Modules are the building blocks of Nuxt. Kit provides a set of utilities to help you create and use modules. You can use these utilities to create your own modules or to reuse existing modules. For example, you can use the defineNuxtModule function to define a module and specify dependencies using the moduleDependencies option.

Define a Nuxt module, automatically merging defaults with user provided options, installing any hooks that are provided, and calling an optional setup function for full control.

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' my-module ' , configKey : ' myModule ' , }, defaults : { enabled : true , }, setup ( options ) { if ( options . enabled ) { console . log ( ' My Nuxt module is enabled! ' ) } }, } )

export function defineNuxtModule < TOptions extends ModuleOptions > ( definition ?: ModuleDefinition < TOptions , Partial < TOptions >, false > | NuxtModule < TOptions , Partial < TOptions >, false >, ): NuxtModule < TOptions , TOptions , false > export function defineNuxtModule < TOptions extends ModuleOptions > (): { with : < TOptionsDefaults extends Partial < TOptions >> ( definition : ModuleDefinition < TOptions , TOptionsDefaults , true > | NuxtModule < TOptions , TOptionsDefaults , true >, ) => NuxtModule < TOptions , TOptionsDefaults , true > }

definition: A module definition object or a module function. The module definition object should contain the following properties:

Property Type Required Description meta ModuleMeta false Metadata of the module. It defines the module name, version, config key and compatibility. defaults T | ( ( nuxt : Nuxt ) => T) false Default options for the module. If a function is provided, it will be called with the Nuxt instance as the first argument. schema T false Schema for the module options. If provided, options will be applied to the schema. hooks Partial < NuxtHooks > false Hooks to be installed for the module. If provided, the module will install the hooks. moduleDependencies Record < string , ModuleDependency > | ( ( nuxt : Nuxt ) => Record < string , ModuleDependency > ) false Dependencies on other modules with version constraints and configuration. Can be an object or a function that receives the Nuxt instance. See example. onInstall ( nuxt : Nuxt ) => Awaitable <void> false Lifecycle hook called when the module is first installed. Requires meta.name and meta.version to be defined. onUpgrade ( options : T , nuxt : Nuxt , previousVersion : string ) => Awaitable <void> false Lifecycle hook called when the module is upgraded to a newer version. Requires meta.name and meta.version to be defined. setup ( this : void , resolvedOptions : T , nuxt : Nuxt ) => Awaitable <void | false | ModuleSetupInstallResult > false Setup function for the module. If provided, the module will call the setup function.

When defining a Nuxt module, you can set a configKey to specify how users should configure the module in their nuxt.config .

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' my-module ' , configKey : ' myModule ' , }, defaults : { // Module options enabled : true , }, setup ( options ) { if ( options . enabled ) { console . log ( ' My Nuxt module is enabled! ' ) } }, } )

Users can provide options for this module under the corresponding key in nuxt.config .

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { myModule : { enabled : false , }, } )

If you're developing a Nuxt module and using APIs that are only supported in specific Nuxt versions, it's highly recommended to include compatibility.nuxt .

export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' @nuxt/icon ' , configKey : ' icon ' , compatibility : { // Required nuxt version in semver format. nuxt : ' >=3.0.0 ' , // or use '^3.0.0' }, }, setup () { const resolver = createResolver ( import . meta . url ) // Implement }, } )

If the user tries to use your module with an incompatible Nuxt version, they will receive a warning in the console.

WARN Module @nuxt/icon is disabled due to incompatibility issues: - [nuxt] Nuxt version ^3.1.0 is required but currently using 3.0.0

When you need type safety for your resolved/merged module options, you can use the .with() method. This enables TypeScript to properly infer the relationship between your module's defaults and the final resolved options that your setup function receives.

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' // Define your module options interface interface ModuleOptions { apiKey : string baseURL : string timeout ?: number retries ?: number } export default defineNuxtModule < ModuleOptions > () . with ( { meta : { name : ' @nuxtjs/my-api ' , configKey : ' myApi ' , }, defaults : { baseURL : ' https://api.example.com ' , timeout : 5000 , retries : 3 , }, setup ( resolvedOptions , nuxt ) { // resolvedOptions is properly typed as: // { // apiKey: string // Required, no default provided // baseURL: string // Required, has default value // timeout: number // Optional, has default value // retries: number // Optional, has default value // } console . log ( resolvedOptions . baseURL ) // ✅ TypeScript knows this is always defined console . log ( resolvedOptions . timeout ) // ✅ TypeScript knows this is always defined console . log ( resolvedOptions . retries ) // ✅ TypeScript knows this is always defined }, } )

Without using .with() , the resolvedOptions parameter would be typed as the raw ModuleOptions interface, where timeout and retries could be undefined even when defaults are provided. The .with() method enables TypeScript to understand that default values make those properties non-optional in the resolved options.

You can define lifecycle hooks that run when your module is first installed or upgraded to a new version. These hooks are useful for performing one-time setup tasks, database migrations, or cleanup operations.

For lifecycle hooks to work, you must provide both meta.name and meta.version in your module definition. The hooks use these values to track the module's installation state in the project's .nuxtrc file.

Lifecycle hooks run before the main setup function, and if a hook throws an error, it's logged but doesn't stop the build process.

onInstall runs only once when the module is first added to a project.

onUpgrade runs each time the module version increases (using semver comparison) — but only once for each version bump.

Example

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import semver from ' semver ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' my-awesome-module ' , version : ' 1.2.0 ' , // Required for lifecycle hooks configKey : ' myAwesomeModule ' , }, defaults : { apiKey : '' , enabled : true , }, onInstall ( nuxt ) { // This runs only when the module is first installed console . log ( ' Setting up my-awesome-module for the first time! ' ) // You might want to: // - Create initial configuration files // - Set up database schemas // - Display welcome messages // - Perform initial data migration }, onUpgrade ( options , nuxt , previousVersion ) { // This runs when the module is upgraded to a newer version console . log ( ` Upgrading my-awesome-module from ${ previousVersion } to 1.2.0 ` ) // You might want to: // - Migrate configuration files // - Update database schemas // - Clean up deprecated files // - Display upgrade notes if ( semver . lt ( previousVersion , ' 1.1.0 ' )) { console . log ( ' ⚠️ Breaking changes in 1.1.0 - please check the migration guide ' ) } }, setup ( options , nuxt ) { // Regular setup logic runs on every build if ( options . enabled ) { // Configure the module } }, } )

You can use the moduleDependencies option to declare dependencies on other modules. This provides a robust way to ensure proper setup order, version compatibility, and configuration management.

The moduleDependencies option can be either an object or a function that receives the Nuxt instance:

Example

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' my-module ' , }, moduleDependencies : { ' @nuxtjs/tailwindcss ' : { // Specify a version constraint (semver format) version : ' >=6.0.0 ' , // Configuration that overrides user settings overrides : { exposeConfig : true , }, // Configuration that sets defaults but respects user settings defaults : { config : { darkMode : ' class ' , }, }, }, ' @nuxtjs/fontaine ' : { // Optional dependencies won't be installed but ensure that options // can be set if they _are_ installed optional : true , defaults : { fonts : [ { family : ' Roboto ' , fallbacks : [ ' Impact ' ] , }, ] , }, }, }, setup ( options , nuxt ) { }, } )

You can also use a function to dynamically determine dependencies based on the Nuxt configuration:

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' my-module ' , }, moduleDependencies ( nuxt ) { const dependencies : Record < string , any > = { ' @nuxtjs/tailwindcss ' : { version : ' >=6.0.0 ' , }, } // Conditionally add dependencies based on Nuxt config if ( nuxt . options . experimental ?. someFeature ) { dependencies [ ' @nuxtjs/fontaine ' ] = { optional : true , } } return dependencies }, setup ( options , nuxt ) { // Your setup logic runs after all dependencies are initialized }, } )

Deprecated: Use the defineNuxtModule instead. The installModule function will be removed (or may become non-blocking) in a future version. Use the moduleDependencies option instead.

Install specified Nuxt module programmatically. This is helpful when your module depends on other modules. You can pass the module options as an object to inlineOptions and they will be passed to the module's setup function.

import { defineNuxtModule , installModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { async setup () { // will install @nuxtjs/fontaine with Roboto font and Impact fallback await installModule ( ' @nuxtjs/fontaine ' , { // module configuration fonts : [ { family : ' Roboto ' , fallbacks : [ ' Impact ' ] , fallbackName : ' fallback-a ' , }, ] , } ) }, } )

async function installModule ( moduleToInstall : string | NuxtModule , inlineOptions ?: any , nuxt ?: Nuxt )

Property Type Required Description moduleToInstall string | NuxtModule true The module to install. Can be either a string with the module name or a module object itself. inlineOptions any false An object with the module options to be passed to the module's setup function. nuxt Nuxt false Nuxt instance. If not provided, it will be retrieved from the context via useNuxt() call.