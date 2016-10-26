You can use the built-in
useRequestHeader composable to access any incoming request header within your pages, components, and plugins.
// Get the authorization request header
const authorization = useRequestHeader('authorization')
useRequestHeader will return
undefined.
We can use
useRequestHeader to easily figure out if a user is authorized or not.
The example below reads the
authorization request header to find out if a person can access a restricted resource.
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
if (!useRequestHeader('authorization')) {
return navigateTo('/not-authorized')
}
})