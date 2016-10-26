Preloading routes loads the components of a given route that the user might navigate to in future. This ensures that the components are available earlier and less likely to block the navigation, improving performance.
NuxtLink component.
Preload a route when using
navigateTo.
// we don't await this async function, to avoid blocking rendering
// this component's setup function
preloadRouteComponents('/dashboard')
const submit = async () => {
const results = await $fetch('/api/authentication')
if (results.token) {
await navigateTo('/dashboard')
}
}
preloadRouteComponents will have no effect.