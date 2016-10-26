useRequestURL is a helper function that returns an URL object working on both server-side and client-side.
useRequestURL will return
localhost for the
host).You can define the
cache.varies option to specify headers that will be considered when caching and serving the responses, such as
host and
x-forwarded-host for multi-tenant environments.
<script setup lang="ts">
const url = useRequestURL()
</script>
<template>
<p>URL is: {{ url }}</p>
<p>Path is: {{ url.pathname }}</p>
</template>
<p>URL is: http://localhost:3000/about</p>
<p>Path is: /about</p>