<NuxtLink> is a drop-in replacement for both Vue Router's <RouterLink> component and HTML's <a> tag. It intelligently determines whether the link is internal or external and renders it accordingly with available optimizations (prefetching, default attributes, etc.)

In this example, we use <NuxtLink> component to link to another page of the application.

app/pages/index.vue (Renders as) index.html < template > < NuxtLink to = " /about " > About page </ NuxtLink > </ template > <!-- (Vue Router & Smart Prefetching) --> < a href = " /about " > About page </ a >

In this example, we pass the id param to link to the route ~/pages/posts/[id].vue .

app/pages/index.vue (Renders as) index.html < template > < NuxtLink :to = " { name: 'posts-id', params: { id: 123 } } " > Post 123 </ NuxtLink > </ template > < a href = " /posts/123 " > Post 123 </ a >

Check out the Pages panel in Nuxt DevTools to see the route name and the params it might take.

When you pass an object into the to prop, <NuxtLink> will inherit Vue Router’s handling of query parameters. Keys and values will be automatically encoded, so you don’t need to call encodeURI or encodeURIComponent manually.

By default, <NuxtLink> uses Vue Router's client side navigation for relative route. When linking to static files in the /public directory or to another application hosted on the same domain, it might result in unexpected 404 errors because they are not part of the client routes. In such cases, you can use the external prop with <NuxtLink> to bypass Vue Router's internal routing mechanism.

The external prop explicitly indicates that the link is external. <NuxtLink> will render the link as a standard HTML <a> tag. This ensures the link behaves correctly, bypassing Vue Router’s logic and directly pointing to the resource.

For static files in the /public directory, such as PDFs or images, use the external prop to ensure the link resolves correctly.

app/pages/index.vue < template > < NuxtLink to = " /example-report.pdf " external > Download Report </ NuxtLink > </ template >

When pointing to a different application on the same domain, using the external prop ensures the correct behavior.

app/pages/index.vue < template > < NuxtLink to = " /another-app " external > Go to Another App </ NuxtLink > </ template >

Using the external prop or relying on automatic handling ensures proper navigation, avoids unexpected routing issues, and improves compatibility with static resources or cross-application scenarios.

In this example, we use <NuxtLink> component to link to a website.

app/app.vue < template > < NuxtLink to = " https://nuxtjs.org " > Nuxt website </ NuxtLink > <!-- <a href="https://nuxtjs.org" rel="noopener noreferrer">...</a> --> </ template >

A rel attribute of noopener noreferrer is applied by default to links with a target attribute or to absolute links (e.g., links starting with http:// , https:// , or // ).

noopener solves a security bug in older browsers.

solves a security bug in older browsers. noreferrer improves privacy for your users by not sending the Referer header to the linked site.

These defaults have no negative impact on SEO and are considered best practice .

When you need to overwrite this behavior you can use the rel or noRel props.

app/app.vue < template > < NuxtLink to = " https://twitter.com/nuxt_js " > Nuxt Twitter </ NuxtLink > <!-- <a href="https://twitter.com/nuxt_js" rel="noopener noreferrer">...</a> --> < NuxtLink to = " https://discord.nuxtjs.org " rel = " noopener " > Nuxt Discord </ NuxtLink > <!-- <a href="https://discord.nuxtjs.org" rel="noopener">...</a> --> < NuxtLink to = " /about " target = " _blank " > About page </ NuxtLink > <!-- <a href="/about" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">...</a> --> </ template >

A noRel prop can be used to prevent the default rel attribute from being added to the absolute links.

app/app.vue < template > < NuxtLink to = " https://github.com/nuxt " no-rel > Nuxt GitHub </ NuxtLink > <!-- <a href="https://github.com/nuxt">...</a> --> </ template >

noRel and rel cannot be used together. rel will be ignored.

Nuxt automatically includes smart prefetching. That means it detects when a link is visible (by default), either in the viewport or when scrolling and prefetches the JavaScript for those pages so that they are ready when the user clicks the link. Nuxt only loads the resources when the browser isn't busy and skips prefetching if your connection is offline or if you only have 2g connection.

app/pages/index.vue < NuxtLink to = " /about " no-prefetch > About page not pre-fetched </ NuxtLink > < NuxtLink to = " /about " : prefetch = " false " > About page not pre-fetched </ NuxtLink >

We now support custom prefetch triggers for <NuxtLink> after v3.13.0 . You can use the prefetchOn prop to control when to prefetch links.

< template > < NuxtLink prefetch-on = " visibility " > This will prefetch when it becomes visible (default) </ NuxtLink > < NuxtLink prefetch-on = " interaction " > This will prefetch when hovered or when it gains focus </ NuxtLink > </ template >

visibility : Prefetches when the link becomes visible in the viewport. Monitors the element's intersection with the viewport using the Intersection Observer API . Prefetching is triggered when the element is scrolled into view.

: Prefetches when the link becomes visible in the viewport. Monitors the element's intersection with the viewport using the Intersection Observer API . Prefetching is triggered when the element is scrolled into view. interaction : Prefetches when the link is hovered or focused. This approach listens for pointerenter and focus events, proactively prefetching resources when the user indicates intent to interact.

You can also use an object to configure prefetchOn :

< template > < NuxtLink :prefetch-on = " { interaction: true } " > This will prefetch when hovered or when it gains focus </ NuxtLink > </ template >

That you probably don't want both enabled!

< template > < NuxtLink :prefetch-on = " { visibility: true, interaction: true } " > This will prefetch when hovered/focus - or when it becomes visible </ NuxtLink > </ template >

This configuration will observe when the element enters the viewport and also listen for pointerenter and focus events. This may result in unnecessary resource usage or redundant prefetching, as both triggers can prefetch the same resource under different conditions.

To enable cross-origin prefetching, you can set the crossOriginPrefetch option in your nuxt.config . This will enable cross-origin prefetching using the Speculation Rules API .

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { experimental : { crossOriginPrefetch : true , }, } )

It's also possible to enable/disable prefetching all links globally for your app.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { experimental : { defaults : { nuxtLink : { prefetch : false , }, }, }, } )

When not using external , <NuxtLink> supports all Vue Router's RouterLink props

to : Any URL or a route location object from Vue Router

: Any URL or a route location object from Vue Router custom : Whether <NuxtLink> should wrap its content in an <a> element. It allows taking full control of how a link is rendered and how navigation works when it is clicked. Works the same as Vue Router's custom prop

: Whether should wrap its content in an element. It allows taking full control of how a link is rendered and how navigation works when it is clicked. Works the same as Vue Router's prop exactActiveClass : A class to apply on exact active links. Works the same as Vue Router's exactActiveClass prop on internal links. Defaults to Vue Router's default ( "router-link-exact-active" )

: A class to apply on exact active links. Works the same as Vue Router's prop on internal links. Defaults to Vue Router's default ( ) activeClass : A class to apply on active links. Works the same as Vue Router's activeClass prop on internal links. Defaults to Vue Router's default ( "router-link-active" )

: A class to apply on active links. Works the same as Vue Router's prop on internal links. Defaults to Vue Router's default ( ) replace : Works the same as Vue Router's replace prop on internal links

: Works the same as Vue Router's prop on internal links ariaCurrentValue : An aria-current attribute value to apply on exact active links. Works the same as Vue Router's ariaCurrentValue prop on internal links

href : An alias for to . If used with to , href will be ignored

: An alias for . If used with , will be ignored noRel : If set to true , no rel attribute will be added to the external link

: If set to , no attribute will be added to the external link external : Forces the link to be rendered as an <a> tag instead of a Vue Router RouterLink .

: Forces the link to be rendered as an tag instead of a Vue Router . prefetch : When enabled will prefetch middleware, layouts and payloads (when using payloadExtraction) of links in the viewport. Used by the experimental crossOriginPrefetch config.

: When enabled will prefetch middleware, layouts and payloads (when using payloadExtraction) of links in the viewport. Used by the experimental crossOriginPrefetch config. prefetchOn : Allows custom control of when to prefetch links. Possible options are interaction and visibility (default). You can also pass an object for full control, for example: { interaction: true, visibility: true } . This prop is only used when prefetch is enabled (default) and noPrefetch is not set.

: Allows custom control of when to prefetch links. Possible options are and (default). You can also pass an object for full control, for example: . This prop is only used when is enabled (default) and is not set. noPrefetch : Disables prefetching.

: Disables prefetching. prefetchedClass : A class to apply to links that have been prefetched.

target : A target attribute value to apply on the link

: A attribute value to apply on the link rel : A rel attribute value to apply on the link. Defaults to "noopener noreferrer" for external links.

Defaults can be overwritten, see Defaults can be overwritten, see overwriting defaults if you want to change them.

You can overwrite some <NuxtLink> defaults in your nuxt.config

These options will likely be moved elsewhere in the future, such as into app.config or into the app/ directory.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { experimental : { defaults : { nuxtLink : { // default values componentName : ' NuxtLink ' , externalRelAttribute : ' noopener noreferrer ' , activeClass : ' router-link-active ' , exactActiveClass : ' router-link-exact-active ' , prefetchedClass : undefined, // can be any valid string class name trailingSlash : undefined, // can be 'append' or 'remove' prefetch : true , prefetchOn : { visibility : true }, }, }, }, } )

You can overwrite <NuxtLink> defaults by creating your own link component using defineNuxtLink .

app/components/MyNuxtLink.ts export default defineNuxtLink ( { componentName : ' MyNuxtLink ' , /* see signature below for more */ } )

You can then use <MyNuxtLink /> component as usual with your new defaults.

interface NuxtLinkOptions { componentName ?: string externalRelAttribute ?: string activeClass ?: string exactActiveClass ?: string trailingSlash ?: ' append ' | ' remove ' prefetch ?: boolean prefetchedClass ?: string prefetchOn ?: Partial <{ visibility : boolean interaction : boolean }> } function defineNuxtLink ( options : NuxtLinkOptions ): Component {}