Templates allow you to generate extra files during development and build time. These files will be available in virtual filesystem and can be used in plugins, layouts, components, etc.
addTemplate and
addTypeTemplate allow you to add templates to the Nuxt application.
updateTemplates allows you to regenerate templates that match the filter.
addTemplate
Renders given template during build into the virtual file system, and optionally to disk in the project
buildDir
function addTemplate (template: NuxtTemplate | string): ResolvedNuxtTemplate
template: A template object or a string with the path to the template. If a string is provided, it will be converted to a template object with
src set to the string value. If a template object is provided, it must have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
src
string
false
|Path to the template. If
src is not provided,
getContents must be provided instead.
filename
string
false
|Filename of the template. If
filename is not provided, it will be generated from the
src path. In this case, the
src option is required.
dst
string
false
|Path to the destination file. If
dst is not provided, it will be generated from the
filename path and nuxt
buildDir option.
options
Options
false
|Options to pass to the template.
getContents
(data: Options) => string | Promise<string>
false
|A function that will be called with the
options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string. If
src is provided, this function will be ignored.
write
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the template will be written to the destination file. Otherwise, the template will be used only in virtual filesystem.
In this example, we merge an object inside a module and consume the result in a runtime plugin.
import { addTemplate, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
import { defu } from 'defu'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup (options, nuxt) {
const globalMeta = defu(nuxt.options.app.head, {
charset: options.charset,
viewport: options.viewport,
})
addTemplate({
filename: 'meta.config.mjs',
getContents: () => 'export default ' + JSON.stringify({ globalMeta, mixinKey: 'setup' }),
})
},
})
In the module above, we generate a virtual file named
meta.config.mjs. In the runtime plugin, we can import it using the
#build alias:
import { createHead as createServerHead } from '@unhead/vue/server'
import { createHead as createClientHead } from '@unhead/vue/client'
import { defineNuxtPlugin } from '#imports'
// @ts-expect-error - virtual file
import metaConfig from '#build/meta.config.mjs'
export default defineNuxtPlugin((nuxtApp) => {
const createHead = import.meta.server ? createServerHead : createClientHead
const head = createHead()
head.push(metaConfig.globalMeta)
nuxtApp.vueApp.use(head)
})
addTypeTemplate
Renders given template during build into the project buildDir, then registers it as types.
function addTypeTemplate (template: NuxtTypeTemplate | string, context?: { nitro?: boolean, nuxt?: boolean }): ResolvedNuxtTemplate
template: A template object or a string with the path to the template. If a string is provided, it will be converted to a template object with
src set to the string value. If a template object is provided, it must have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
src
string
false
|Path to the template. If
src is not provided,
getContents must be provided instead.
filename
string
false
|Filename of the template. If
filename is not provided, it will be generated from the
src path. In this case, the
src option is required.
dst
string
false
|Path to the destination file. If
dst is not provided, it will be generated from the
filename path and nuxt
buildDir option.
options
Options
false
|Options to pass to the template.
getContents
(data: Options) => string | Promise<string>
false
|A function that will be called with the
options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string. If
src is provided, this function will be ignored.
context: An optional context object can be passed to control where the type is added. If omitted, the type will only be added to the Nuxt context. This object supports the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
nuxt
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the type will be added to the Nuxt context.
nitro
boolean
false
|If set to
true, the type will be added to the Nitro context.
By default, －－ only adds the type declarations to the Nuxt context. To also add them to the Nitro context, set nitro to true.
import { addTypeTemplate, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
addTypeTemplate({
filename: 'types/auth.d.ts',
getContents: () => `declare module '#auth-utils' {
interface User {
id: string;
name: string;
}
}`,
}, {
nitro: true,
})
},
})
This allows the
#auth-utils module to be used within the Nitro context.
import type { User } from '#auth-utils'
export default eventHandler(() => {
const user: User = {
id: '123',
name: 'John Doe',
}
// do something with the user
return user
})
addServerTemplate
Adds a virtual file that can be used within the Nuxt Nitro server build.
function addServerTemplate (template: NuxtServerTemplate): NuxtServerTemplate
template: A template object. It must have the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
filename
string
true
|Filename of the template.
getContents
() => string | Promise<string>
true
|A function that will be called with the
options object. It should return a string or a promise that resolves to a string.
In this example, we create a virtual file that can be used within the Nuxt Nitro server build.
import { addServerTemplate, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
addServerTemplate({
filename: '#my-module/test.mjs',
getContents () {
return 'export const test = 123'
},
})
},
})
And then in a runtime file
import { test } from '#my-module/test.js'
export default eventHandler(() => {
return test
})
updateTemplates
Regenerate templates that match the filter. If no filter is provided, all templates will be regenerated.
import { defineNuxtModule, updateTemplates } from '@nuxt/kit'
import { resolve } from 'pathe'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup (options, nuxt) {
const updateTemplatePaths = [
resolve(nuxt.options.srcDir, 'pages'),
]
// watch and rebuild routes template list when one of the pages changes
nuxt.hook('builder:watch', async (event, relativePath) => {
if (event === 'change') {
return
}
const path = resolve(nuxt.options.srcDir, relativePath)
if (updateTemplatePaths.some(dir => path.startsWith(dir))) {
await updateTemplates({
filter: template => template.filename === 'routes.mjs',
})
}
})
},
})
async function updateTemplates (options: UpdateTemplatesOptions): void
options: Options to pass to the template. This object can have the following property:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
filter
(template: ResolvedNuxtTemplate) => boolean
false
|A function that will be called with the
template object. It should return a boolean indicating whether the template should be regenerated. If
filter is not provided, all templates will be regenerated.