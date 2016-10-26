Nuxt comes with two composables and a built-in library to perform data-fetching in browser or server environments: useFetch , useAsyncData and $fetch .

In a nutshell:

$fetch is the simplest way to make a network request.

is the simplest way to make a network request. useFetch is a wrapper around $fetch that fetches data only once in universal rendering.

is a wrapper around that fetches data only once in universal rendering. useAsyncData is similar to useFetch but offers more fine-grained control.

Both useFetch and useAsyncData share a common set of options and patterns that we will detail in the last sections.

Nuxt is a framework which can run isomorphic (or universal) code in both server and client environments. If the $fetch function is used to perform data fetching in the setup function of a Vue component, this may cause data to be fetched twice, once on the server (to render the HTML) and once again on the client (when the HTML is hydrated). This can cause hydration issues, increase the time to interactivity and cause unpredictable behavior.

The useFetch and useAsyncData composables solve this problem by ensuring that if an API call is made on the server, the data is forwarded to the client in the payload.

The payload is a JavaScript object accessible through useNuxtApp().payload . It is used on the client to avoid refetching the same data when the code is executed in the browser during hydration.

Use the Payload tab. Use the Nuxt DevTools to inspect this data in the

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/data ' ) async function handleFormSubmit () { const res = await $fetch ( ' /api/submit ' , { method : ' POST ' , body : { // My form data }, } ) } </ script > < template > < div v-if = " data == undefined " > No data </ div > < div v-else > < form @submit = " handleFormSubmit " > <!-- form input tags --> </ form > </ div > </ template >

In the example above, useFetch would make sure that the request would occur in the server and is properly forwarded to the browser. $fetch has no such mechanism and is a better option to use when the request is solely made from the browser.

Nuxt uses Vue's <Suspense> component under the hood to prevent navigation before every async data is available to the view. The data fetching composables can help you leverage this feature and use what suits best on a per-call basis.

You can add the You can add the <NuxtLoadingIndicator> to add a progress bar between page navigations.

Nuxt includes the ofetch library, and is auto-imported as the $fetch alias globally across your application.

pages/todos.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > async function addTodo () { const todo = await $fetch ( ' /api/todos ' , { method : ' POST ' , body : { // My todo data }, } ) } </ script >

Beware that using only $fetch will not provide

It is recommended to use $fetch for client-side interactions (event-based) or combined with Beware that using onlywill not provide network calls de-duplication and navigation prevention It is recommended to usefor client-side interactions (event-based) or combined with useAsyncData when fetching the initial component data.

Read more about $fetch . Read more about

When calling useFetch on the server, Nuxt will use useRequestFetch to proxy client headers and cookies (with the exception of headers not meant to be forwarded, like host ).

< script setup lang = " ts " > const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/echo ' ) </ script >

// /api/echo.ts export default defineEventHandler ( event => parseCookies (event))

Alternatively, the example below shows how to use useRequestHeaders to access and send cookies to the API from a server-side request (originating on the client). Using an isomorphic $fetch call, we ensure that the API endpoint has access to the same cookie header originally sent by the user's browser. This is only necessary if you aren't using useFetch .

< script setup lang = " ts " > const headers = useRequestHeaders ([ ' cookie ' ]) async function getCurrentUser () { return await $fetch ( ' /api/me ' , { headers } ) } </ script >

You can also use You can also use useRequestFetch to proxy headers to the call automatically.

Be very careful before proxying headers to an external API and just include headers that you need. Not all headers are safe to be bypassed and might introduce unwanted behavior. Here is a list of common headers that are NOT to be proxied: host , accept

, content-length , content-md5 , content-type

, , x-forwarded-host , x-forwarded-port , x-forwarded-proto

, , cf-connecting-ip , cf-ray Be very careful before proxying headers to an external API and just include headers that you need. Not all headers are safe to be bypassed and might introduce unwanted behavior. Here is a list of common headers that are NOT to be proxied:

The useFetch composable uses $fetch under-the-hood to make SSR-safe network calls in the setup function.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { data : count } = await useFetch ( ' /api/count ' ) </ script > < template > < p > Page visits: {{ count }} </ p > </ template >

This composable is a wrapper around the useAsyncData composable and $fetch utility.

Watch a video from Alexander Lichter to avoid using useFetch the wrong way

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Composables > Use Fetch . Read more in

The useAsyncData composable is responsible for wrapping async logic and returning the result once it is resolved.

useFetch(url) is nearly equivalent to useAsyncData(url, () => event.$fetch(url)) .

It's developer experience sugar for the most common use case. (You can find out more about event.fetch at is nearly equivalent toIt's developer experience sugar for the most common use case. (You can find out more aboutat useRequestFetch .)

Watch a video from Alexander Lichter to dig deeper into the difference between useFetch and useAsyncData

There are some cases when using the useFetch composable is not appropriate, for example when a CMS or a third-party provide their own query layer. In this case, you can use useAsyncData to wrap your calls and still keep the benefits provided by the composable.

app/pages/users.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { data , error } = await useAsyncData ( ' users ' , () => myGetFunction ( ' users ' )) // This is also possible: const { data , error } = await useAsyncData ( () => myGetFunction ( ' users ' )) </ script >

The first argument of



Since the autogenerated key only takes into account the file and line where useAsyncData is invoked, it is recommended to always create your own key to avoid unwanted behavior, like when you are creating your own custom composable wrapping useAsyncData .



Setting a key can be useful to share the same data between components using The first argument of useAsyncData is a unique key used to cache the response of the second argument, the querying function. This key can be ignored by directly passing the querying function, the key will be auto-generated.Since the autogenerated key only takes into account the file and line whereis invoked, it is recommended to always create your own key to avoid unwanted behavior, like when you are creating your own custom composable wrappingSetting a key can be useful to share the same data between components using useNuxtData or to refresh specific data

app/pages/users/[id].vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { id } = useRoute () . params const { data , error } = await useAsyncData ( ` user: ${ id }` , () => { return myGetFunction ( ' users ' , { id } ) } ) </ script >

The useAsyncData composable is a great way to wrap and wait for multiple $fetch requests to be completed, and then process the results.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const { data : discounts , status } = await useAsyncData ( ' cart-discount ' , async ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => { const [ coupons , offers ] = await Promise . all ([ $fetch ( ' /cart/coupons ' , { signal } ) , $fetch ( ' /cart/offers ' , { signal } ) , ]) return { coupons , offers } } ) // discounts.value.coupons // discounts.value.offers </ script >

useAsyncData is for fetching and caching data, not triggering side effects like calling Pinia actions, as this can cause unintended behavior such as repeated executions with nullish values. If you need to trigger side effects, use the < script setup lang = " ts " > const offersStore = useOffersStore () // you can't do this await useAsyncData ( () => offersStore . getOffer (route . params . slug)) </ script > is for fetching and caching data, not triggering side effects like calling Pinia actions, as this can cause unintended behavior such as repeated executions with nullish values. If you need to trigger side effects, use the callOnce utility to do so.

Read more about useAsyncData . Read more about

useFetch and useAsyncData have the same return values listed below.

data : the result of the asynchronous function that is passed in.

: the result of the asynchronous function that is passed in. refresh / execute : a function that can be used to refresh the data returned by the handler function.

/ : a function that can be used to refresh the data returned by the function. clear : a function that can be used to set data to undefined (or the value of options.default() if provided), set error to undefined , set status to idle , and mark any currently pending requests as cancelled.

: a function that can be used to set to (or the value of if provided), set to , set to , and mark any currently pending requests as cancelled. error : an error object if the data fetching failed.

: an error object if the data fetching failed. status : a string indicating the status of the data request ( "idle" , "pending" , "success" , "error" ).

data , error and status are Vue refs accessible with .value in <script setup>

By default, Nuxt waits until a refresh is finished before it can be executed again.

If you have not fetched data on the server (for example, with server: false ), then the data will not be fetched until hydration completes. This means even if you await useFetch on client-side, data will remain null within <script setup> .

useAsyncData and useFetch return the same object type and accept a common set of options as their last argument. They can help you control the composables behavior, such as navigation blocking, caching or execution.

By default, data fetching composables will wait for the resolution of their asynchronous function before navigating to a new page by using Vue's Suspense. This feature can be ignored on client-side navigation with the lazy option. In that case, you will have to manually handle loading state using the status value.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { status , data : posts } = useFetch ( ' /api/posts ' , { lazy : true , } ) </ script > < template > <!-- you will need to handle a loading state --> < div v-if = " status === 'pending' " > Loading ... </ div > < div v-else > < div v-for = " post in posts " > <!-- do something --> </ div > </ div > </ template >

You can alternatively use useLazyFetch and useLazyAsyncData as convenient methods to perform the same.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const { status , data : posts } = useLazyFetch ( ' /api/posts ' ) </ script >

Read more about useLazyFetch . Read more about

Read more about useLazyAsyncData . Read more about

Watch a video from Vue School on blocking vs. non-blocking (lazy) requests

By default, data fetching composables will perform their asynchronous function on both client and server environments. Set the server option to false to only perform the call on the client-side. On initial load, the data will not be fetched before hydration is complete so you have to handle a pending state, though on subsequent client-side navigation the data will be awaited before loading the page.

Combined with the lazy option, this can be useful for data that is not needed on the first render (for example, non-SEO sensitive data).

/* This call is performed before hydration */ const articles = await useFetch ( ' /api/article ' ) /* This call will only be performed on the client */ const { status , data : comments } = useFetch ( ' /api/comments ' , { lazy : true , server : false , } )

The useFetch composable is meant to be invoked in setup method or called directly at the top level of a function in lifecycle hooks, otherwise you should use $fetch method.

The pick option helps you to minimize the payload size stored in your HTML document by only selecting the fields that you want returned from the composables.

< script setup lang = " ts " > /* only pick the fields used in your template */ const { data : mountain } = await useFetch ( ' /api/mountains/everest ' , { pick : [ ' title ' , ' description ' ] , } ) </ script > < template > < h1 > {{ mountain.title }} </ h1 > < p > {{ mountain.description }} </ p > </ template >

If you need more control or map over several objects, you can use the transform function to alter the result of the query.

const { data : mountains } = await useFetch ( ' /api/mountains ' , { transform : ( mountains ) => { return mountains . map ( mountain => ( { title : mountain . title , description : mountain . description } )) }, } )

Both pick and transform don't prevent the unwanted data from being fetched initially. But they will prevent unwanted data from being added to the payload transferred from server to client.

Watch a video from Vue School on minimizing payload size

useFetch and useAsyncData use keys to prevent refetching the same data.

useFetch uses the provided URL as a key. Alternatively, a key value can be provided in the options object passed as a last argument.

uses the provided URL as a key. Alternatively, a value can be provided in the object passed as a last argument. useAsyncData uses its first argument as a key if it is a string. If the first argument is the handler function that performs the query, then a key that is unique to the file name and line number of the instance of useAsyncData will be generated for you.

To get the cached data by key, you can use To get the cached data by key, you can use useNuxtData

Watch a video from Vue School on caching data with the key option

When multiple components use the same key with useAsyncData or useFetch , they will share the same data , error and status refs. This ensures consistency across components but requires some options to be consistent.

The following options must be consistent across all calls with the same key:

handler function

function deep option

option transform function

function pick array

array getCachedData function

function default value

// ❌ This will trigger a development warning const { data : users1 } = useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , { deep : false } ) const { data : users2 } = useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , { deep : true } )

The following options can safely differ without triggering warnings:

server

lazy

immediate

dedupe

watch

// ✅ This is allowed const { data : users1 } = useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , { immediate : true } ) const { data : users2 } = useAsyncData ( ' users ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ) , { immediate : false } )

If you need independent instances, use different keys:

// These are completely independent instances const { data : users1 } = useAsyncData ( ' users-1 ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } )) const { data : users2 } = useAsyncData ( ' users-2 ' , ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => $fetch ( ' /api/users ' , { signal } ))

You can use computed refs, plain refs or getter functions as keys, allowing for dynamic data fetching that automatically updates when dependencies change:

// Using a computed property as a key const userId = ref ( ' 123 ' ) const { data : user } = useAsyncData ( computed ( () => ` user- ${ userId . value }` ) , () => fetchUser (userId . value) , ) // When userId changes, the data will be automatically refetched // and the old data will be cleaned up if no other components use it userId . value = ' 456 '

If you want to fetch or refresh data manually, use the execute or refresh function provided by the composables.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const { data , error , execute , refresh } = await useFetch ( ' /api/users ' ) </ script > < template > < div > < p > {{ data }} </ p > < button @click = " () => refresh() " > Refresh data </ button > </ div > </ template >

The execute function is an alias for refresh that works in exactly the same way but is more semantic for cases when the fetch is not immediate.

To globally refetch or invalidate cached data, see To globally refetch or invalidate cached data, see clearNuxtData and refreshNuxtData

If you want to clear the data provided, for whatever reason, without needing to know the specific key to pass to clearNuxtData , you can use the clear function provided by the composables.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const { data , clear } = await useFetch ( ' /api/users ' ) const route = useRoute () watch ( () => route . path , ( path ) => { if ( path === ' / ' ) { clear () } } ) </ script >

To re-run your fetching function each time other reactive values in your application change, use the watch option. You can use it for one or multiple watchable elements.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const id = ref ( 1 ) const { data , error , refresh } = await useFetch ( ' /api/users ' , { /* Changing the id will trigger a refetch */ watch : [id] , } ) </ script >

Note that watching a reactive value won't change the URL fetched. For example, this will keep fetching the same initial ID of the user because the URL is constructed at the moment the function is invoked.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const id = ref ( 1 ) const { data , error , refresh } = await useFetch ( ` /api/users/ ${ id . value }` , { watch : [id] , } ) </ script >

If you need to change the URL based on a reactive value, you may want to use a computed URL instead.

When reactive fetch options are provided, they'll be automatically watched and trigger refetches. In some cases, it can be useful to opt-out of this behavior by specifying watch: false .

const id = ref ( 1 ) // Won't automatically refetch when id changes const { data , execute } = await useFetch ( ' /api/users ' , { query : { id }, // id is watched by default watch : false , // disables automatic watching of id } ) // doesn't trigger refetch id . value = 2

Sometimes you may need to compute a URL from reactive values, and refresh the data each time these change. Instead of juggling your way around, you can attach each param as a reactive value. Nuxt will automatically use the reactive value and re-fetch each time it changes.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const id = ref ( null ) const { data , status } = useLazyFetch ( ' /api/user ' , { query : { user_id : id , }, } ) </ script >

In the case of more complex URL construction, you may use a callback as a computed getter that returns the URL string.

Every time a dependency changes, the data will be fetched using the newly constructed URL. Combine this with not-immediate, and you can wait until the reactive element changes before fetching.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const id = ref ( null ) const { data , status } = useLazyFetch ( () => ` /api/users/ ${ id . value }` , { immediate : false , } ) const pending = computed ( () => status . value === ' pending ' ) </ script > < template > < div > <!-- disable the input while fetching --> < input v-model = " id " type = " number " :disabled = " pending " > < div v-if = " status === 'idle' " > Type an user ID </ div > < div v-else-if = " pending " > Loading ... </ div > < div v-else > {{ data }} </ div > </ div > </ template >

If you need to force a refresh when other reactive values change, you can also watch other values.

The useFetch composable will start fetching data the moment is invoked. You may prevent this by setting immediate: false , for example, to wait for user interaction.

With that, you will need both the status to handle the fetch lifecycle, and execute to start the data fetch.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const { data , error , execute , status } = await useLazyFetch ( ' /api/comments ' , { immediate : false , } ) </ script > < template > < div v-if = " status === 'idle' " > < button @click = " execute " > Get data </ button > </ div > < div v-else-if = " status === 'pending' " > Loading comments... </ div > < div v-else > {{ data }} </ div > </ template >

For finer control, the status variable can be:

idle when the fetch hasn't started

when the fetch hasn't started pending when a fetch has started but not yet completed

when a fetch has started but not yet completed error when the fetch fails

when the fetch fails success when the fetch is completed successfully

When we call $fetch in the browser, user headers like cookie will be directly sent to the API.

Normally, during server-side-rendering, due to security considerations, the $fetch wouldn't include the user's browser cookies, nor pass on cookies from the fetch response.

However, when calling useFetch with a relative URL on the server, Nuxt will use useRequestFetch to proxy headers and cookies (with the exception of headers not meant to be forwarded, like host ).

If you want to pass on/proxy cookies in the other direction, from an internal request back to the client, you will need to handle this yourself.

app/composables/fetch.ts import { appendResponseHeader } from ' h3 ' import type { H3Event } from ' h3 ' export const fetchWithCookie = async ( event : H3Event , url : string ) => { /* Get the response from the server endpoint */ const res = await $fetch . raw ( url ) /* Get the cookies from the response */ const cookies = res . headers . getSetCookie () /* Attach each cookie to our incoming Request */ for ( const cookie of cookies ) { appendResponseHeader ( event , ' set-cookie ' , cookie ) } /* Return the data of the response */ return res . _data }

< script setup lang = " ts " > // This composable will automatically pass cookies to the client const event = useRequestEvent () const { data : result } = await useAsyncData ( () => fetchWithCookie (event !, ' /api/with-cookie ' )) onMounted ( () => console . log (document . cookie)) </ script >

Nuxt provides a way to perform asyncData fetching within the Options API. You must wrap your component definition within defineNuxtComponent for this to work.

< script > export default defineNuxtComponent ( { /* Use the fetchKey option to provide a unique key */ fetchKey : ' hello ' , async asyncData () { return { hello : await $fetch ( ' /api/hello ' ) , } }, } ) </ script >

Using <script setup> or <script setup lang="ts"> are the recommended way of declaring Vue components in Nuxt.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Utils > Define Nuxt Component . Read more in

When using useAsyncData and useLazyAsyncData to transfer data fetched on server to the client (as well as anything else that utilizes the Nuxt payload), the payload is serialized with devalue . This allows us to transfer not just basic JSON but also to serialize and revive/deserialize more advanced kinds of data, such as regular expressions, Dates, Map and Set, ref , reactive , shallowRef , shallowReactive and NuxtError - and more.

It is also possible to define your own serializer/deserializer for types that are not supported by Nuxt. You can read more in the useNuxtApp docs.

Note that this does not apply to data passed from your server routes when fetched with $fetch or useFetch - see the next section for more information.

When fetching data from the server directory, the response is serialized using JSON.stringify . However, since serialization is limited to only JavaScript primitive types, Nuxt does its best to convert the return type of $fetch and useFetch to match the actual value.

Learn more about JSON.stringify limitations. Learn more aboutlimitations.

server/api/foo.ts export default defineEventHandler ( () => { return new Date () } )

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // Type of `data` is inferred as string even though we returned a Date object const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/foo ' ) </ script >

To customize the serialization behavior, you can define a toJSON function on your returned object. If you define a toJSON method, Nuxt will respect the return type of the function and will not try to convert the types.

server/api/bar.ts export default defineEventHandler ( () => { const data = { createdAt : new Date () , toJSON () { return { createdAt : { year : this. createdAt . getFullYear () , month : this. createdAt . getMonth () , day : this. createdAt . getDate () , }, } }, } return data } )

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // Type of `data` is inferred as // { // createdAt: { // year: number // month: number // day: number // } // } const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/bar ' ) </ script >

Nuxt does not currently support an alternative serializer to JSON.stringify . However, you can return your payload as a normal string and utilize the toJSON method to maintain type safety.

In the example below, we use superjson as our serializer.

server/api/superjson.ts import superjson from ' superjson ' export default defineEventHandler ( () => { const data = { createdAt : new Date () , // Workaround the type conversion toJSON () { return this }, } // Serialize the output to string, using superjson return superjson . stringify ( data ) as unknown as typeof data } )

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > import superjson from ' superjson ' // `date` is inferred as { createdAt: Date } and you can safely use the Date object methods const { data } = await useFetch ( ' /api/superjson ' , { transform : ( value ) => { return superjson . parse ( value as unknown as string ) }, } ) </ script >

If you're consuming SSE via GET request, you can use If you're consuming SSE via GET request, you can use EventSource or VueUse composable useEventSource

When consuming SSE via POST request, you need to handle the connection manually. Here's how you can do it:

// Make a POST request to the SSE endpoint const response = await $fetch < ReadableStream > ( ' /chats/ask-ai ' , { method : ' POST ' , body : { query : ' Hello AI, how are you? ' , }, responseType : ' stream ' , } ) // Create a new ReadableStream from the response with TextDecoderStream to get the data as text const reader = response . pipeThrough ( new TextDecoderStream ()) . getReader () // Read the chunk of data as we get it while ( true ) { const { value , done } = await reader . read () if ( done ) { break } console . log ( ' Received: ' , value ) }

When requests don't rely on each other, you can make them in parallel with Promise.all() to boost performance.

const { data } = await useAsyncData ( ( _nuxtApp , { signal }) => { return Promise . all ([ $fetch ( ' /api/comments/ ' , { signal } ) , $fetch ( ' /api/author/12 ' , { signal } ) , ]) } ) const comments = computed ( () => data . value ?. [ 0 ]) const author = computed ( () => data . value ?. [ 1 ])