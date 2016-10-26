.env

A .env file specifies your build/dev-time environment variables.
This file should be added to your .gitignore file to avoid pushing secrets to your repository.

Dev, Build and Generate Time

Nuxt CLI has built-in dotenv support in development mode and when running nuxt build and nuxt generate.

In addition to any process environment variables, if you have a .env file in your project root directory, it will be automatically loaded at dev, build and generate time. Any environment variables set there will be accessible within your nuxt.config file and modules.

.env
MY_ENV_VARIABLE=hello
Note that removing a variable from .env or removing the .env file entirely will not unset values that have already been set.

Custom File

If you want to use a different file - for example, to use .env.local or .env.production - you can do so by passing the --dotenv flag when using the Nuxt CLI.

Terminal
npx nuxt dev --dotenv .env.local

When updating .env in development mode, the Nuxt instance is automatically restarted to apply new values to the process.env.

In your application code, you should use Runtime Config instead of plain env variables.

Production

After your server is built, you are responsible for setting environment variables when you run the server.

Your .env files will not be read at this point. How you do this is different for every environment.

This design decision was made to ensure compatibility across various deployment environments, some of which may not have a traditional file system available, such as serverless platforms or edge networks like Cloudflare Workers.

Since .env files are not used in production, you must explicitly set environment variables using the tools and methods provided by your hosting environment. Here are some common approaches:

  • You can pass the environment variables as arguments using the terminal:
    $ DATABASE_HOST=mydatabaseconnectionstring node .output/server/index.mjs
  • You can set environment variables in shell configuration files like .bashrc or .profile.
  • Many cloud service providers, such as Vercel, Netlify, and AWS, provide interfaces for setting environment variables via their dashboards, CLI tools or configuration files.
runtimeConfigwon't pick up environment variables that don't start with NUXT_ in production (https://nuxt.com/docs/4.x/guide/going-further/runtime-config#environment-variables).

Production Preview

For local production preview purpose, we recommend using nuxt preview since using this command, the .env file will be loaded into process.env for convenience. Note that this command requires dependencies to be installed in the package directory.

Or you could pass the environment variables as arguments using the terminal. For example, on Linux or macOS:

Terminal
DATABASE_HOST=mydatabaseconnectionstring node .output/server/index.mjs

Note that for a purely static site, it is not possible to set runtime configuration config after your project is prerendered.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Going Further > Runtime Config.
If you want to use environment variables set at build time but do not care about updating these down the line (or only need to update them reactively within your app) then appConfig may be a better choice. You can define appConfig both within your nuxt.config (using environment variables) and also within an ~/app.config.ts file in your project.
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > App Config.