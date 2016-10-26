Nuxt modules allow you to enhance Nuxt's capabilities. They offer a structured way to keep your code organized and modular. If you're looking to break down your module into smaller components, Nuxt offers the useNuxt and tryUseNuxt functions. These functions enable you to conveniently access the Nuxt instance from the context without having to pass it as an argument.

When you're working with the setup function in Nuxt modules, Nuxt is already provided as the second argument. This means you can access it directly without needing to call useNuxt() .

Get the Nuxt instance from the context. It will throw an error if Nuxt is not available.

import { useNuxt } from ' @nuxt/kit ' const setupSomeFeature = () => { const nuxt = useNuxt () // You can now use the nuxt instance console . log ( nuxt . options ) }

function useNuxt (): Nuxt

The useNuxt function returns the Nuxt instance, which contains all the options and methods available in Nuxt.

Property Type Description options NuxtOptions The resolved Nuxt configuration. hooks Hookable<NuxtHooks> The Nuxt hook system. Allows registering and listening to lifecycle events. hook (name: string, (...args: any[]) => Promise<void> | void) => () => void Shortcut for nuxt.hooks.hook . Registers a single callback for a specific lifecycle hook. callHook (name: string, ...args: any[]) => Promise<any> Shortcut for nuxt.hooks.callHook . Triggers a lifecycle hook manually and runs all registered callbacks. addHooks (configHooks: NestedHooks) => () => void Shortcut for nuxt.hooks.addHooks . Registers multiple hooks at once.

setupTranspilation.ts module.ts import { useNuxt } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export const setupTranspilation = () => { const nuxt = useNuxt () if ( nuxt . options . builder === ' @nuxt/webpack-builder ' ) { nuxt . options . build . transpile ||= [] nuxt . options . build . transpile . push ( ' xstate ' ) } } import { setupTranspilation } from ' ./setupTranspilation ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { setupTranspilation () }, } )

Get the Nuxt instance from the context. It will return null if Nuxt is not available.

import { tryUseNuxt } from ' @nuxt/kit ' function setupSomething () { const nuxt = tryUseNuxt () if ( nuxt ) { // You can now use the nuxt instance console . log ( nuxt . options ) } else { console . log ( ' Nuxt is not available ' ) } }

function tryUseNuxt (): Nuxt | null

The tryUseNuxt function returns the Nuxt instance if available, or null if Nuxt is not available.

The Nuxt instance as described in the useNuxt section.