createUseAsyncData

Source
A factory function to create a custom useAsyncData composable with pre-defined default options.

createUseAsyncData creates a custom useAsyncData composable with pre-defined options. The resulting composable is fully typed and works exactly like useAsyncData, but with your defaults baked in.

createUseAsyncData is a compiler macro. It must be used as an exported declaration in the composables/ directory (or any directory scanned by the Nuxt compiler). Nuxt automatically injects de-duplication keys at build time.

Usage

app/composables/useCachedData.ts
export const useCachedData = createUseAsyncData({
  getCachedData (key, nuxtApp) {
    return nuxtApp.payload.data[key] ?? nuxtApp.static.data[key]
  },
})
app/pages/index.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data: mountains } = await useCachedData(
  'mountains',
  () => $fetch('https://api.nuxtjs.dev/mountains'),
)
</script>

The resulting composable has the same signature and return type as useAsyncData, with all options available for the caller to use or override.

Type

Signature
function createUseAsyncData (
  options?: Partial<AsyncDataOptions>,
): typeof useAsyncData

function createUseAsyncData (
  options: (callerOptions: AsyncDataOptions) => Partial<AsyncDataOptions>,
): typeof useAsyncData

Options

createUseAsyncData accepts all the same options as useAsyncData, including server, lazy, immediate, default, transform, pick, getCachedData, deep, dedupe, timeout, and watch.

See the full list of options in the useAsyncData documentation.

Default vs Override Mode

Default Mode (plain object)

When you pass a plain object, the factory options act as defaults. Callers can override any option:

app/composables/useLazyData.ts
export const useLazyData = createUseAsyncData({
  lazy: true,
  server: false,
})

// Uses the defaults (lazy: true, server: false)
const { data } = await useLazyData('key', () => fetchSomeData())

// Caller overrides server to true
const { data } = await useLazyData('key', () => fetchSomeData(), { server: true })

Override Mode (function)

When you pass a function, the factory options override the caller's options. The function receives the caller's options as its argument:

app/composables/useStrictData.ts
// deep is always enforced as false
export const useStrictData = createUseAsyncData(callerOptions => ({
  deep: false,
}))
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Recipes > Custom Usefetch.
Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Composables > Use Async Data.