue will be applied to
/foo/** requests.
For more control, such as if you are using a custom
path or
alias set in the page's
definePageMeta, you should set
routeRules directly within your
nuxt.config.