For best performance, components placed in this directory will be automatically loaded via asynchronous import when used.

Layouts are enabled by adding <NuxtLayout> to your app.vue :

app/app.vue < template > < NuxtLayout > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ template >

To use a layout:

Set a layout property in your page with definePageMeta.

property in your page with definePageMeta. Set the name prop of <NuxtLayout> .

The layout name is normalized to kebab-case, so someLayout becomes some-layout .

If no layout is specified, app/layouts/default.vue will be used.

If you only have a single layout in your application, we recommend using app.vue instead.

Unlike other components, your layouts must have a single root element to allow Nuxt to apply transitions between layout changes - and this root element cannot be a <slot /> .

Add a ~/layouts/default.vue :

app/layouts/default.vue < template > < div > < p > Some default layout content shared across all pages </ p > < slot /> </ div > </ template >

In a layout file, the content of the page will be displayed in the <slot /> component.

Directory Structure - | layouts/ --- | default.vue --- | custom.vue

Then you can use the custom layout in your page:

pages/about.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { layout : ' custom ' , } ) </ script >

Learn more about definePageMeta .

You can directly override the default layout for all pages using the name property of <NuxtLayout> :

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > // You might choose this based on an API call or logged-in status const layout = ' custom ' </ script > < template > < NuxtLayout :name = " layout " > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ template >

If you have a layout in nested directories, the layout's name will be based on its own path directory and filename, with duplicate segments being removed.

File Layout Name ~/layouts/desktop/default.vue desktop-default ~/layouts/desktop-base/base.vue desktop-base ~/layouts/desktop/index.vue desktop

For clarity, we recommend that the layout's filename matches its name:

File Layout Name ~/layouts/desktop/DesktopDefault.vue desktop-default ~/layouts/desktop-base/DesktopBase.vue desktop-base ~/layouts/desktop/Desktop.vue desktop

You can also use the setPageLayout helper to change the layout dynamically:

< script setup lang = " ts " > function enableCustomLayout () { setPageLayout ( ' custom ' ) } definePageMeta ( { layout : false , } ) </ script > < template > < div > < button @click = " enableCustomLayout " > Update layout </ button > </ div > </ template >

If you are using pages, you can take full control by setting layout: false and then using the <NuxtLayout> component within the page.

app/pages/index.vue app/layouts/custom.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { layout : false , } ) </ script > < template > < div > < NuxtLayout name = " custom " > < template # header > Some header template content. </ template > The rest of the page </ NuxtLayout > </ div > </ template > < template > < div > < header > < slot name = " header " > Default header content </ slot > </ header > < main > < slot /> </ main > </ div > </ template >