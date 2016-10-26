Terminal npx nuxt typecheck [ROOTDIR] [ --cwd =< directory >] [ --logLevel =< silent | info | verbose >] [ --dotenv ] [ -e, --extends =< layer-name >]

The typecheck command runs vue-tsc to check types throughout your app.

Argument Description ROOTDIR="." Specifies the working directory (default: . )

Option Default Description --cwd=<directory> Specify the working directory, this takes precedence over ROOTDIR (default: . ) --logLevel=<silent|info|verbose> Specify build-time log level --dotenv Path to .env file to load, relative to the root directory -e, --extends=<layer-name> Extend from a Nuxt layer

This command sets process.env.NODE_ENV to production . To override, define NODE_ENV in a This command setsto. To override, definein a .env file or as a command-line argument.