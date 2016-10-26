useLayout
useLayout returns the layout resolved for the current route.
Description
useLayout returns a computed ref with the layout resolved for the current route, using the same chain as
<NuxtLayout>: the page's
layout meta first, then the
appLayout set via route rules, then
'default'.
Within a rendered
<NuxtLayout> it reflects the enclosing layout; outside of one (for example in
app.vue) it returns the layout that would be resolved for the current route.
Unlike reading
route.meta.layout directly, this accounts for a layout set through route rules and stays in sync as the route changes.
Return Values
A read-only computed ref resolving to the layout name (a
string), or
false when the layout is disabled.
Example
app.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const layout = useLayout()
</script>
<template>
<div>
<CommandPalette v-if="layout !== 'minimal'" />
<NuxtLayout>
<NuxtPage />
</NuxtLayout>
</div>
</template>