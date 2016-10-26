You can use
useRequestFetch to forward the request context and headers when making server-side fetch requests.
When making a client-side fetch request, the browser automatically sends the necessary headers. However, when making a request during server-side rendering, due to security considerations, we need to forward the headers manually.
transfer-encoding,
connection,
keep-alive,
upgrade,
expect,
host,
accept
useFetch composable uses
useRequestFetch under the hood to automatically forward the request context and headers.
<script setup lang="ts">
// This will forward the user's headers to the `/api/cookies` event handler
// Result: { cookies: { foo: 'bar' } }
const requestFetch = useRequestFetch()
const { data: forwarded } = await useAsyncData(() => requestFetch('/api/cookies'))
// This will NOT forward anything
// Result: { cookies: {} }
const { data: notForwarded } = await useAsyncData((_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/cookies', { signal }))
</script>
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
const cookies = parseCookies(event)
return { cookies }
})
useRequestFetch will behave just like regular
$fetch.