app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const router = useRouter () </ script >

If you only need the router instance within your template, use $router :

app/pages/index.vue < template > < button @click = " $router.back() " > Back </ button > </ template >

If you have a app/pages/ directory, useRouter is identical in behavior to the one provided by vue-router .

Read vue-router documentation about the Router interface. Readdocumentation about theinterface.

addRoute() : Add a new route to the router instance. parentName can be provided to add new route as the child of an existing route.

: Add a new route to the router instance. can be provided to add new route as the child of an existing route. removeRoute() : Remove an existing route by its name.

: Remove an existing route by its name. getRoutes() : Get a full list of all the route records.

: Get a full list of all the route records. hasRoute() : Checks if a route with a given name exists.

: Checks if a route with a given name exists. resolve() : Returns the normalized version of a route location. Also includes an href property that includes any existing base.

Example const router = useRouter () router . addRoute ( { name : ' home ' , path : ' /home ' , component : Home } ) router . removeRoute ( ' home ' ) router . getRoutes () router . hasRoute ( ' home ' ) router . resolve ( { name : ' home ' } )

router.addRoute() adds route details into an array of routes and it is useful while building router.push() on the other hand, triggers a new navigation immediately and it is useful in pages, Vue components and composable. adds route details into an array of routes and it is useful while building Nuxt plugins whileon the other hand, triggers a new navigation immediately and it is useful in pages, Vue components and composable.

back() : Go back in history if possible, same as router.go(-1) .

: Go back in history if possible, same as . forward() : Go forward in history if possible, same as router.go(1) .

: Go forward in history if possible, same as . go() : Move forward or backward through the history without the hierarchical restrictions enforced in router.back() and router.forward() .

: Move forward or backward through the history without the hierarchical restrictions enforced in and . push() : Programmatically navigate to a new URL by pushing an entry in the history stack. It is recommended to use navigateTo instead.

: Programmatically navigate to a new URL by pushing an entry in the history stack. replace() : Programmatically navigate to a new URL by replacing the current entry in the routes history stack. It is recommended to use navigateTo instead.

Example const router = useRouter () router . back () router . forward () router . go ( 3 ) router . push ( { path : ' /home ' } ) router . replace ( { hash : ' #bio ' } )

Read more about the browser's History API. Read more about the browser's History API.

useRouter composable provides afterEach , beforeEach and beforeResolve helper methods that acts as navigation guards.

However, Nuxt has a concept of route middleware that simplifies the implementation of navigation guards and provides a better developer experience.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > Middleware . Read more in

isReady() : Returns a Promise that resolves when the router has completed the initial navigation.

: Returns a Promise that resolves when the router has completed the initial navigation. onError : Adds an error handler that is called every time a non caught error happens during navigation.

Read more in Vue Router Docs . Read more in