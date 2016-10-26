The
refreshCookie function is designed to refresh cookie value returned by
useCookie.
This is useful for updating the
useCookie ref when we know the new cookie value has been set in the browser.
<script setup lang="ts">
const tokenCookie = useCookie('token')
const login = async (username, password) => {
const token = await $fetch('/api/token', { /** ... */ }) // Sets `token` cookie on response
refreshCookie('token')
}
const loggedIn = computed(() => !!tokenCookie.value)
</script>
cookieStore option is enabled by default. It automatically refreshes the
useCookie value when cookies change in the browser.
export function refreshCookie (name: string): void