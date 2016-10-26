This helps you avoid common mistakes, such as using name instead of property , as well as typos - with over 100+ meta tags fully typed.

This is the recommended way to add meta tags to your site as it is XSS safe and has full TypeScript support.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useSeoMeta ( { title : ' My Amazing Site ' , ogTitle : ' My Amazing Site ' , description : ' This is my amazing site, let me tell you all about it. ' , ogDescription : ' This is my amazing site, let me tell you all about it. ' , ogImage : ' https://example.com/image.png ' , twitterCard : ' summary_large_image ' , } ) </ script >

When inserting tags that are reactive, you should use the computed getter syntax ( () => value ):

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const title = ref ( ' My title ' ) useSeoMeta ( { title , description : () => ` This is a description for the ${ title . value } page ` , } ) </ script >

There are over 100 parameters. See the full list of parameters in the source code .

In most instances, SEO meta tags don't need to be reactive as search engine robots primarily scan the initial page load.

For better performance, you can wrap your useSeoMeta calls in a server-only condition when the meta tags don't need to be reactive:

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > if ( import . meta . server) { // These meta tags will only be added during server-side rendering useSeoMeta ( { robots : ' index, follow ' , description : ' Static description that does not need reactivity ' , ogImage : ' https://example.com/image.png ' , // other static meta tags... } ) } const dynamicTitle = ref ( ' My title ' ) // Only use reactive meta tags outside the condition when necessary useSeoMeta ( { title : () => dynamicTitle . value , ogTitle : () => dynamicTitle . value , } ) </ script >