The <ClientOnly> component is used for purposely rendering a component only on client side.

The content of the default slot will be tree-shaken out of the server build. (This does mean that any CSS used by components within it may not be inlined when rendering the initial HTML.)

placeholderTag | fallbackTag : specify a tag to be rendered server-side.

| : specify a tag to be rendered server-side. placeholder | fallback : specify a content to be rendered server-side.

< template > < div > < Sidebar /> <!-- The <Comment> component will only be rendered on client-side --> < ClientOnly fallback-tag = " span " fallback = " Loading comments... " > < Comment /> </ ClientOnly > </ div > </ template >

#fallback : specify a content to be rendered on the server and displayed until <ClientOnly> is mounted in the browser.

app/pages/example.vue < template > < div > < Sidebar /> <!-- This renders the "span" element on the server side --> < ClientOnly fallback-tag = " span " > <!-- this component will only be rendered on client side --> < Comments /> < template # fallback > <!-- this will be rendered on server side --> < p > Loading comments... </ p > </ template > </ ClientOnly > </ div > </ template >

Components inside <ClientOnly> are rendered only after being mounted. To access the rendered elements in the DOM, you can watch a template ref: