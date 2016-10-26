useRuntimeHook

Source
Registers a runtime hook in a Nuxt application and ensures it is properly disposed of when the scope is destroyed.
This composable is available in Nuxt v3.14+.
signature
function useRuntimeHook<THookName extends keyof RuntimeNuxtHooks> (
  name: THookName,
  fn: RuntimeNuxtHooks[THookName] extends HookCallback ? RuntimeNuxtHooks[THookName] : never,
): void

Usage

Parameters

  • name: The name of the runtime hook to register. You can see the full list of runtime Nuxt hooks here.
  • fn: The callback function to execute when the hook is triggered. The function signature varies based on the hook name.

Returns

The composable doesn't return a value, but it automatically unregisters the hook when the component's scope is destroyed.

Example

pages/index.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
// Register a hook that runs every time a link is prefetched, but which will be
// automatically cleaned up (and not called again) when the component is unmounted
useRuntimeHook('link:prefetch', (link) => {
  console.log('Prefetching', link)
})
</script>