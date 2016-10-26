Nuxt modules allow you to enhance Nuxt's capabilities. They offer a structured way to keep your code organized and modular. If you're looking to break down your module into smaller components, Nuxt offers the
useNuxt and
tryUseNuxt functions. These functions enable you to conveniently access the Nuxt instance from the context without having to pass it as an argument.
setup function in Nuxt modules, Nuxt is already provided as the second argument. This means you can access it directly without needing to call
useNuxt().
useNuxt
Get the Nuxt instance from the context. It will throw an error if Nuxt is not available.
import { useNuxt } from '@nuxt/kit'
const setupSomeFeature = () => {
const nuxt = useNuxt()
// You can now use the nuxt instance
console.log(nuxt.options)
}
function useNuxt (): Nuxt
The
useNuxt function returns the Nuxt instance, which contains all the options and methods available in Nuxt.
|Property
|Type
|Description
options
NuxtOptions
|The resolved Nuxt configuration.
hooks
Hookable<NuxtHooks>
|The Nuxt hook system. Allows registering and listening to lifecycle events.
hook
(name: string, (...args: any[]) => Promise<void> | void) => () => void
|Shortcut for
nuxt.hooks.hook. Registers a single callback for a specific lifecycle hook.
callHook
(name: string, ...args: any[]) => Promise<any>
|Shortcut for
nuxt.hooks.callHook. Triggers a lifecycle hook manually and runs all registered callbacks.
addHooks
(configHooks: NestedHooks) => () => void
|Shortcut for
nuxt.hooks.addHooks. Registers multiple hooks at once.
import { useNuxt } from '@nuxt/kit'
export const setupTranspilation = () => {
const nuxt = useNuxt()
if (nuxt.options.builder === '@nuxt/webpack-builder') {
nuxt.options.build.transpile ||= []
nuxt.options.build.transpile.push('xstate')
}
}
import { setupTranspilation } from './setupTranspilation'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
setupTranspilation()
},
})
tryUseNuxt
Get the Nuxt instance from the context. It will return
null if Nuxt is not available.
import { tryUseNuxt } from '@nuxt/kit'
function setupSomething () {
const nuxt = tryUseNuxt()
if (nuxt) {
// You can now use the nuxt instance
console.log(nuxt.options)
} else {
console.log('Nuxt is not available')
}
}
function tryUseNuxt (): Nuxt | null
The
tryUseNuxt function returns the Nuxt instance if available, or
null if Nuxt is not available.
The Nuxt instance as described in the
useNuxt section.
import { tryUseNuxt } from '@nuxt/kit'
interface SiteConfig {
title?: string
}
export const requireSiteConfig = (): SiteConfig => {
const nuxt = tryUseNuxt()
if (!nuxt) {
return {}
}
return nuxt.options.siteConfig
}
import { defineNuxtModule, useNuxt } from '@nuxt/kit'
import { requireSiteConfig } from './requireSiteConfig'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup (_, nuxt) {
const config = requireSiteConfig()
nuxt.options.app.head.title = config.title
},
})
