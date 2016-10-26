useLazyAsyncData

This wrapper around useAsyncData triggers navigation immediately.

useLazyAsyncData provides a wrapper around useAsyncData that triggers navigation before the handler is resolved by setting the lazy option to true.

By default, useAsyncData blocks navigation until its async handler is resolved. useLazyAsyncData allows navigation to occur immediately while data fetching continues in the background.

Usage

app/pages/index.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const { status, data: posts } = await useLazyAsyncData('posts', () => $fetch('/api/posts'))
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    <div v-if="status === 'pending'">
      Loading...
    </div>
    <div v-else-if="status === 'error'">
      Error loading posts
    </div>
    <div v-else>
      {{ posts }}
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

When using useLazyAsyncData, navigation will occur before fetching is complete. This means you must handle pending and error states directly within your component's template.

useLazyAsyncData is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function useLazyAsyncData.

Type

Signature
export function useLazyAsyncData<DataT, ErrorT> (
  handler: (ctx?: NuxtApp) => Promise<DataT>,
  options?: AsyncDataOptions<DataT>,
): AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT>

export function useLazyAsyncData<DataT, ErrorT> (
  key: string,
  handler: (ctx?: NuxtApp) => Promise<DataT>,
  options?: AsyncDataOptions<DataT>,
): AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT>

useLazyAsyncData has the same signature as useAsyncData.

Parameters

useLazyAsyncData accepts the same parameters as useAsyncData, with the lazy option automatically set to true.

Return Values

useLazyAsyncData returns the same values as useAsyncData.

Example

app/pages/index.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
/* Navigation will occur before fetching is complete.
  Handle 'pending' and 'error' states directly within your component's template
*/
const { status, data: count } = await useLazyAsyncData('count', () => $fetch('/api/count'))

watch(count, (newCount) => {
  // Because count might start out null, you won't have access
  // to its contents immediately, but you can watch it.
})
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    {{ status === 'pending' ? 'Loading' : count }}
  </div>
</template>
