Pages are Vue components and can have any valid extension that Nuxt supports (by default .vue , .js , .jsx , .mjs , .ts or .tsx ).

Nuxt will automatically create a route for every page in your ~/pages/ directory.

app/pages/index.vue pages/index.ts pages/index.tsx < template > < h1 > Index page </ h1 > </ template > // https://vuejs.org/guide/extras/render-function.html export default defineComponent ( { render () { return h ( ' h1 ' , ' Index page ' ) }, } ) // https://nuxt.com/docs/4.x/examples/advanced/jsx // https://vuejs.org/guide/extras/render-function.html#jsx-tsx export default defineComponent({ render () { return <h1>Index page</h1> }, })

The app/pages/index.vue file will be mapped to the / route of your application.

If you are using app.vue , make sure to use the <NuxtPage/> component to display the current page:

app/app.vue < template > < div > <!-- Markup shared across all pages, ex: NavBar --> < NuxtPage /> </ div > </ template >

Pages must have a single root element to allow route transitions between pages. HTML comments are considered elements as well.

This means that when the route is server-rendered, or statically generated, you will be able to see its contents correctly, but when you navigate towards that route during client-side navigation the transition between routes will fail and you'll see that the route will not be rendered.

Here are some examples to illustrate what a page with a single root element looks like:

app/pages/working.vue app/pages/bad-1.vue app/pages/bad-2.vue < template > < div > <!-- This page correctly has only one single root element --> Page content </ div > </ template > < template > <!-- This page will not render when route changes during client side navigation, because of this comment --> < div > Page content </ div > </ template > < template > < div > This page </ div > < div > Has more than one root element </ div > < div > And will not render when route changes during client side navigation </ div > </ template >

If you place anything within square brackets, it will be turned into a dynamic route parameter. You can mix and match multiple parameters and even non-dynamic text within a file name or directory.

If you want a parameter to be optional , you must enclose it in double square brackets - for example, ~/pages/[[slug]]/index.vue or ~/pages/[[slug]].vue will match both / and /test .

Directory Structure - | pages/ --- | index.vue --- | users-[group]/ ----- | [ id ] .vue

Given the example above, you can access group/id within your component via the $route object:

app/pages/users-[group]/[id].vue < template > < p > {{ $route.params.group }} - {{ $route.params.id }} </ p > </ template >

Navigating to /users-admins/123 would render:

< p > admins - 123 </ p >

If you want to access the route using Composition API, there is a global useRoute function that will allow you to access the route just like this.$route in the Options API.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const route = useRoute () if (route . params . group === ' admins ' && ! route . params . id) { console . log ( ' Warning! Make sure user is authenticated! ' ) } </ script >

Named parent routes will take priority over nested dynamic routes. For the /foo/hello route, ~/pages/foo.vue will take priority over ~/pages/foo/[slug].vue .

Use ~/pages/foo/index.vue and ~/pages/foo/[slug].vue to match /foo and /foo/hello with different pages,.

If you need a catch-all route, you create it by using a file named like [...slug].vue . This will match all routes under that path.

app/pages/[...slug].vue < template > < p > {{ $route.params.slug }} </ p > </ template >

Navigating to /hello/world would render:

< p > ["hello", "world"] </ p >

It is possible to display nested routes with <NuxtPage> .

Example:

Directory Structure - | pages/ --- | parent/ ----- | child.vue --- | parent.vue

This file tree will generate these routes:

[ { path : ' /parent ' , component : ' ~/pages/parent.vue ' , name : ' parent ' , children : [ { path : ' child ' , component : ' ~/pages/parent/child.vue ' , name : ' parent-child ' , }, ] , }, ]

To display the child.vue component, you have to insert the <NuxtPage> component inside app/pages/parent.vue :

pages/parent.vue < template > < div > < h1 > I am the parent view </ h1 > < NuxtPage :foobar = " 123 " /> </ div > </ template >

pages/parent/child.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const props = defineProps ( { foobar : String , } ) console . log (props . foobar) </ script >

If you want more control over when the <NuxtPage> component is re-rendered (for example, for transitions), you can either pass a string or function via the pageKey prop, or you can define a key value via definePageMeta :

pages/parent.vue < template > < div > < h1 > I am the parent view </ h1 > < NuxtPage :page-key = " route => route.fullPath " /> </ div > </ template >

Or alternatively:

pages/parent/child.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { key : route => route . fullPath , } ) </ script >

In some cases, you may want to group a set of routes together in a way which doesn't affect file-based routing. For this purpose, you can put files in a folder which is wrapped in parentheses - ( and ) .

For example:

Directory structure - | pages/ --- | index.vue --- | ( marketing ) / ----- | about.vue ----- | contact.vue

This will produce / , /about and /contact pages in your app. The marketing group is ignored for purposes of your URL structure.

You might want to define metadata for each route in your app. You can do this using the definePageMeta macro, which will work both in <script> and in <script setup> :

< script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { title : ' My home page ' , } ) </ script >

This data can then be accessed throughout the rest of your app from the route.meta object.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const route = useRoute () console . log (route . meta . title) // My home page </ script >

If you are using nested routes, the page metadata from all these routes will be merged into a single object. For more on route meta, see the vue-router docs .

Much like defineEmits or defineProps (see Vue docs ), definePageMeta is a compiler macro. It will be compiled away so you cannot reference it within your component. Instead, the metadata passed to it will be hoisted out of the component. Therefore, the page meta object cannot reference the component. However, it can reference imported bindings, as well as locally defined pure functions.

Make sure not to reference any reactive data or functions that cause side effects. This can lead to unexpected behavior.

< script setup lang = " ts " > import { someData } from ' ~/utils/example ' function validateIdParam ( route ) { return route . params . id && ! Number . isNaN ( Number ( route . params . id )) } const title = ref ( '' ) definePageMeta ( { validate : validateIdParam , someData , title , // do not do this, the ref will be hoisted out of the component } ) </ script >

Of course, you are welcome to define metadata for your own use throughout your app. But some metadata defined with definePageMeta has a particular purpose:

You can define page aliases. They allow you to access the same page from different paths. It can be either a string or an array of strings as defined in the vue-router documentation .

Nuxt will automatically wrap your page in the Vue <KeepAlive> component if you set keepalive: true in your definePageMeta . This might be useful to do, for example, in a parent route that has dynamic child routes, if you want to preserve page state across route changes.

When your goal is to preserve state for parent routes use this syntax: <NuxtPage keepalive /> . You can also set props to be passed to <KeepAlive> (see a full list ).

You can set a default value for this property in your nuxt.config .

See above.

You can define the layout used to render the route. This can be either false (to disable any layout), a string or a ref/computed, if you want to make it reactive in some way. More about layouts.

You can define transition properties for the <transition> component that wraps your pages and layouts, or pass false to disable the <transition> wrapper for that route. You can see a list of options that can be passed or read more about how transitions work .

You can set default values for these properties in your nuxt.config .

You can define middleware to apply before loading this page. It will be merged with all the other middleware used in any matching parent/child routes. It can be a string, a function (an anonymous/inlined middleware function following the global before guard pattern ), or an array of strings/functions. More about named middleware.

You may define a name for this page's route.

You may define a path matcher, if you have a more complex pattern than can be expressed with the file name. See the vue-router docs for more information.

Allows accessing the route params as props passed to the page component. See the vue-router docs for more information.

If you add custom metadata for your pages, you may wish to do so in a type-safe way. It is possible to augment the type of the object accepted by definePageMeta :

index.d.ts declare module ' #app ' { interface PageMeta { pageType ?: string } } // It is always important to ensure you import/export something when augmenting a type export {}

To navigate between pages of your app, you should use the <NuxtLink> component.

This component is included with Nuxt and therefore you don't have to import it as you do with other components.

A simple link to the index.vue page in your app/pages folder:

< template > < NuxtLink to = " / " > Home page </ NuxtLink > </ template >

Learn more about <NuxtLink> usage.

Nuxt allows programmatic navigation through the navigateTo() utility method. Using this utility method, you will be able to programmatically navigate the user in your app. This is great for taking input from the user and navigating them dynamically throughout your application. In this example, we have a simple method called navigate() that gets called when the user submits a search form.

Make sure to always await on navigateTo or chain its result by returning from functions.

< script setup lang = " ts " > const name = ref ( '' ) const type = ref ( 1 ) function navigate () { return navigateTo ( { path : ' /search ' , query : { name : name . value , type : type . value , }, } ) } </ script >

You can define a page as client only by giving it a .client.vue suffix. None of the content of this page will be rendered on the server.

You can define a page as server only by giving it a .server.vue suffix. While you will be able to navigate to the page using client-side navigation, controlled by vue-router , it will be rendered with a server component automatically, meaning the code required to render the page will not be in your client-side bundle.

Server-only pages must have a single root element. (HTML comments are considered elements as well.)

As your app gets bigger and more complex, your routing might require more flexibility. For this reason, Nuxt directly exposes the router, routes and router options for customization in different ways.

Read more in Docs > Guide > Recipes > Custom Routing.

By default, all your pages should be in one app/pages directory at the root of your project.

However, you can use Nuxt Layers to create groupings of your app's pages:

Directory Structure - | some-app/ --- | nuxt.config.ts --- | pages/ ----- | app-page.vue - | nuxt.config.ts

some-app/nuxt.config.ts // some-app/nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { } )

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ ' ./some-app ' ] , } )