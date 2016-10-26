createUseAsyncData
createUseAsyncData creates a custom
useAsyncData composable with pre-defined options. The resulting composable is fully typed and works exactly like
useAsyncData, but with your defaults baked in.
createUseAsyncData is a compiler macro. It must be used as an exported declaration in the
composables/ directory (or any directory scanned by the Nuxt compiler). Nuxt automatically injects de-duplication keys at build time.
Usage
export const useCachedData = createUseAsyncData({
getCachedData (key, nuxtApp) {
return nuxtApp.payload.data[key] ?? nuxtApp.static.data[key]
},
})
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data: mountains } = await useCachedData(
'mountains',
() => $fetch('https://api.nuxtjs.dev/mountains'),
)
</script>
The resulting composable has the same signature and return type as
useAsyncData, with all options available for the caller to use or override.
Type
function createUseAsyncData (
options?: Partial<AsyncDataOptions>,
): typeof useAsyncData
function createUseAsyncData (
options: (callerOptions: AsyncDataOptions) => Partial<AsyncDataOptions>,
): typeof useAsyncData
Options
createUseAsyncData accepts all the same options as
useAsyncData, including
server,
lazy,
immediate,
default,
transform,
pick,
getCachedData,
deep,
dedupe,
timeout, and
watch.
See the full list of options in the
useAsyncData documentation.
Default vs Override Mode
Default Mode (plain object)
When you pass a plain object, the factory options act as defaults. Callers can override any option:
export const useLazyData = createUseAsyncData({
lazy: true,
server: false,
})
// Uses the defaults (lazy: true, server: false)
const { data } = await useLazyData('key', () => fetchSomeData())
// Caller overrides server to true
const { data } = await useLazyData('key', () => fetchSomeData(), { server: true })
Override Mode (function)
When you pass a function, the factory options override the caller's options. The function receives the caller's options as its argument:
// deep is always enforced as false
export const useStrictData = createUseAsyncData(callerOptions => ({
deep: false,
}))