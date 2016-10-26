npx nuxt build-module [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--build] [--stub] [--sourcemap] [--prepare]
The
build-module command runs
@nuxt/module-builder to generate
dist directory within your
rootDir that contains the full build for your nuxt-module.
|Argument
|Description
ROOTDIR="."
|Specifies the working directory (default:
.)
|Option
|Default
|Description
--cwd=<directory>
|Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default:
.)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>
|Specify build-time log level
--build
false
|Build module for distribution
--stub
false
|Stub dist instead of actually building it for development
--sourcemap
false
|Generate sourcemaps
--prepare
false
|Prepare module for local development