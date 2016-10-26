useRequestFetch

Forward the request context and headers for server-side fetch requests with the useRequestFetch composable.

You can use useRequestFetch to forward the request context and headers when making server-side fetch requests.

When making a client-side fetch request, the browser automatically sends the necessary headers. However, when making a request during server-side rendering, due to security considerations, we need to forward the headers manually.

Headers that are not meant to be forwarded will not be included in the request. These headers include, for example: transfer-encoding, connection, keep-alive, upgrade, expect, host, accept
The useFetch composable uses useRequestFetch under the hood to automatically forward the request context and headers.
<script setup lang="ts">
// This will forward the user's headers to the `/api/cookies` event handler
// Result: { cookies: { foo: 'bar' } }
const requestFetch = useRequestFetch()
const { data: forwarded } = await useAsyncData(() => requestFetch('/api/cookies'))

// This will NOT forward anything
// Result: { cookies: {} }
const { data: notForwarded } = await useAsyncData((_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/cookies', { signal }))
</script>
In the browser during client-side navigation, useRequestFetch will behave just like regular $fetch.