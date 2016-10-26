This component is available in Nuxt v3.17+.

Add <NuxtAnnouncer/> in your app.vue or app/layouts/ to enable announcing dynamic content changes to screen readers. This is useful for form validation, toast notifications, loading states, and other in-page updates.

app/app.vue < template > < NuxtAnnouncer /> < NuxtRouteAnnouncer /> < NuxtLayout > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ template >

Then use the useAnnouncer composable anywhere in your app to announce messages:

app/pages/contact.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { polite , assertive } = useAnnouncer () async function submitForm () { try { await $fetch ( ' /api/contact ' , { method : ' POST ' , body : formData } ) polite ( ' Message sent successfully ' ) } catch ( error ) { assertive ( ' Error: Failed to send message ' ) } } </ script >

You can pass custom HTML or components through the announcer's default slot.

< template > < NuxtAnnouncer > < template # default = " { message } " > < p > {{ message }} </ p > </ template > </ NuxtAnnouncer > </ template >

atomic : Controls if screen readers announce only changes or the entire content. Set to true for full content readouts on updates, false for changes only. (default true )

: Controls if screen readers announce only changes or the entire content. Set to true for full content readouts on updates, false for changes only. (default ) politeness : Sets the default urgency for screen reader announcements: off (disable the announcement), polite (waits for silence), or assertive (interrupts immediately). (default polite )

Aspect <NuxtRouteAnnouncer> <NuxtAnnouncer> Purpose Announces route/page changes Announces any dynamic content Trigger Automatic on navigation Manual via polite() / assertive() Message source Page <title> Developer-provided atomic default false true



To achieve full customization, you can implement your own one based on This component is optional.To achieve full customization, you can implement your own one based on its source code