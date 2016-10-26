refreshNuxtData is used to refetch all or specific asyncData instances, including those from useAsyncData , useLazyAsyncData , useFetch , and useLazyFetch .

If your component is cached by <KeepAlive> and enters a deactivated state, the asyncData inside the component will still be refetched until the component is unmounted.

Signature export function refreshNuxtData ( keys ?: string | string [] )

keys : A single string or an array of strings as keys that are used to fetch the data. This parameter is optional. All useAsyncData and useFetch keys are re-fetched when no keys are explicitly specified.

refreshNuxtData returns a promise, resolving when all or specific asyncData instances have been refreshed.

This example below refreshes all data being fetched using useAsyncData and useFetch in Nuxt application.

app/pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const refreshing = ref ( false ) async function refreshAll () { refreshing . value = true try { await refreshNuxtData () } finally { refreshing . value = false } } </ script > < template > < div > < button :disabled = " refreshing " @click = " refreshAll " > Refetch All Data </ button > </ div > </ template >

This example below refreshes only data where the key matches to count and user .

app/pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const refreshing = ref ( false ) async function refresh () { refreshing . value = true try { // you could also pass an array of keys to refresh multiple data await refreshNuxtData ([ ' count ' , ' user ' ]) } finally { refreshing . value = false } } </ script > < template > < div v-if = " refreshing " > Loading </ div > < button @click = " refresh " > Refresh </ button > </ template >

If you have access to the asyncData instance, it is recommended to use its refresh or execute method as the preferred way to refetch the data.