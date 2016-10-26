useLazyAsyncData provides a wrapper around
useAsyncData that triggers navigation before the handler is resolved by setting the
lazy option to
true.
useAsyncData blocks navigation until its async handler is resolved.
useLazyAsyncData allows navigation to occur immediately while data fetching continues in the background.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { status, data: posts } = await useLazyAsyncData('posts', () => $fetch('/api/posts'))
</script>
<template>
<div>
<div v-if="status === 'pending'">
Loading...
</div>
<div v-else-if="status === 'error'">
Error loading posts
</div>
<div v-else>
{{ posts }}
</div>
</div>
</template>
When using
useLazyAsyncData, navigation will occur before fetching is complete. This means you must handle
pending and
error states directly within your component's template.
useLazyAsyncData is a reserved function name transformed by the compiler, so you should not name your own function
useLazyAsyncData.
export function useLazyAsyncData<DataT, ErrorT> (
handler: (ctx?: NuxtApp) => Promise<DataT>,
options?: AsyncDataOptions<DataT>,
): AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT>
export function useLazyAsyncData<DataT, ErrorT> (
key: string,
handler: (ctx?: NuxtApp) => Promise<DataT>,
options?: AsyncDataOptions<DataT>,
): AsyncData<DataT, ErrorT>
useLazyAsyncData has the same signature as
useAsyncData.
useLazyAsyncData accepts the same parameters as
useAsyncData, with the
lazy option automatically set to
true.
useLazyAsyncData returns the same values as
useAsyncData.
<script setup lang="ts">
/* Navigation will occur before fetching is complete.
Handle 'pending' and 'error' states directly within your component's template
*/
const { status, data: count } = await useLazyAsyncData('count', () => $fetch('/api/count'))
watch(count, (newCount) => {
// Because count might start out null, you won't have access
// to its contents immediately, but you can watch it.
})
</script>
<template>
<div>
{{ status === 'pending' ? 'Loading' : count }}
</div>
</template>