createUseAsyncData creates a custom useAsyncData composable with pre-defined options. The resulting composable is fully typed and works exactly like useAsyncData , but with your defaults baked in.

createUseAsyncData is a compiler macro. It must be used as an exported declaration in the composables/ directory (or any directory scanned by the Nuxt compiler). Nuxt automatically injects de-duplication keys at build time.

app/composables/useCachedData.ts export const useCachedData = createUseAsyncData ( { getCachedData ( key , nuxtApp ) { return nuxtApp . payload . data [ key ] ?? nuxtApp . static . data [ key ] }, } )

app/pages/index.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { data : mountains } = await useCachedData ( ' mountains ' , () => $fetch ( ' https://api.nuxtjs.dev/mountains ' ) , ) </ script >

The resulting composable has the same signature and return type as useAsyncData , with all options available for the caller to use or override.

Signature function createUseAsyncData ( options ?: Partial < AsyncDataOptions >, ): typeof useAsyncData function createUseAsyncData ( options : ( callerOptions : AsyncDataOptions ) => Partial < AsyncDataOptions >, ): typeof useAsyncData

createUseAsyncData accepts all the same options as useAsyncData , including server , lazy , immediate , default , transform , pick , getCachedData , deep , dedupe , timeout , and watch .

See the full list of options in the useAsyncData documentation.

When you pass a plain object, the factory options act as defaults. Callers can override any option:

app/composables/useLazyData.ts export const useLazyData = createUseAsyncData ( { lazy : true , server : false , } )

// Uses the defaults (lazy: true, server: false) const { data } = await useLazyData ( ' key ' , () => fetchSomeData ()) // Caller overrides server to true const { data } = await useLazyData ( ' key ' , () => fetchSomeData () , { server : true } )

When you pass a function, the factory options override the caller's options. The function receives the caller's options as its argument:

app/composables/useStrictData.ts // deep is always enforced as false export const useStrictData = createUseAsyncData ( callerOptions => ( { deep : false , } ))

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Recipes > Custom Usefetch . Read more in