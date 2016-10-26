<script setup lang="ts">
const router = useRouter()
</script>
If you only need the router instance within your template, use
$router:
<template>
<button @click="$router.back()">
Back
</button>
</template>
If you have a
app/pages/ directory,
useRouter is identical in behavior to the one provided by
vue-router.
addRoute(): Add a new route to the router instance.
parentName can be provided to add new route as the child of an existing route.
removeRoute(): Remove an existing route by its name.
getRoutes(): Get a full list of all the route records.
hasRoute(): Checks if a route with a given name exists.
resolve(): Returns the normalized version of a route location. Also includes an
href property that includes any existing base.
const router = useRouter()
router.addRoute({ name: 'home', path: '/home', component: Home })
router.removeRoute('home')
router.getRoutes()
router.hasRoute('home')
router.resolve({ name: 'home' })
router.addRoute() adds route details into an array of routes and it is useful while building Nuxt plugins while
router.push() on the other hand, triggers a new navigation immediately and it is useful in pages, Vue components and composable.
back(): Go back in history if possible, same as
router.go(-1).
forward(): Go forward in history if possible, same as
router.go(1).
go(): Move forward or backward through the history without the hierarchical restrictions enforced in
router.back() and
router.forward().
push(): Programmatically navigate to a new URL by pushing an entry in the history stack. It is recommended to use
navigateTo instead.
replace(): Programmatically navigate to a new URL by replacing the current entry in the routes history stack. It is recommended to use
navigateTo instead.
const router = useRouter()
router.back()
router.forward()
router.go(3)
router.push({ path: '/home' })
router.replace({ hash: '#bio' })
useRouter composable provides
afterEach,
beforeEach and
beforeResolve helper methods that acts as navigation guards.
However, Nuxt has a concept of route middleware that simplifies the implementation of navigation guards and provides a better developer experience.
isReady(): Returns a Promise that resolves when the router has completed the initial navigation.
onError: Adds an error handler that is called every time a non caught error happens during navigation.
If you do not have a
app/pages/ folder, then
useRouter will return a universal router instance with similar helper methods, but be aware that not all features may be supported or behave in exactly the same way as with
vue-router.