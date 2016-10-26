This utility is available since This utility is available since Nuxt v3.10

The refreshCookie function is designed to refresh cookie value returned by useCookie .

This is useful for updating the useCookie ref when we know the new cookie value has been set in the browser.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const tokenCookie = useCookie ( ' token ' ) const login = async ( username , password ) => { const token = await $fetch ( ' /api/token ' , { /** ... */ } ) // Sets `token` cookie on response refreshCookie ( ' token ' ) } const loggedIn = computed ( () => !! tokenCookie . value) </ script >

Since Nuxt v3.12.0, the cookieStore option is enabled by default. It automatically refreshes the useCookie value when cookies change in the browser.