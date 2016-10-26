Nuxt uses ofetch to expose globally the $fetch helper for making HTTP requests within your Vue app or API routes.

During server-side rendering, calling $fetch to fetch your internal saving an additional API call. During server-side rendering, callingto fetch your internal API routes will directly call the relevant function (emulating the request),

Using $fetch in components without wrapping it with $fetch does not transfer state from the server to the client. Thus, the fetch will be executed on both sides because the client has to get the data again. Usingin components without wrapping it with useAsyncData causes fetching the data twice: initially on the server, then again on the client-side during hydration, becausedoes not transfer state from the server to the client. Thus, the fetch will be executed on both sides because the client has to get the data again.

We recommend using useFetch or useAsyncData + $fetch to prevent double data fetching when fetching the component data.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // During SSR data is fetched twice, once on the server and once on the client. const dataTwice = await $fetch ( ' /api/item ' ) // During SSR data is fetched only on the server side and transferred to the client. const { data } = await useAsyncData ( ' item ' , () => $fetch ( ' /api/item ' )) // You can also useFetch as shortcut of useAsyncData + $fetch const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/item ' ) </ script >

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Getting Started > Data Fetching . Read more in

You can use $fetch in any methods that are executed only on client-side.

app/pages/contact.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > async function contactForm () { await $fetch ( ' /api/contact ' , { method : ' POST ' , body : { hello : ' world ' }, } ) } </ script > < template > < button @click = " contactForm " > Contact </ button > </ template >

$fetch is the preferred way to make HTTP calls in Nuxt instead of is the preferred way to make HTTP calls in Nuxt instead of @nuxt/http and @nuxtjs/axios that are made for Nuxt 2.

If you use $fetch to call an (external) HTTPS URL with a self-signed certificate in development, you will need to set NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 in your environment.

When we call $fetch in the browser, user headers like cookie will be directly sent to the API.

However, during Server-Side Rendering, due to security risks such as Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) or Authentication Misuse, the $fetch wouldn't include the user's browser cookies, nor pass on cookies from the fetch response.

app/pages/index.vue server/api/cookies.ts < script setup lang = " ts " > // This will NOT forward headers or cookies during SSR const { data } = await useAsyncData ( () => $fetch ( ' /api/cookies ' )) </ script > export default defineEventHandler ( ( event ) => { const foo = getCookie ( event , ' foo ' ) // ... Do something with the cookie } )

If you need to forward headers and cookies on the server, you must manually pass them:

app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // This will forward the user's headers and cookies to `/api/cookies` const requestFetch = useRequestFetch () const { data } = await useAsyncData ( () => requestFetch ( ' /api/cookies ' )) </ script >