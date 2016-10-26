useLayout returns a computed ref with the layout resolved for the current route, using the same chain as <NuxtLayout> : the page's layout meta first, then the appLayout set via route rules, then 'default' .

Within a rendered <NuxtLayout> it reflects the enclosing layout; outside of one (for example in app.vue ) it returns the layout that would be resolved for the current route.

Unlike reading route.meta.layout directly, this accounts for a layout set through route rules and stays in sync as the route changes.

A read-only computed ref resolving to the layout name (a string ), or false when the layout is disabled.