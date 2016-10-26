Sometimes you need to resolve a paths: relative to the current module, with unknown name or extension. For example, you may want to add a plugin that is located in the same directory as the module. To handle this cases, nuxt provides a set of utilities to resolve paths. resolvePath and resolveAlias are used to resolve paths relative to the current module. findPath is used to find first existing file in given paths. createResolver is used to create resolver relative to base path.

Resolves full path to a file or directory respecting Nuxt alias and extensions options. If path could not be resolved, normalized input path will be returned.

import { defineNuxtModule , resolvePath } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { async setup () { const entrypoint = await resolvePath ( ' @unhead/vue ' ) console . log ( ` Unhead entrypoint is ${ entrypoint }` ) }, } )

function resolvePath ( path : string , options ?: ResolvePathOptions ): Promise < string >

path : A path to resolve.

options : Options to pass to the resolver. This object can have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description cwd string false Base for resolving paths from. Default is Nuxt rootDir. alias Record < string , string > false An object of aliases. Default is Nuxt configured aliases. extensions string[] false The file extensions to try. Default is Nuxt configured extensions. virtual boolean false Whether to resolve files that exist in the Nuxt VFS (for example, as a Nuxt template). fallbackToOriginal boolean false Whether to fallback to the original path if the resolved path does not exist instead of returning the normalized input path.

import { defineNuxtModule , resolvePath } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { join } from ' pathe ' const headlessComponents : ComponentGroup [] = [ { relativePath : ' combobox/combobox.js ' , chunkName : ' headlessui/combobox ' , exports : [ ' Combobox ' , ' ComboboxLabel ' , ' ComboboxButton ' , ' ComboboxInput ' , ' ComboboxOptions ' , ' ComboboxOption ' , ] , }, ] export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' nuxt-headlessui ' , configKey : ' headlessui ' , }, defaults : { prefix : ' Headless ' , }, async setup ( options ) { const entrypoint = await resolvePath ( ' @headlessui/vue ' ) const root = join ( entrypoint , ' ../components ' ) for ( const group of headlessComponents ) { for ( const e of group . exports ) { addComponent ( { name : e , export : e , filePath : join ( root , group . relativePath ) , chunkName : group . chunkName , mode : ' all ' , }, ) } } }, } )

Resolves path aliases respecting Nuxt alias options.

function resolveAlias ( path : string , alias ?: Record < string , string >): string

path : A path to resolve.

alias : An object of aliases. If not provided, it will be read from nuxt.options.alias .

Try to resolve first existing file in given paths.

import { defineNuxtModule , findPath } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import { join } from ' pathe ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { async setup ( _ , nuxt ) { // Resolve main (app.vue) const mainComponent = await findPath ([ join ( nuxt . options . srcDir , ' App ' ) , join ( nuxt . options . srcDir , ' app ' ) , ]) }, } )

function findPath ( paths : string | string [] , options ?: ResolvePathOptions , pathType : ' file ' | ' dir ' ): Promise < string | null >

paths : A path or an array of paths to resolve.

options : Options to pass to the resolver. This object can have the following properties:

Property Type Required Description cwd string false Base for resolving paths from. Default is Nuxt rootDir. alias Record < string , string > false An object of aliases. Default is Nuxt configured aliases. extensions string[] false The file extensions to try. Default is Nuxt configured extensions. virtual boolean false Whether to resolve files that exist in the Nuxt VFS (for example, as a Nuxt template). fallbackToOriginal boolean false Whether to fallback to the original path if the resolved path does not exist instead of returning the normalized input path.

Creates resolver relative to base path.

Watch Vue School video about createResolver. Watch Vue School video about createResolver.

import { createResolver , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup ( _ , nuxt ) { const { resolve , resolvePath } = createResolver ( import . meta . url ) }, } )

function createResolver ( basePath : string | URL ): Resolver

basePath : A base path to resolve from. It can be a string or a URL.

The createResolver function returns an object with the following properties:

Property Type Description resolve ( path : string ) => string A function that resolves a path relative to the base path. resolvePath ( path : string , options ?: ResolvePathOptions ) => Promise < string > A function that resolves a path relative to the base path and respects Nuxt alias and extensions options.