createUseFetch creates a custom useFetch composable with pre-defined options. The resulting composable is fully typed and works exactly like useFetch , but with your defaults baked in.

createUseFetch is a compiler macro. It must be used as an exported declaration in the composables/ directory (or any directory scanned by the Nuxt compiler). Nuxt automatically injects de-duplication keys at build time.

app/composables/useAPI.ts export const useAPI = createUseFetch ( { baseURL : ' https://api.nuxt.com ' , } )

app/pages/modules.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { data : modules } = await useAPI ( ' /modules ' ) </ script >

The resulting useAPI composable has the same signature and return type as useFetch , with all options available for the caller to use or override.

Signature function createUseFetch ( options ?: Partial < UseFetchOptions >, ): typeof useFetch function createUseFetch ( options : ( callerOptions : UseFetchOptions ) => Partial < UseFetchOptions >, ): typeof useFetch

createUseFetch accepts all the same options as useFetch , including baseURL , headers , query , onRequest , onResponse , server , lazy , transform , getCachedData , and more.

See the full list of options in the useFetch documentation.

When you pass a plain object, the factory options act as defaults. Callers can override any option:

app/composables/useAPI.ts export const useAPI = createUseFetch ( { baseURL : ' https://api.nuxt.com ' , lazy : true , } )

// Uses the default baseURL const { data } = await useAPI ( ' /modules ' ) // Caller overrides the baseURL const { data } = await useAPI ( ' /modules ' , { baseURL : ' https://other-api.com ' } )

When you pass a function, the factory options override the caller's options. The function receives the caller's options as its argument, so you can read them to compute your overrides:

app/composables/useAPI.ts // baseURL is always enforced, regardless of what the caller passes export const useAPI = createUseFetch ( callerOptions => ( { baseURL : ' https://api.nuxt.com ' , } ))

This is useful for enforcing settings like authentication headers or a specific base URL that should not be changed by the caller.

You can pass a custom $fetch instance to createUseFetch :

app/composables/useAPI.ts export const useAPI = createUseFetch ( { $fetch : useNuxtApp () . $api as typeof $fetch , } )

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Recipes > Custom Usefetch . Read more in