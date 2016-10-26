Nuxt comes with two composables and a built-in library to perform data-fetching in browser or server environments:
useFetch,
useAsyncData and
$fetch.
In a nutshell:
$fetch is the simplest way to make a network request.
useFetch is a wrapper around
$fetch that fetches data only once in universal rendering.
useAsyncData is similar to
useFetch but offers more fine-grained control.
Both
useFetch and
useAsyncData share a common set of options and patterns that we will detail in the last sections.
useFetch and
useAsyncDataThe need for
Nuxt is a framework which can run isomorphic (or universal) code in both server and client environments. If the
$fetch function is used to perform data fetching in the setup function of a Vue component, this may cause data to be fetched twice, once on the server (to render the HTML) and once again on the client (when the HTML is hydrated). This can cause hydration issues, increase the time to interactivity and cause unpredictable behavior.
The
useFetch and
useAsyncData composables solve this problem by ensuring that if an API call is made on the server, the data is forwarded to the client in the payload.
The payload is a JavaScript object accessible through
useNuxtApp().payload. It is used on the client to avoid refetching the same data when the code is executed in the browser during hydration.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/data')
async function handleFormSubmit () {
const res = await $fetch('/api/submit', {
method: 'POST',
body: {
// My form data
},
})
}
</script>
<template>
<div v-if="data == undefined">
No data
</div>
<div v-else>
<form @submit="handleFormSubmit">
<!-- form input tags -->
</form>
</div>
</template>
In the example above,
useFetch would make sure that the request would occur in the server and is properly forwarded to the browser.
$fetch has no such mechanism and is a better option to use when the request is solely made from the browser.
Nuxt uses Vue's
<Suspense> component under the hood to prevent navigation before every async data is available to the view. The data fetching composables can help you leverage this feature and use what suits best on a per-call basis.
<NuxtLoadingIndicator> to add a progress bar between page navigations.
$fetch
Nuxt includes the ofetch library, and is auto-imported as the
$fetch alias globally across your application.
<script setup lang="ts">
async function addTodo () {
const todo = await $fetch('/api/todos', {
method: 'POST',
body: {
// My todo data
},
})
}
</script>
$fetch will not provide network calls de-duplication and navigation prevention.
$fetch for client-side interactions (event-based) or combined with
useAsyncData when fetching the initial component data.
When calling
useFetch on the server, Nuxt will use
useRequestFetch to proxy client headers and cookies (with the exception of headers not meant to be forwarded, like
host).
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/echo')
</script>
// /api/echo.ts
export default defineEventHandler(event => parseCookies(event))
Alternatively, the example below shows how to use
useRequestHeaders to access and send cookies to the API from a server-side request (originating on the client). Using an isomorphic
$fetch call, we ensure that the API endpoint has access to the same
cookie header originally sent by the user's browser. This is only necessary if you aren't using
useFetch.
<script setup lang="ts">
const headers = useRequestHeaders(['cookie'])
async function getCurrentUser () {
return await $fetch('/api/me', { headers })
}
</script>
useRequestFetch to proxy headers to the call automatically.
host,
accept
content-length,
content-md5,
content-type
x-forwarded-host,
x-forwarded-port,
x-forwarded-proto
cf-connecting-ip,
cf-ray
useFetch
The
useFetch composable uses
$fetch under-the-hood to make SSR-safe network calls in the setup function.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data: count } = await useFetch('/api/count')
</script>
<template>
<p>Page visits: {{ count }}</p>
</template>
This composable is a wrapper around the
useAsyncData composable and
$fetch utility.
useAsyncData
The
useAsyncData composable is responsible for wrapping async logic and returning the result once it is resolved.
useFetch(url) is nearly equivalent to
useAsyncData(url, () => event.$fetch(url)).
event.fetch at
useRequestFetch.)
There are some cases when using the
useFetch composable is not appropriate, for example when a CMS or a third-party provide their own query layer. In this case, you can use
useAsyncData to wrap your calls and still keep the benefits provided by the composable.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data, error } = await useAsyncData('users', () => myGetFunction('users'))
// This is also possible:
const { data, error } = await useAsyncData(() => myGetFunction('users'))
</script>
useAsyncData is a unique key used to cache the response of the second argument, the querying function. This key can be ignored by directly passing the querying function, the key will be auto-generated.
useAsyncData is invoked, it is recommended to always create your own key to avoid unwanted behavior, like when you are creating your own custom composable wrapping
useAsyncData.
useNuxtData or to refresh specific data.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { id } = useRoute().params
const { data, error } = await useAsyncData(`user:${id}`, () => {
return myGetFunction('users', { id })
})
</script>
The
useAsyncData composable is a great way to wrap and wait for multiple
$fetch requests to be completed, and then process the results.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data: discounts, status } = await useAsyncData('cart-discount', async (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => {
const [coupons, offers] = await Promise.all([
$fetch('/cart/coupons', { signal }),
$fetch('/cart/offers', { signal }),
])
return { coupons, offers }
})
// discounts.value.coupons
// discounts.value.offers
</script>
useAsyncData is for fetching and caching data, not triggering side effects like calling Pinia actions, as this can cause unintended behavior such as repeated executions with nullish values. If you need to trigger side effects, use the
callOnce utility to do so.
<script setup lang="ts">
const offersStore = useOffersStore()
// you can't do this
await useAsyncData(() => offersStore.getOffer(route.params.slug))
</script>
useFetch and
useAsyncData have the same return values listed below.
data: the result of the asynchronous function that is passed in.
refresh/
execute: a function that can be used to refresh the data returned by the
handler function.
clear: a function that can be used to set
data to
undefined (or the value of
options.default() if provided), set
error to
undefined, set
status to
idle, and mark any currently pending requests as cancelled.
error: an error object if the data fetching failed.
status: a string indicating the status of the data request (
"idle",
"pending",
"success",
"error").
data,
error and
status are Vue refs accessible with
.value in
<script setup>
By default, Nuxt waits until a
refresh is finished before it can be executed again.
server: false), then the data will not be fetched until hydration completes. This means even if you await
useFetch on client-side,
data will remain null within
<script setup>.
useAsyncData and
useFetch return the same object type and accept a common set of options as their last argument. They can help you control the composables behavior, such as navigation blocking, caching or execution.
By default, data fetching composables will wait for the resolution of their asynchronous function before navigating to a new page by using Vue's Suspense. This feature can be ignored on client-side navigation with the
lazy option. In that case, you will have to manually handle loading state using the
status value.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { status, data: posts } = useFetch('/api/posts', {
lazy: true,
})
</script>
<template>
<!-- you will need to handle a loading state -->
<div v-if="status === 'pending'">
Loading ...
</div>
<div v-else>
<div v-for="post in posts">
<!-- do something -->
</div>
</div>
</template>
You can alternatively use
useLazyFetch and
useLazyAsyncData as convenient methods to perform the same.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { status, data: posts } = useLazyFetch('/api/posts')
</script>
By default, data fetching composables will perform their asynchronous function on both client and server environments. Set the
server option to
false to only perform the call on the client-side. On initial load, the data will not be fetched before hydration is complete so you have to handle a pending state, though on subsequent client-side navigation the data will be awaited before loading the page.
Combined with the
lazy option, this can be useful for data that is not needed on the first render (for example, non-SEO sensitive data).
/* This call is performed before hydration */
const articles = await useFetch('/api/article')
/* This call will only be performed on the client */
const { status, data: comments } = useFetch('/api/comments', {
lazy: true,
server: false,
})
The
useFetch composable is meant to be invoked in setup method or called directly at the top level of a function in lifecycle hooks, otherwise you should use
$fetch method.
The
pick option helps you to minimize the payload size stored in your HTML document by only selecting the fields that you want returned from the composables.
<script setup lang="ts">
/* only pick the fields used in your template */
const { data: mountain } = await useFetch('/api/mountains/everest', {
pick: ['title', 'description'],
})
</script>
<template>
<h1>{{ mountain.title }}</h1>
<p>{{ mountain.description }}</p>
</template>
If you need more control or map over several objects, you can use the
transform function to alter the result of the query.
const { data: mountains } = await useFetch('/api/mountains', {
transform: (mountains) => {
return mountains.map(mountain => ({ title: mountain.title, description: mountain.description }))
},
})
pick and
transform don't prevent the unwanted data from being fetched initially. But they will prevent unwanted data from being added to the payload transferred from server to client.
useFetch and
useAsyncData use keys to prevent refetching the same data.
useFetch uses the provided URL as a key. Alternatively, a
key value can be provided in the
options object passed as a last argument.
useAsyncData uses its first argument as a key if it is a string. If the first argument is the handler function that performs the query, then a key that is unique to the file name and line number of the instance of
useAsyncData will be generated for you.
useNuxtData
When multiple components use the same key with
useAsyncData or
useFetch, they will share the same
data,
error and
status refs. This ensures consistency across components but requires some options to be consistent.
The following options must be consistent across all calls with the same key:
handler function
deep option
transform function
pick array
getCachedData function
default value
// ❌ This will trigger a development warning
const { data: users1 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { deep: false })
const { data: users2 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { deep: true })
The following options can safely differ without triggering warnings:
server
lazy
immediate
dedupe
watch
// ✅ This is allowed
const { data: users1 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { immediate: true })
const { data: users2 } = useAsyncData('users', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }), { immediate: false })
If you need independent instances, use different keys:
// These are completely independent instances
const { data: users1 } = useAsyncData('users-1', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }))
const { data: users2 } = useAsyncData('users-2', (_nuxtApp, { signal }) => $fetch('/api/users', { signal }))
You can use computed refs, plain refs or getter functions as keys, allowing for dynamic data fetching that automatically updates when dependencies change:
// Using a computed property as a key
const userId = ref('123')
const { data: user } = useAsyncData(
computed(() => `user-${userId.value}`),
() => fetchUser(userId.value),
)
// When userId changes, the data will be automatically refetched
// and the old data will be cleaned up if no other components use it
userId.value = '456'
If you want to fetch or refresh data manually, use the
execute or
refresh function provided by the composables.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data, error, execute, refresh } = await useFetch('/api/users')
</script>
<template>
<div>
<p>{{ data }}</p>
<button @click="() => refresh()">
Refresh data
</button>
</div>
</template>
The
execute function is an alias for
refresh that works in exactly the same way but is more semantic for cases when the fetch is not immediate.
clearNuxtData and
refreshNuxtData.
If you want to clear the data provided, for whatever reason, without needing to know the specific key to pass to
clearNuxtData, you can use the
clear function provided by the composables.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data, clear } = await useFetch('/api/users')
const route = useRoute()
watch(() => route.path, (path) => {
if (path === '/') {
clear()
}
})
</script>
To re-run your fetching function each time other reactive values in your application change, use the
watch option. You can use it for one or multiple watchable elements.
<script setup lang="ts">
const id = ref(1)
const { data, error, refresh } = await useFetch('/api/users', {
/* Changing the id will trigger a refetch */
watch: [id],
})
</script>
Note that watching a reactive value won't change the URL fetched. For example, this will keep fetching the same initial ID of the user because the URL is constructed at the moment the function is invoked.
<script setup lang="ts">
const id = ref(1)
const { data, error, refresh } = await useFetch(`/api/users/${id.value}`, {
watch: [id],
})
</script>
If you need to change the URL based on a reactive value, you may want to use a computed URL instead.
When reactive fetch options are provided, they'll be automatically watched and trigger refetches. In some cases, it can be useful to opt-out of this behavior by specifying
watch: false.
const id = ref(1)
// Won't automatically refetch when id changes
const { data, execute } = await useFetch('/api/users', {
query: { id }, // id is watched by default
watch: false, // disables automatic watching of id
})
// doesn't trigger refetch
id.value = 2
Sometimes you may need to compute a URL from reactive values, and refresh the data each time these change. Instead of juggling your way around, you can attach each param as a reactive value. Nuxt will automatically use the reactive value and re-fetch each time it changes.
<script setup lang="ts">
const id = ref(null)
const { data, status } = useLazyFetch('/api/user', {
query: {
user_id: id,
},
})
</script>
In the case of more complex URL construction, you may use a callback as a computed getter that returns the URL string.
Every time a dependency changes, the data will be fetched using the newly constructed URL. Combine this with not-immediate, and you can wait until the reactive element changes before fetching.
<script setup lang="ts">
const id = ref(null)
const { data, status } = useLazyFetch(() => `/api/users/${id.value}`, {
immediate: false,
})
const pending = computed(() => status.value === 'pending')
</script>
<template>
<div>
<!-- disable the input while fetching -->
<input
v-model="id"
type="number"
:disabled="pending"
>
<div v-if="status === 'idle'">
Type an user ID
</div>
<div v-else-if="pending">
Loading ...
</div>
<div v-else>
{{ data }}
</div>
</div>
</template>
If you need to force a refresh when other reactive values change, you can also watch other values.
The
useFetch composable will start fetching data the moment is invoked. You may prevent this by setting
immediate: false, for example, to wait for user interaction.
With that, you will need both the
status to handle the fetch lifecycle, and
execute to start the data fetch.
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data, error, execute, status } = await useLazyFetch('/api/comments', {
immediate: false,
})
</script>
<template>
<div v-if="status === 'idle'">
<button @click="execute">
Get data
</button>
</div>
<div v-else-if="status === 'pending'">
Loading comments...
</div>
<div v-else>
{{ data }}
</div>
</template>
For finer control, the
status variable can be:
idle when the fetch hasn't started
pending when a fetch has started but not yet completed
error when the fetch fails
success when the fetch is completed successfully
When we call
$fetch in the browser, user headers like
cookie will be directly sent to the API.
Normally, during server-side-rendering, due to security considerations, the
$fetch wouldn't include the user's browser cookies, nor pass on cookies from the fetch response.
However, when calling
useFetch with a relative URL on the server, Nuxt will use
useRequestFetch to proxy headers and cookies (with the exception of headers not meant to be forwarded, like
host).
If you want to pass on/proxy cookies in the other direction, from an internal request back to the client, you will need to handle this yourself.
import { appendResponseHeader } from 'h3'
import type { H3Event } from 'h3'
export const fetchWithCookie = async (event: H3Event, url: string) => {
/* Get the response from the server endpoint */
const res = await $fetch.raw(url)
/* Get the cookies from the response */
const cookies = res.headers.getSetCookie()
/* Attach each cookie to our incoming Request */
for (const cookie of cookies) {
appendResponseHeader(event, 'set-cookie', cookie)
}
/* Return the data of the response */
return res._data
}
<script setup lang="ts">
// This composable will automatically pass cookies to the client
const event = useRequestEvent()
const { data: result } = await useAsyncData(() => fetchWithCookie(event!, '/api/with-cookie'))
onMounted(() => console.log(document.cookie))
</script>
Nuxt provides a way to perform
asyncData fetching within the Options API. You must wrap your component definition within
defineNuxtComponent for this to work.
<script>
export default defineNuxtComponent({
/* Use the fetchKey option to provide a unique key */
fetchKey: 'hello',
async asyncData () {
return {
hello: await $fetch('/api/hello'),
}
},
})
</script>
<script setup> or
<script setup lang="ts"> are the recommended way of declaring Vue components in Nuxt.
When using
useAsyncData and
useLazyAsyncData to transfer data fetched on server to the client (as well as anything else that utilizes the Nuxt payload), the payload is serialized with
devalue. This allows us to transfer not just basic JSON but also to serialize and revive/deserialize more advanced kinds of data, such as regular expressions, Dates, Map and Set,
ref,
reactive,
shallowRef,
shallowReactive and
NuxtError - and more.
It is also possible to define your own serializer/deserializer for types that are not supported by Nuxt. You can read more in the
useNuxtApp docs.
$fetch or
useFetch - see the next section for more information.
When fetching data from the
server directory, the response is serialized using
JSON.stringify. However, since serialization is limited to only JavaScript primitive types, Nuxt does its best to convert the return type of
$fetch and
useFetch to match the actual value.
export default defineEventHandler(() => {
return new Date()
})
<script setup lang="ts">
// Type of `data` is inferred as string even though we returned a Date object
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/foo')
</script>
To customize the serialization behavior, you can define a
toJSON function on your returned object. If you define a
toJSON method, Nuxt will respect the return type of the function and will not try to convert the types.
export default defineEventHandler(() => {
const data = {
createdAt: new Date(),
toJSON () {
return {
createdAt: {
year: this.createdAt.getFullYear(),
month: this.createdAt.getMonth(),
day: this.createdAt.getDate(),
},
}
},
}
return data
})
<script setup lang="ts">
// Type of `data` is inferred as
// {
// createdAt: {
// year: number
// month: number
// day: number
// }
// }
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/bar')
</script>
Nuxt does not currently support an alternative serializer to
JSON.stringify. However, you can return your payload as a normal string and utilize the
toJSON method to maintain type safety.
In the example below, we use superjson as our serializer.
import superjson from 'superjson'
export default defineEventHandler(() => {
const data = {
createdAt: new Date(),
// Workaround the type conversion
toJSON () {
return this
},
}
// Serialize the output to string, using superjson
return superjson.stringify(data) as unknown as typeof data
})
<script setup lang="ts">
import superjson from 'superjson'
// `date` is inferred as { createdAt: Date } and you can safely use the Date object methods
const { data } = await useFetch('/api/superjson', {
transform: (value) => {
return superjson.parse(value as unknown as string)
},
})
</script>
EventSource or VueUse composable
useEventSource.
When consuming SSE via POST request, you need to handle the connection manually. Here's how you can do it:
// Make a POST request to the SSE endpoint
const response = await $fetch<ReadableStream>('/chats/ask-ai', {
method: 'POST',
body: {
query: 'Hello AI, how are you?',
},
responseType: 'stream',
})
// Create a new ReadableStream from the response with TextDecoderStream to get the data as text
const reader = response.pipeThrough(new TextDecoderStream()).getReader()
// Read the chunk of data as we get it
while (true) {
const { value, done } = await reader.read()
if (done) { break }
console.log('Received:', value)
}
When requests don't rely on each other, you can make them in parallel with
Promise.all() to boost performance.
const { data } = await useAsyncData((_nuxtApp, { signal }) => {
return Promise.all([
$fetch('/api/comments/', { signal }),
$fetch('/api/author/12', { signal }),
])
})
const comments = computed(() => data.value?.[0])
const author = computed(() => data.value?.[1])