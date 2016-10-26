Nuxt uses ofetch to expose globally the
$fetch helper for making HTTP requests within your Vue app or API routes.
$fetch to fetch your internal API routes will directly call the relevant function (emulating the request), saving an additional API call.
$fetch in components without wrapping it with
useAsyncData causes fetching the data twice: initially on the server, then again on the client-side during hydration, because
$fetch does not transfer state from the server to the client. Thus, the fetch will be executed on both sides because the client has to get the data again.
We recommend using
useFetch or
useAsyncData +
$fetch to prevent double data fetching when fetching the component data.
<script setup lang="ts">
// During SSR data is fetched twice, once on the server and once on the client.
const dataTwice = await $fetch('/api/item')
// During SSR data is fetched only on the server side and transferred to the client.
const { data } = await useAsyncData('item', () => $fetch('/api/item'))
// You can also useFetch as shortcut of useAsyncData + $fetch
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/item')
</script>
You can use
$fetch in any methods that are executed only on client-side.
<script setup lang="ts">
async function contactForm () {
await $fetch('/api/contact', {
method: 'POST',
body: { hello: 'world' },
})
}
</script>
<template>
<button @click="contactForm">
Contact
</button>
</template>
$fetch is the preferred way to make HTTP calls in Nuxt instead of @nuxt/http and @nuxtjs/axios that are made for Nuxt 2.
$fetch to call an (external) HTTPS URL with a self-signed certificate in development, you will need to set
NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 in your environment.
When we call
$fetch in the browser, user headers like
cookie will be directly sent to the API.
However, during Server-Side Rendering, due to security risks such as Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) or Authentication Misuse, the
$fetch wouldn't include the user's browser cookies, nor pass on cookies from the fetch response.
<script setup lang="ts">
// This will NOT forward headers or cookies during SSR
const { data } = await useAsyncData(() => $fetch('/api/cookies'))
</script>
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
const foo = getCookie(event, 'foo')
// ... Do something with the cookie
})
If you need to forward headers and cookies on the server, you must manually pass them:
<script setup lang="ts">
// This will forward the user's headers and cookies to `/api/cookies`
const requestFetch = useRequestFetch()
const { data } = await useAsyncData(() => requestFetch('/api/cookies'))
</script>
However, when calling
useFetch with a relative URL on the server, Nuxt will use
useRequestFetch to proxy headers and cookies (with the exception of headers not meant to be forwarded, like
host).