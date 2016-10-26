$route.
The
useRoute composable is a wrapper around the identically named composable from
vue-router, providing access to the current route in a Nuxt application.
The key difference is that in Nuxt, the composable ensures that the route is updated only after the page content has changed after navigation.
In contrast, the
vue-router version updates the route immediately, which can lead to synchronization issues between different parts of the template
that rely on the route metadata, for example.
In the following example, we call an API via
useFetch using a dynamic page parameter -
slug - as part of the URL.
<script setup lang="ts">
const route = useRoute()
const { data: mountain } = await useFetch(`/api/mountains/${route.params.slug}`)
</script>
<template>
<div>
<h1>{{ mountain.title }}</h1>
<p>{{ mountain.description }}</p>
</div>
</template>
If you need to access the route query parameters (for example
example in the path
/test?example=true), then you can use
useRoute().query instead of
useRoute().params.
Apart from dynamic parameters and query parameters,
useRoute() also provides the following computed references related to the current route:
fullPath: encoded URL associated with the current route that contains path, query and hash
hash: decoded hash section of the URL that starts with a #
query: access route query parameters
matched: array of normalized matched routes with current route location
meta: custom data attached to the record
name: unique name for the route record
path: encoded pathname section of the URL
redirectedFrom: route location that was attempted to access before ending up on the current route location
It’s important to use the
useRoute() composable from Nuxt rather than the one from
vue-router to avoid synchronization issues during page navigation.
Importing
useRoute directly from
vue-router bypasses Nuxt's implementation.
// ❌ do not use `useRoute` from `vue-router`
import { useRoute } from 'vue-router'
// ✅ use Nuxt's `useRoute` composable
import { useRoute } from '#app'
useRoute in MiddlewareCalling
Using
useRoute in middleware is not recommended because it can lead to unexpected behavior.
There is no concept of a "current route" in middleware.
The
useRoute() composable should only be used in the setup function of a Vue component or in a Nuxt plugin.
useRoute() internally too.
route.fullPathHydration Issues with
Browsers don't send URL fragments (for example
#foo) when making requests. So using
route.fullPath to affect the template can trigger hydration issues because this will include the fragment on client but not the server.