Nuxt auto-imports helper functions, composables and Vue APIs to use across your application without explicitly importing them. Based on the directory structure, every Nuxt application can also use auto-imports for its own composables and plugins.

With Nuxt Kit you can also add your own auto-imports. addImports and addImportsDir allow you to add imports to the Nuxt application. addImportsSources allows you to add listed imports from 3rd party packages to the Nuxt application.

These utilities are powered by unimport , which provides the underlying auto-import mechanism used in Nuxt.

These functions are designed for registering your own utils, composables and Vue APIs. For pages, components and plugins, please refer to the specific sections: Components, Plugins.

Watch Vue School video about Auto-imports Nuxt Kit utilities.

Add imports to the Nuxt application. It makes your imports available in the Nuxt application without the need to import them manually.

import { addImports , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup ( options , nuxt ) { const names = [ ' useStoryblok ' , ' useStoryblokApi ' , ' useStoryblokBridge ' , ' renderRichText ' , ' RichTextSchema ' , ] names . forEach ( name => addImports ( { name , as : name , from : ' @storyblok/vue ' } ) , ) }, } )

function addImports ( imports : Import | Import [] ): void

imports : An object or an array of objects with the following properties:

Property Type Required Description name string true Import name to be detected. from string true Module specifier to import from. priority number false Priority of the import; if multiple imports have the same name, the one with the highest priority will be used. disabled boolean false If this import is disabled. meta Record<string, any> false Metadata of the import. type boolean false If this import is a pure type import. typeFrom string false Use this as the from value when generating type declarations. as string false Import as this name.

Add imports from a directory to the Nuxt application. It will automatically import all files from the directory and make them available in the Nuxt application without the need to import them manually.

import { addImportsDir , createResolver , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' @vueuse/motion ' , configKey : ' motion ' , }, setup ( options , nuxt ) { const resolver = createResolver ( import . meta . url ) addImportsDir ( resolver . resolve ( ' ./runtime/composables ' )) }, } )

function addImportsDir ( dirs : string | string [] , options ?: { prepend ?: boolean }): void

Property Type Required Description dirs string | string[] true A string or an array of strings with the path to the directory to import from. options { prepend ?: boolean } false Options to pass to the import. If prepend is set to true , the imports will be prepended to the list of imports.

Add listed imports to the Nuxt application.

import { addImportsSources , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { addImportsSources ( { from : ' h3 ' , imports : [ ' defineEventHandler ' , ' getQuery ' , ' getRouterParams ' , ' readBody ' , ' sendRedirect ' , ] , } ) }, } )

function addImportsSources ( importSources : ImportSource | ImportSource [] ): void

importSources: An object or an array of objects with the following properties: