useRequestURL is a helper function that returns an URL object working on both server-side and client-side.

When utilizing useRequestURL will return localhost for the host ).You can define the host and x-forwarded-host for multi-tenant environments. When utilizing Hybrid Rendering with cache strategies, all incoming request headers are dropped when handling the cached responses via the Nitro caching layer (meaningwill returnfor the).You can define the cache.varies option to specify headers that will be considered when caching and serving the responses, such asandfor multi-tenant environments.

app/pages/about.vue Result in development < script setup lang = " ts " > const url = useRequestURL () </ script > < template > < p > URL is: {{ url }} </ p > < p > Path is: {{ url.pathname }} </ p > </ template > < p > URL is: http://localhost:3000/about </ p > < p > Path is: /about </ p >