Templates allow you to generate extra files during development and build time. These files will be available in virtual filesystem and can be used in plugins, layouts, components, etc. addTemplate and addTypeTemplate allow you to add templates to the Nuxt application. updateTemplates allows you to regenerate templates that match the filter.

Renders given template during build into the virtual file system, and optionally to disk in the project buildDir

import { addTemplate , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { defu } from ' defu ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup ( options , nuxt ) { const globalMeta = defu ( nuxt . options . app . head , { charset : options . charset , viewport : options . viewport , } ) addTemplate ( { filename : ' meta.config.mjs ' , getContents : () => ' export default ' + JSON . stringify ( { globalMeta , mixinKey : ' setup ' } ) , } ) }, } )

function addTemplate ( template : NuxtTemplate | string ): ResolvedNuxtTemplate

template: A template object or a string with the path to the template. If a string is provided, it will be converted to a template object with src set to the string value. If a template object is provided, it must have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description src string false Path to the template. If src is not provided, getContents must be provided instead. filename string false Filename of the template. If filename is not provided, it will be generated from the src path. In this case, the src option is required. dst string false Path to the destination file. If dst is not provided, it will be generated from the filename path and nuxt buildDir option. options Options false Options to pass to the template. getContents ( data : Options ) => string | Promise < string > false A function that will be called with the options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string. If src is provided, this function will be ignored. write boolean false If set to true , the template will be written to the destination file. Otherwise, the template will be used only in virtual filesystem.

In this example, we merge an object inside a module and consume the result in a runtime plugin.

In the module above, we generate a virtual file named meta.config.mjs . In the runtime plugin, we can import it using the #build alias:

runtime/plugin.ts import { createHead as createServerHead } from ' @unhead/vue/server ' import { createHead as createClientHead } from ' @unhead/vue/client ' import { defineNuxtPlugin } from ' #imports ' // @ts-expect-error - virtual file import metaConfig from ' #build/meta.config.mjs ' export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( nuxtApp ) => { const createHead = import . meta . server ? createServerHead : createClientHead const head = createHead () head . push ( metaConfig . globalMeta ) nuxtApp . vueApp . use ( head ) } )

Renders given template during build into the project buildDir, then registers it as types.

import { addTypeTemplate , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { addTypeTemplate ( { filename : ' types/markdown.d.ts ' , getContents : () => ` declare module '*.md' { import type { ComponentOptions } from 'vue' const Component: ComponentOptions export default Component } ` , } ) }, } )

function addTypeTemplate ( template : NuxtTypeTemplate | string , context ?: { nitro ?: boolean , nuxt ?: boolean }): ResolvedNuxtTemplate

template: A template object or a string with the path to the template. If a string is provided, it will be converted to a template object with src set to the string value. If a template object is provided, it must have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description src string false Path to the template. If src is not provided, getContents must be provided instead. filename string false Filename of the template. If filename is not provided, it will be generated from the src path. In this case, the src option is required. dst string false Path to the destination file. If dst is not provided, it will be generated from the filename path and nuxt buildDir option. options Options false Options to pass to the template. getContents ( data : Options ) => string | Promise < string > false A function that will be called with the options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string. If src is provided, this function will be ignored.

context: An optional context object can be passed to control where the type is added. If omitted, the type will only be added to the Nuxt context. This object supports the following properties:

Property Type Required Description nuxt boolean false If set to true , the type will be added to the Nuxt context. nitro boolean false If set to true , the type will be added to the Nitro context.

By default, －－ only adds the type declarations to the Nuxt context. To also add them to the Nitro context, set nitro to true.

import { addTypeTemplate , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { addTypeTemplate ( { filename : ' types/auth.d.ts ' , getContents : () => ` declare module '#auth-utils' { interface User { id: string; name: string; } } ` , }, { nitro : true , } ) }, } )

This allows the #auth-utils module to be used within the Nitro context.

server/api/auth.ts import type { User } from ' #auth-utils ' export default eventHandler ( () => { const user : User = { id : ' 123 ' , name : ' John Doe ' , } // do something with the user return user } )

Adds a virtual file that can be used within the Nuxt Nitro server build.

import { addServerTemplate , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { addServerTemplate ( { filename : ' #my-module/test.mjs ' , getContents () { return ' export const test = 123 ' }, } ) }, } )

function addServerTemplate ( template : NuxtServerTemplate ): NuxtServerTemplate

template: A template object. It must have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description filename string true Filename of the template. getContents () => string | Promise < string > true A function that will be called with the options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string.

In this example, we create a virtual file that can be used within the Nuxt Nitro server build.

import { addServerTemplate , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { addServerTemplate ( { filename : ' #my-module/test.mjs ' , getContents () { return ' export const test = 123 ' }, } ) }, } )

And then in a runtime file

server/api/test.ts import { test } from ' #my-module/test.js ' export default eventHandler ( () => { return test } )

Regenerate templates that match the filter. If no filter is provided, all templates will be regenerated.

import { defineNuxtModule , updateTemplates } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { resolve } from ' pathe ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup ( options , nuxt ) { const updateTemplatePaths = [ resolve ( nuxt . options . srcDir , ' pages ' ) , ] // watch and rebuild routes template list when one of the pages changes nuxt . hook ( ' builder:watch ' , async ( event , relativePath ) => { if ( event === ' change ' ) { return } const path = resolve ( nuxt . options . srcDir , relativePath ) if ( updateTemplatePaths . some ( dir => path . startsWith ( dir ))) { await updateTemplates ( { filter : template => template . filename === ' routes.mjs ' , } ) } } ) }, } )

async function updateTemplates ( options : UpdateTemplatesOptions ): void

options: Options to pass to the template. This object can have the following property: