Preloading routes loads the components of a given route that the user might navigate to in future. This ensures that the components are available earlier and less likely to block the navigation, improving performance.

Nuxt already automatically preloads the necessary routes if you're using the NuxtLink component.

Preload a route when using navigateTo .

// we don't await this async function, to avoid blocking rendering // this component's setup function preloadRouteComponents ( ' /dashboard ' ) const submit = async () => { const results = await $fetch ( ' /api/authentication ' ) if ( results . token ) { await navigateTo ( ' /dashboard ' ) } }

