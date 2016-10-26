Terminal npx nuxt build-module [ROOTDIR] [ --cwd =< directory >] [ --logLevel =< silent | info | verbose >] [ --build ] [ --stub ] [ --sourcemap ] [ --prepare ]

The build-module command runs @nuxt/module-builder to generate dist directory within your rootDir that contains the full build for your nuxt-module.

Argument Description ROOTDIR="." Specifies the working directory (default: . )

Option Default Description --cwd=<directory> Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: . ) --logLevel=<silent|info|verbose> Specify build-time log level --build false Build module for distribution --stub false Stub dist instead of actually building it for development --sourcemap false Generate sourcemaps --prepare false Prepare module for local development