Add
<NuxtLoadingIndicator/> in your
app.vue or
app/layouts/.
<template>
<NuxtLoadingIndicator />
<NuxtLayout>
<NuxtPage />
</NuxtLayout>
</template>
You can pass custom HTML or components through the loading indicator's default slot.
color: The color of the loading bar. It can be set to
false to turn off explicit color styling.
errorColor: The color of the loading bar when
error is set to
true.
height: Height of the loading bar, in pixels (default
3).
duration: Duration of the loading bar, in milliseconds (default
2000).
throttle: Throttle the appearing and hiding, in milliseconds (default
200).
estimatedProgress: By default Nuxt will back off as it approaches 100%. You can provide a custom function to customize the progress estimation, which is a function that receives the duration of the loading bar (above) and the elapsed time. It should return a value between 0 and 100.
useLoadingIndicator composable, which will allow you to trigger start/finish events yourself.
estimatedProgress. This adjustment provides a more accurate reflection of longer page loading times and prevents the indicator from prematurely showing 100% completion.