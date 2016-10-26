You can use useRequestFetch to forward the request context and headers when making server-side fetch requests.

When making a client-side fetch request, the browser automatically sends the necessary headers. However, when making a request during server-side rendering, due to security considerations, we need to forward the headers manually.

Headers that are not meant to be forwarded will not be included in the request. These headers include, for example: transfer-encoding , connection , keep-alive , upgrade , expect , host , accept

The useRequestFetch under the hood to automatically forward the request context and headers. The useFetch composable usesunder the hood to automatically forward the request context and headers.

app/pages/index.vue server/api/cookies.ts < script setup lang = " ts " > // This will forward the user's headers to the `/api/cookies` event handler // Result: { cookies: { foo: 'bar' } } const requestFetch = useRequestFetch () const { data : forwarded } = await useAsyncData ( () => requestFetch ( ' /api/cookies ' )) // This will NOT forward anything // Result: { cookies: {} } const { data : notForwarded } = await useAsyncData ( ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/cookies ' , { signal } )) </ script > export default defineEventHandler ( ( event ) => { const cookies = parseCookies ( event ) return { cookies } } )