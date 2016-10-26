Within the template of a Vue component, you can access the route using $route .

The useRoute composable is a wrapper around the identically named composable from vue-router , providing access to the current route in a Nuxt application.

The key difference is that in Nuxt, the composable ensures that the route is updated only after the page content has changed after navigation. In contrast, the vue-router version updates the route immediately, which can lead to synchronization issues between different parts of the template that rely on the route metadata, for example.

In the following example, we call an API via useFetch using a dynamic page parameter - slug - as part of the URL.

~/pages/[slug].vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const route = useRoute () const { data : mountain } = await useFetch ( ` /api/mountains/ ${ route . params . slug }` ) </ script > < template > < div > < h1 > {{ mountain.title }} </ h1 > < p > {{ mountain.description }} </ p > </ div > </ template >

If you need to access the route query parameters (for example example in the path /test?example=true ), then you can use useRoute().query instead of useRoute().params .

Apart from dynamic parameters and query parameters, useRoute() also provides the following computed references related to the current route:

fullPath : encoded URL associated with the current route that contains path, query and hash

: encoded URL associated with the current route that contains path, query and hash hash : decoded hash section of the URL that starts with a #

: decoded hash section of the URL that starts with a # query : access route query parameters

: access route query parameters matched : array of normalized matched routes with current route location

: array of normalized matched routes with current route location meta : custom data attached to the record

: custom data attached to the record name : unique name for the route record

: unique name for the route record path : encoded pathname section of the URL

: encoded pathname section of the URL redirectedFrom : route location that was attempted to access before ending up on the current route location

It’s important to use the useRoute() composable from Nuxt rather than the one from vue-router to avoid synchronization issues during page navigation. Importing useRoute directly from vue-router bypasses Nuxt's implementation.

// ❌ do not use `useRoute` from `vue-router` import { useRoute } from ' vue-router ' // ✅ use Nuxt's `useRoute` composable import { useRoute } from ' #app '

Using useRoute in middleware is not recommended because it can lead to unexpected behavior. There is no concept of a "current route" in middleware. The useRoute() composable should only be used in the setup function of a Vue component or in a Nuxt plugin.

This applies to any composable that uses useRoute() internally too.

Read more about accessing the route in the middleware section. Read more about accessing the route in the middleware section.

Browsers don't send URL fragments (for example #foo ) when making requests. So using route.fullPath to affect the template can trigger hydration issues because this will include the fragment on client but not the server.