function useRuntimeHook<THookName extends keyof RuntimeNuxtHooks> (
name: THookName,
fn: RuntimeNuxtHooks[THookName] extends HookCallback ? RuntimeNuxtHooks[THookName] : never,
): void
name: The name of the runtime hook to register. You can see the full list of runtime Nuxt hooks here.
fn: The callback function to execute when the hook is triggered. The function signature varies based on the hook name.
The composable doesn't return a value, but it automatically unregisters the hook when the component's scope is destroyed.
<script setup lang="ts">
// Register a hook that runs every time a link is prefetched, but which will be
// automatically cleaned up (and not called again) when the component is unmounted
useRuntimeHook('link:prefetch', (link) => {
console.log('Prefetching', link)
})
</script>