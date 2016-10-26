useRequestHeader

Use useRequestHeader to access a certain incoming request header.

You can use the built-in useRequestHeader composable to access any incoming request header within your pages, components, and plugins.

// Get the authorization request header
const authorization = useRequestHeader('authorization')
In the browser, useRequestHeader will return undefined.

Example

We can use useRequestHeader to easily figure out if a user is authorized or not.

The example below reads the authorization request header to find out if a person can access a restricted resource.

app/middleware/authorized-only.ts
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
  if (!useRequestHeader('authorization')) {
    return navigateTo('/not-authorized')
  }
})