<NuxtLink> is a drop-in replacement for both Vue Router's
<RouterLink> component and HTML's
<a> tag. It intelligently determines whether the link is internal or external and renders it accordingly with available optimizations (prefetching, default attributes, etc.)
In this example, we use
<NuxtLink> component to link to another page of the application.
<template>
<NuxtLink to="/about">About page</NuxtLink>
</template>
<!-- (Vue Router & Smart Prefetching) -->
<a href="/about">About page</a>
In this example, we pass the
id param to link to the route
~/pages/posts/[id].vue.
<template>
<NuxtLink :to="{ name: 'posts-id', params: { id: 123 } }">
Post 123
</NuxtLink>
</template>
<a href="/posts/123">Post 123</a>
to prop,
<NuxtLink> will inherit Vue Router’s handling of query parameters. Keys and values will be automatically encoded, so you don’t need to call
encodeURI or
encodeURIComponent manually.
By default,
<NuxtLink> uses Vue Router's client side navigation for relative route. When linking to static files in the
/public directory or to another application hosted on the same domain, it might result in unexpected 404 errors because they are not part of the client routes. In such cases, you can use the
external prop with
<NuxtLink> to bypass Vue Router's internal routing mechanism.
The
external prop explicitly indicates that the link is external.
<NuxtLink> will render the link as a standard HTML
<a> tag. This ensures the link behaves correctly, bypassing Vue Router’s logic and directly pointing to the resource.
For static files in the
/public directory, such as PDFs or images, use the
external prop to ensure the link resolves correctly.
<template>
<NuxtLink
to="/example-report.pdf"
external
>
Download Report
</NuxtLink>
</template>
When pointing to a different application on the same domain, using the
external prop ensures the correct behavior.
<template>
<NuxtLink
to="/another-app"
external
>
Go to Another App
</NuxtLink>
</template>
Using the
external prop or relying on automatic handling ensures proper navigation, avoids unexpected routing issues, and improves compatibility with static resources or cross-application scenarios.
In this example, we use
<NuxtLink> component to link to a website.
<template>
<NuxtLink to="https://nuxtjs.org">
Nuxt website
</NuxtLink>
<!-- <a href="https://nuxtjs.org" rel="noopener noreferrer">...</a> -->
</template>
rel and
noRel Attributes
A
rel attribute of
noopener noreferrer is applied by default to links with a
target attribute or to absolute links (e.g., links starting with
http://,
https://, or
//).
noopener solves a security bug in older browsers.
noreferrer improves privacy for your users by not sending the
Referer header to the linked site.
These defaults have no negative impact on SEO and are considered best practice.
When you need to overwrite this behavior you can use the
rel or
noRel props.
<template>
<NuxtLink to="https://twitter.com/nuxt_js">
Nuxt Twitter
</NuxtLink>
<!-- <a href="https://twitter.com/nuxt_js" rel="noopener noreferrer">...</a> -->
<NuxtLink
to="https://discord.nuxtjs.org"
rel="noopener"
>
Nuxt Discord
</NuxtLink>
<!-- <a href="https://discord.nuxtjs.org" rel="noopener">...</a> -->
<NuxtLink
to="/about"
target="_blank"
>About page</NuxtLink>
<!-- <a href="/about" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">...</a> -->
</template>
A
noRel prop can be used to prevent the default
rel attribute from being added to the absolute links.
<template>
<NuxtLink
to="https://github.com/nuxt"
no-rel
>
Nuxt GitHub
</NuxtLink>
<!-- <a href="https://github.com/nuxt">...</a> -->
</template>
noRel and
rel cannot be used together.
rel will be ignored.
Nuxt automatically includes smart prefetching. That means it detects when a link is visible (by default), either in the viewport or when scrolling and prefetches the JavaScript for those pages so that they are ready when the user clicks the link. Nuxt only loads the resources when the browser isn't busy and skips prefetching if your connection is offline or if you only have 2g connection.
<NuxtLink to="/about" no-prefetch>
About page not pre-fetched
</NuxtLink>
<NuxtLink to="/about" :prefetch="false">
About page not pre-fetched
</NuxtLink>
We now support custom prefetch triggers for
<NuxtLink> after
v3.13.0. You can use the
prefetchOn prop to control when to prefetch links.
<template>
<NuxtLink prefetch-on="visibility">
This will prefetch when it becomes visible (default)
</NuxtLink>
<NuxtLink prefetch-on="interaction">
This will prefetch when hovered or when it gains focus
</NuxtLink>
</template>
visibility: Prefetches when the link becomes visible in the viewport. Monitors the element's intersection with the viewport using the Intersection Observer API. Prefetching is triggered when the element is scrolled into view.
interaction: Prefetches when the link is hovered or focused. This approach listens for
pointerenter and
focus events, proactively prefetching resources when the user indicates intent to interact.
You can also use an object to configure
prefetchOn:
<template>
<NuxtLink :prefetch-on="{ interaction: true }">
This will prefetch when hovered or when it gains focus
</NuxtLink>
</template>
That you probably don't want both enabled!
<template>
<NuxtLink :prefetch-on="{ visibility: true, interaction: true }">
This will prefetch when hovered/focus - or when it becomes visible
</NuxtLink>
</template>
This configuration will observe when the element enters the viewport and also listen for
pointerenter and
focus events. This may result in unnecessary resource usage or redundant prefetching, as both triggers can prefetch the same resource under different conditions.
To enable cross-origin prefetching, you can set the
crossOriginPrefetch option in your
nuxt.config. This will enable cross-origin prefetching using the Speculation Rules API.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
crossOriginPrefetch: true,
},
})
It's also possible to enable/disable prefetching all links globally for your app.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
defaults: {
nuxtLink: {
prefetch: false,
},
},
},
})
When not using
external,
<NuxtLink> supports all Vue Router's
RouterLink props
to: Any URL or a route location object from Vue Router
custom: Whether
<NuxtLink> should wrap its content in an
<a> element. It allows taking full control of how a link is rendered and how navigation works when it is clicked. Works the same as Vue Router's
custom prop
exactActiveClass: A class to apply on exact active links. Works the same as Vue Router's
exactActiveClass prop on internal links. Defaults to Vue Router's default (
"router-link-exact-active")
activeClass: A class to apply on active links. Works the same as Vue Router's
activeClass prop on internal links. Defaults to Vue Router's default (
"router-link-active")
replace: Works the same as Vue Router's
replace prop on internal links
ariaCurrentValue: An
aria-current attribute value to apply on exact active links. Works the same as Vue Router's
ariaCurrentValue prop on internal links
href: An alias for
to. If used with
to,
href will be ignored
noRel: If set to
true, no
rel attribute will be added to the external link
external: Forces the link to be rendered as an
<a> tag instead of a Vue Router
RouterLink.
prefetch: When enabled will prefetch middleware, layouts and payloads (when using payloadExtraction) of links in the viewport. Used by the experimental crossOriginPrefetch config.
prefetchOn: Allows custom control of when to prefetch links. Possible options are
interaction and
visibility (default). You can also pass an object for full control, for example:
{ interaction: true, visibility: true }. This prop is only used when
prefetch is enabled (default) and
noPrefetch is not set.
noPrefetch: Disables prefetching.
prefetchedClass: A class to apply to links that have been prefetched.
target: A
target attribute value to apply on the link
rel: A
rel attribute value to apply on the link. Defaults to
"noopener noreferrer" for external links.
You can overwrite some
<NuxtLink> defaults in your
nuxt.config
app.config or into the
app/ directory.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
defaults: {
nuxtLink: {
// default values
componentName: 'NuxtLink',
externalRelAttribute: 'noopener noreferrer',
activeClass: 'router-link-active',
exactActiveClass: 'router-link-exact-active',
prefetchedClass: undefined, // can be any valid string class name
trailingSlash: undefined, // can be 'append' or 'remove'
prefetch: true,
prefetchOn: { visibility: true },
},
},
},
})
You can overwrite
<NuxtLink> defaults by creating your own link component using
defineNuxtLink.
export default defineNuxtLink({
componentName: 'MyNuxtLink',
/* see signature below for more */
})
You can then use
<MyNuxtLink /> component as usual with your new defaults.
defineNuxtLink Signature
interface NuxtLinkOptions {
componentName?: string
externalRelAttribute?: string
activeClass?: string
exactActiveClass?: string
trailingSlash?: 'append' | 'remove'
prefetch?: boolean
prefetchedClass?: string
prefetchOn?: Partial<{
visibility: boolean
interaction: boolean
}>
}
function defineNuxtLink (options: NuxtLinkOptions): Component {}
componentName: A name for the component. Default is
NuxtLink.
externalRelAttribute: A default
rel attribute value applied on external links. Defaults to
"noopener noreferrer". Set it to
"" to disable
activeClass: A default class to apply on active links. Works the same as Vue Router's
linkActiveClass option. Defaults to Vue Router's default (
"router-link-active")
exactActiveClass: A default class to apply on exact active links. Works the same as Vue Router's
linkExactActiveClass option. Defaults to Vue Router's default (
"router-link-exact-active")
trailingSlash: An option to either add or remove trailing slashes in the
href. If unset or not matching the valid values
append or
remove, it will be ignored.
prefetch: Whether or not to prefetch links by default.
prefetchOn: Granular control of which prefetch strategies to apply by default.
prefetchedClass: A default class to apply to links that have been prefetched.