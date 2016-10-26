navigateTo is available on both server side and client side. It can be used within the Nuxt context, or directly, to perform page navigation.

Make sure to always use await or return on result of navigateTo when calling it.

navigateTo cannot be used within Nitro routes. To perform a server-side redirect in Nitro routes, use cannot be used within Nitro routes. To perform a server-side redirect in Nitro routes, use sendRedirect instead.

< script setup lang = " ts " > // passing 'to' as a string await navigateTo ( ' /search ' ) // ... or as a route object await navigateTo ( { path : ' /search ' } ) // ... or as a route object with query parameters await navigateTo ( { path : ' /search ' , query : { page : 1 , sort : ' asc ' , }, } ) </ script >

export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to , from ) => { if ( to . path !== ' /search ' ) { // setting the redirect code to '301 Moved Permanently' return navigateTo ( ' /search ' , { redirectCode : 301 } ) } } )

When using navigateTo within route middleware, you must return its result to ensure the middleware execution flow works correctly.

For example, the following implementation will not work as expected:

export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to , from ) => { if ( to . path !== ' /search ' ) { // ❌ This will not work as expected navigateTo ( ' /search ' , { redirectCode : 301 } ) return } } )

In this case, navigateTo will be executed but not returned, which may lead to unexpected behavior.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > Middleware . Read more in

The external parameter in navigateTo influences how navigating to URLs is handled:

Without external: true : Internal URLs navigate as expected. External URLs throw an error.

: With external: true : Internal URLs navigate with a full-page reload. External URLs navigate as expected.

:

< script setup lang = " ts " > // will throw an error; // navigating to an external URL is not allowed by default await navigateTo ( ' https://nuxt.com ' ) // will redirect successfully with the 'external' parameter set to 'true' await navigateTo ( ' https://nuxt.com ' , { external : true , } ) </ script >

< script setup lang = " ts " > // will open 'https://nuxt.com' in a new tab await navigateTo ( ' https://nuxt.com ' , { open : { target : ' _blank ' , windowFeatures : { width : 500 , height : 500 , }, }, } ) </ script >

Signature export function navigateTo ( to : RouteLocationRaw | undefined | null , options ?: NavigateToOptions , ): Promise < void | NavigationFailure | false > | false | void | RouteLocationRaw interface NavigateToOptions { replace ?: boolean redirectCode ?: number external ?: boolean open ?: OpenOptions } type OpenOptions = { target : string windowFeatures ?: OpenWindowFeatures } type OpenWindowFeatures = { popup ?: boolean noopener ?: boolean noreferrer ?: boolean } & XOR <{ width ?: number }, { innerWidth ?: number }> & XOR <{ height ?: number }, { innerHeight ?: number }> & XOR <{ left ?: number }, { screenX ?: number }> & XOR <{ top ?: number }, { screenY ?: number }>

Type: RouteLocationRaw | undefined | null

Default: '/'

to can be a plain string or a route object to redirect to. When passed as undefined or null , it will default to '/' .

// Passing the URL directly will redirect to the '/blog' page await navigateTo ( ' /blog ' ) // Using the route object, will redirect to the route with the name 'blog' await navigateTo ( { name : ' blog ' } ) // Redirects to the 'product' route while passing a parameter (id = 1) using the route object. await navigateTo ( { name : ' product ' , params : { id : 1 } } )

Type: NavigateToOptions

An object accepting the following properties: