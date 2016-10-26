<NuxtAnnouncer>
The <NuxtAnnouncer> component adds a hidden element to announce dynamic content changes to assistive technologies.
This component is available in Nuxt v3.17+.
Usage
Add
<NuxtAnnouncer/> in your
app.vue or
app/layouts/ to enable announcing dynamic content changes to screen readers. This is useful for form validation, toast notifications, loading states, and other in-page updates.
app/app.vue
<template>
<NuxtAnnouncer />
<NuxtRouteAnnouncer />
<NuxtLayout>
<NuxtPage />
</NuxtLayout>
</template>
Then use the
useAnnouncer composable anywhere in your app to announce messages:
app/pages/contact.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const { polite, assertive } = useAnnouncer()
async function submitForm () {
try {
await $fetch('/api/contact', { method: 'POST', body: formData })
polite('Message sent successfully')
} catch (error) {
assertive('Error: Failed to send message')
}
}
</script>
Slots
You can pass custom HTML or components through the announcer's default slot.
<template>
<NuxtAnnouncer>
<template #default="{ message }">
<p>{{ message }}</p>
</template>
</NuxtAnnouncer>
</template>
Props
atomic: Controls if screen readers announce only changes or the entire content. Set to true for full content readouts on updates, false for changes only. (default
true)
politeness: Sets the default urgency for screen reader announcements:
off(disable the announcement),
polite(waits for silence), or
assertive(interrupts immediately). (default
polite)
<NuxtRouteAnnouncer>Differences from
|Aspect
<NuxtRouteAnnouncer>
<NuxtAnnouncer>
|Purpose
|Announces route/page changes
|Announces any dynamic content
|Trigger
|Automatic on navigation
|Manual via
polite()/
assertive()
|Message source
|Page
<title>
|Developer-provided
|atomic default
false
true
This component is optional.
To achieve full customization, you can implement your own one based on its source code.
To achieve full customization, you can implement your own one based on its source code.
You can hook into the underlying announcer instance using the
useAnnouncer composable, which allows you to set custom announcement messages.