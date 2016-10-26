When prerendering, you can hint to Nitro to prerender additional paths, even if their URLs do not show up in the HTML of the generated page.

prerenderRoutes can only be called within the can only be called within the Nuxt context

prerenderRoutes has to be executed during prerendering. If the prerenderRoutes is used in dynamic pages/routes which are not prerendered, then it will not be executed.

const route = useRoute () prerenderRoutes ( ' / ' ) prerenderRoutes ([ ' / ' , ' /about ' ])

In the browser, or if called outside prerendering, prerenderRoutes will have no effect.

You can even prerender API routes which is particularly useful for full statically generated sites (SSG) because you can then $fetch data as if you have an available server!

prerenderRoutes ( ' /api/content/article/name-of-article ' ) // Somewhere later in App const articleContent = await $fetch ( ' /api/content/article/name-of-article ' , { responseType : ' json ' , } )