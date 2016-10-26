Add <NuxtLoadingIndicator/> in your app.vue or app/layouts/ .

app/app.vue < template > < NuxtLoadingIndicator /> < NuxtLayout > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ template >

You can pass custom HTML or components through the loading indicator's default slot.

color : The color of the loading bar. It can be set to false to turn off explicit color styling.

errorColor : The color of the loading bar when error is set to true .

height : Height of the loading bar, in pixels (default 3 ).

duration : Duration of the loading bar, in milliseconds (default 2000 ).

throttle : Throttle the appearing and hiding, in milliseconds (default 200 ).

estimatedProgress : By default Nuxt will back off as it approaches 100%. You can provide a custom function to customize the progress estimation, which is a function that receives the duration of the loading bar (above) and the elapsed time. It should return a value between 0 and 100.

This component is optional.

This component is optional. To achieve full customization, you can implement your own one based on its source code

You can hook into the underlying indicator instance using the useLoadingIndicator composable , which will allow you to trigger start/finish events yourself.