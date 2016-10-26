refreshNuxtData is used to refetch all or specific
asyncData instances, including those from
useAsyncData,
useLazyAsyncData,
useFetch, and
useLazyFetch.
<KeepAlive> and enters a deactivated state, the
asyncData inside the component will still be refetched until the component is unmounted.
export function refreshNuxtData (keys?: string | string[])
keys: A single string or an array of strings as
keys that are used to fetch the data. This parameter is optional. All
useAsyncData and
useFetch keys are re-fetched when no
keys are explicitly specified.
refreshNuxtData returns a promise, resolving when all or specific
asyncData instances have been refreshed.
This example below refreshes all data being fetched using
useAsyncData and
useFetch in Nuxt application.
<script setup lang="ts">
const refreshing = ref(false)
async function refreshAll () {
refreshing.value = true
try {
await refreshNuxtData()
} finally {
refreshing.value = false
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<button
:disabled="refreshing"
@click="refreshAll"
>
Refetch All Data
</button>
</div>
</template>
This example below refreshes only data where the key matches to
count and
user.
<script setup lang="ts">
const refreshing = ref(false)
async function refresh () {
refreshing.value = true
try {
// you could also pass an array of keys to refresh multiple data
await refreshNuxtData(['count', 'user'])
} finally {
refreshing.value = false
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div v-if="refreshing">
Loading
</div>
<button @click="refresh">
Refresh
</button>
</template>
asyncData instance, it is recommended to use its
refresh or
execute method as the preferred way to refetch the data.