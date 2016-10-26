navigateTo

Source
navigateTo is a helper function that programmatically navigates users.

Usage

navigateTo is available on both server side and client side. It can be used within the Nuxt context, or directly, to perform page navigation.

Make sure to always use await or return on result of navigateTo when calling it.
navigateTo cannot be used within Nitro routes. To perform a server-side redirect in Nitro routes, use sendRedirect instead.

Within a Vue Component

<script setup lang="ts">
// passing 'to' as a string
await navigateTo('/search')

// ... or as a route object
await navigateTo({ path: '/search' })

// ... or as a route object with query parameters
await navigateTo({
  path: '/search',
  query: {
    page: 1,
    sort: 'asc',
  },
})
</script>

Within Route Middleware

export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
  if (to.path !== '/search') {
    // setting the redirect code to '301 Moved Permanently'
    return navigateTo('/search', { redirectCode: 301 })
  }
})

When using navigateTo within route middleware, you must return its result to ensure the middleware execution flow works correctly.

For example, the following implementation will not work as expected:

export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
  if (to.path !== '/search') {
    // ❌ This will not work as expected
    navigateTo('/search', { redirectCode: 301 })
    return
  }
})

In this case, navigateTo will be executed but not returned, which may lead to unexpected behavior.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > Middleware.

Navigating to an External URL

The external parameter in navigateTo influences how navigating to URLs is handled:

  • Without external: true:
    • Internal URLs navigate as expected.
    • External URLs throw an error.
  • With external: true:
    • Internal URLs navigate with a full-page reload.
    • External URLs navigate as expected.

Example

<script setup lang="ts">
// will throw an error;
// navigating to an external URL is not allowed by default
await navigateTo('https://nuxt.com')

// will redirect successfully with the 'external' parameter set to 'true'
await navigateTo('https://nuxt.com', {
  external: true,
})
</script>

Opening a Page in a New Tab

<script setup lang="ts">
// will open 'https://nuxt.com' in a new tab
await navigateTo('https://nuxt.com', {
  open: {
    target: '_blank',
    windowFeatures: {
      width: 500,
      height: 500,
    },
  },
})
</script>

Type

Signature
export function navigateTo (
  to: RouteLocationRaw | undefined | null,
  options?: NavigateToOptions,
): Promise<void | NavigationFailure | false> | false | void | RouteLocationRaw

interface NavigateToOptions {
  replace?: boolean
  redirectCode?: number
  external?: boolean
  open?: OpenOptions
}

type OpenOptions = {
  target: string
  windowFeatures?: OpenWindowFeatures
}

type OpenWindowFeatures = {
  popup?: boolean
  noopener?: boolean
  noreferrer?: boolean
} & XOR<{ width?: number }, { innerWidth?: number }>
  & XOR<{ height?: number }, { innerHeight?: number }>
  & XOR<{ left?: number }, { screenX?: number }>
  & XOR<{ top?: number }, { screenY?: number }>

Parameters

to

Type: RouteLocationRaw | undefined | null

Default: '/'

to can be a plain string or a route object to redirect to. When passed as undefined or null, it will default to '/'.

Example

// Passing the URL directly will redirect to the '/blog' page
await navigateTo('/blog')

// Using the route object, will redirect to the route with the name 'blog'
await navigateTo({ name: 'blog' })

// Redirects to the 'product' route while passing a parameter (id = 1) using the route object.
await navigateTo({ name: 'product', params: { id: 1 } })

options (optional)

Type: NavigateToOptions

An object accepting the following properties:

  • replace
    • Type: boolean
    • Default: false
    • By default, navigateTo pushes the given route into the Vue Router's instance on the client side.
      This behavior can be changed by setting replace to true, to indicate that given route should be replaced.
  • redirectCode
    • Type: number
    • Default: 302
    • navigateTo redirects to the given path and sets the redirect code to 302 Found by default when the redirection takes place on the server side.
      This default behavior can be modified by providing different redirectCode. Commonly, 301 Moved Permanently can be used for permanent redirections.
  • external
    • Type: boolean
    • Default: false
    • Allows navigating to an external URL when set to true. Otherwise, navigateTo will throw an error, as external navigation is not allowed by default.
  • open
    • Type: OpenOptions
    • Allows navigating to the URL using the open() method of the window. This option is only applicable on the client side and will be ignored on the server side.
      An object accepting the following properties:
    • target
      • Type: string
      • Default: '_blank'
      • A string, without whitespace, specifying the name of the browsing context the resource is being loaded into.
    • windowFeatures
      • Type: OpenWindowFeatures
      • An object accepting the following properties:
        PropertyTypeDescription
        popupbooleanRequests a minimal popup window instead of a new tab, with UI features decided by the browser.
        width or innerWidthnumberSpecifies the content area's width (minimum 100 pixels), including scrollbars.
        height or innerHeightnumberSpecifies the content area's height (minimum 100 pixels), including scrollbars.
        left or screenXnumberSets the horizontal position of the new window relative to the left edge of the screen.
        top or screenYnumberSets the vertical position of the new window relative to the top edge of the screen.
        noopenerbooleanPrevents the new window from accessing the originating window via window.opener.
        noreferrerbooleanPrevents the Referer header from being sent and implicitly enables noopener.

        Refer to the documentation for more detailed information on the windowFeatures properties.