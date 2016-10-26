nuxt typecheck

Source
The typecheck command runs vue-tsc to check types throughout your app.
Terminal
npx nuxt typecheck [ROOTDIR] [--cwd=<directory>] [--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>] [--dotenv] [-e, --extends=<layer-name>]

Arguments

ArgumentDescription
ROOTDIR="."Specifies the working directory (default: .)

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
--cwd=<directory>Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: .)
--logLevel=<silent|info|verbose>Specify build-time log level
--dotenvPath to .env file to load, relative to the root directory
-e, --extends=<layer-name>Extend from a Nuxt layer
This command sets process.env.NODE_ENV to production. To override, define NODE_ENV in a .env file or as a command-line argument.
Read more on how to enable type-checking at build or development time.