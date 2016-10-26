The
<ClientOnly> component is used for purposely rendering a component only on client side.
placeholderTag |
fallbackTag: specify a tag to be rendered server-side.
placeholder |
fallback: specify a content to be rendered server-side.
<template>
<div>
<Sidebar />
<!-- The <Comment> component will only be rendered on client-side -->
<ClientOnly
fallback-tag="span"
fallback="Loading comments..."
>
<Comment />
</ClientOnly>
</div>
</template>
#fallback: specify a content to be rendered on the server and displayed until
<ClientOnly> is mounted in the browser.
<template>
<div>
<Sidebar />
<!-- This renders the "span" element on the server side -->
<ClientOnly fallback-tag="span">
<!-- this component will only be rendered on client side -->
<Comments />
<template #fallback>
<!-- this will be rendered on server side -->
<p>Loading comments...</p>
</template>
</ClientOnly>
</div>
</template>
Components inside
<ClientOnly> are rendered only after being mounted. To access the rendered elements in the DOM, you can watch a template ref:
<script setup lang="ts">
const nuxtWelcomeRef = useTemplateRef('nuxtWelcomeRef')
// The watch will be triggered when the component is available
watch(nuxtWelcomeRef, () => {
console.log('<NuxtWelcome /> mounted')
}, { once: true })
</script>
<template>
<ClientOnly>
<NuxtWelcome ref="nuxtWelcomeRef" />
</ClientOnly>
</template>