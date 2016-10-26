Nuxt auto-imports helper functions, composables and Vue APIs to use across your application without explicitly importing them. Based on the directory structure, every Nuxt application can also use auto-imports for its own composables and plugins.
With Nuxt Kit you can also add your own auto-imports.
addImports and
addImportsDir allow you to add imports to the Nuxt application.
addImportsSources allows you to add listed imports from 3rd party packages to the Nuxt application.
These utilities are powered by
unimport, which provides the underlying auto-import mechanism used in Nuxt.
addImports
Add imports to the Nuxt application. It makes your imports available in the Nuxt application without the need to import them manually.
import { addImports, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup (options, nuxt) {
const names = [
'useStoryblok',
'useStoryblokApi',
'useStoryblokBridge',
'renderRichText',
'RichTextSchema',
]
names.forEach(name =>
addImports({ name, as: name, from: '@storyblok/vue' }),
)
},
})
function addImports (imports: Import | Import[]): void
imports: An object or an array of objects with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
true
|Import name to be detected.
from
string
true
|Module specifier to import from.
priority
number
false
|Priority of the import; if multiple imports have the same name, the one with the highest priority will be used.
disabled
boolean
false
|If this import is disabled.
meta
Record<string, any>
false
|Metadata of the import.
type
boolean
false
|If this import is a pure type import.
typeFrom
string
false
|Use this as the
from value when generating type declarations.
as
string
false
|Import as this name.
addImportsDir
Add imports from a directory to the Nuxt application. It will automatically import all files from the directory and make them available in the Nuxt application without the need to import them manually.
import { addImportsDir, createResolver, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
meta: {
name: '@vueuse/motion',
configKey: 'motion',
},
setup (options, nuxt) {
const resolver = createResolver(import.meta.url)
addImportsDir(resolver.resolve('./runtime/composables'))
},
})
function addImportsDir (dirs: string | string[], options?: { prepend?: boolean }): void
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
dirs
string | string[]
true
|A string or an array of strings with the path to the directory to import from.
options
{ prepend?: boolean }
false
|Options to pass to the import. If
prepend is set to
true, the imports will be prepended to the list of imports.
addImportsSources
Add listed imports to the Nuxt application.
import { addImportsSources, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
addImportsSources({
from: 'h3',
imports: [
'defineEventHandler',
'getQuery',
'getRouterParams',
'readBody',
'sendRedirect',
],
})
},
})
function addImportsSources (importSources: ImportSource | ImportSource[]): void
importSources: An object or an array of objects with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
from
string
true
|Module specifier to import from.
imports
PresetImport | ImportSource[]
true
|An object or an array of objects, which can be import names, import objects or import sources.
