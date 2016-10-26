usePreviewMode
Preview mode allows you to see how your changes would be displayed on a live site without revealing them to users.
You can use the built-in
usePreviewMode composable to access and control preview state in Nuxt. If the composable detects preview mode it will automatically force any updates necessary for
useAsyncData and
useFetch to rerender preview content.
const { enabled, state } = usePreviewMode()
enable checkCustom
You can specify a custom way to enable preview mode. By default the
usePreviewMode composable will enable preview mode if there is a
preview param in url that is equal to
true (for example,
http://localhost:3000?preview=true). You can wrap the
usePreviewMode into custom composable, to keep options consistent across usages and prevent any errors.
export function useMyPreviewMode () {
const route = useRoute()
return usePreviewMode({
shouldEnable: () => {
return !!route.query.customPreview
},
})
}
usePreviewMode will try to store the value of a
token param from url in state. You can modify this state and it will be available for all
usePreviewMode calls.
const data1 = ref('data1')
const { enabled, state } = usePreviewMode({
getState: (currentState) => {
return { data1, data2: 'data2' }
},
})
getState function will append returned values to current state, so be careful not to accidentally overwrite important state.
onEnable and
onDisable callbacksCustomize the
By default, when
usePreviewMode is enabled, it will call
refreshNuxtData() to re-fetch all data from the server.
When preview mode is disabled, the composable will attach a callback to call
refreshNuxtData() to run after a subsequent router navigation.
You can specify custom callbacks to be triggered by providing your own functions for the
onEnable and
onDisable options.
const { enabled, state } = usePreviewMode({
onEnable: () => {
console.log('preview mode has been enabled')
},
onDisable: () => {
console.log('preview mode has been disabled')
},
})
The example below creates a page where part of a content is rendered only in preview mode.
<script setup>
const { enabled, state } = usePreviewMode()
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/preview', {
query: {
apiKey: state.token,
},
})
</script>
<template>
<div>
Some base content
<p v-if="enabled">
Only preview content: {{ state.token }}
<br>
<button @click="enabled = false">
disable preview mode
</button>
</p>
</div>
</template>
Now you can generate your site and serve it:
npx nuxt generate
npx nuxt preview
Then you can see your preview page by adding the query param
preview to the end of the page you want to see once, for example
http://localhost:3000/?preview=true.
usePreviewMode should be tested locally with
nuxt generate and then
nuxt preview rather than
nuxt dev. (The preview command is not related to preview mode.)