This helps you avoid common mistakes, such as using
name instead of
property, as well as typos - with over 100+ meta tags fully typed.
<script setup lang="ts">
useSeoMeta({
title: 'My Amazing Site',
ogTitle: 'My Amazing Site',
description: 'This is my amazing site, let me tell you all about it.',
ogDescription: 'This is my amazing site, let me tell you all about it.',
ogImage: 'https://example.com/image.png',
twitterCard: 'summary_large_image',
})
</script>
When inserting tags that are reactive, you should use the computed getter syntax (
() => value):
<script setup lang="ts">
const title = ref('My title')
useSeoMeta({
title,
description: () => `This is a description for the ${title.value} page`,
})
</script>
There are over 100 parameters. See the full list of parameters in the source code.
In most instances, SEO meta tags don't need to be reactive as search engine robots primarily scan the initial page load.
For better performance, you can wrap your
useSeoMeta calls in a server-only condition when the meta tags don't need to be reactive:
<script setup lang="ts">
if (import.meta.server) {
// These meta tags will only be added during server-side rendering
useSeoMeta({
robots: 'index, follow',
description: 'Static description that does not need reactivity',
ogImage: 'https://example.com/image.png',
// other static meta tags...
})
}
const dynamicTitle = ref('My title')
// Only use reactive meta tags outside the condition when necessary
useSeoMeta({
title: () => dynamicTitle.value,
ogTitle: () => dynamicTitle.value,
})
</script>
This previously used the
useServerSeoMeta composable, but it has been deprecated in favor of this approach.