To expose config and environment variables to the rest of your app, you will need to define runtime configuration in your
nuxt.config file, using the
runtimeConfig option.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
runtimeConfig: {
// The private keys which are only available within server-side
apiSecret: '123',
// Keys within public, will be also exposed to the client-side
public: {
apiBase: '/api',
},
},
})
When adding
apiBase to the
runtimeConfig.public, Nuxt adds it to each page payload. We can universally access
apiBase in both server and browser.
const runtimeConfig = useRuntimeConfig()
console.log(runtimeConfig.apiSecret)
console.log(runtimeConfig.public.apiBase)
$config.public.
Your runtime config will be serialized before being passed to Nitro. This means that anything that cannot be serialized and then deserialized (such as functions, Sets, Maps, and so on), should not be set in your
nuxt.config.
Instead of passing non-serializable objects or functions into your application from your
nuxt.config, you can place this code in a Nuxt or Nitro plugin or middleware.
The most common way to provide configuration is by using Environment Variables.
.env file in development, build and generate. But when you run your built server, your
.env file will not be read.
Runtime config values are automatically replaced by matching environment variables at runtime.
There are two key requirements:
nuxt.config. This ensures that arbitrary environment variables are not exposed to your application code.
NUXT_ which uses
_ to separate keys and case changes.
runtimeConfig values to differently named environment variables (for example setting
myVar to
process.env.OTHER_VARIABLE) will only work during build-time and will break on runtime.
It is advised to use environment variables that match the structure of your
runtimeConfig object.
NUXT_API_SECRET=api_secret_token
NUXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE=https://nuxtjs.org
export default defineNuxtConfig({
runtimeConfig: {
apiSecret: '', // can be overridden by NUXT_API_SECRET environment variable
public: {
apiBase: '', // can be overridden by NUXT_PUBLIC_API_BASE environment variable
},
},
})
Within the Vue part of your Nuxt app, you will need to call
useRuntimeConfig() to access the runtime config.
runtimeConfig.public and
runtimeConfig.app (which is used by Nuxt internally) are available, and the object is both writable and reactive.
<script setup lang="ts">
const config = useRuntimeConfig()
console.log('Runtime config:', config)
if (import.meta.server) {
console.log('API secret:', config.apiSecret)
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<div>Check developer console!</div>
</div>
</template>
useState.
If you want to use the runtime config within any (custom) plugin, you can use
useRuntimeConfig() inside of your
defineNuxtPlugin function.
export default defineNuxtPlugin((nuxtApp) => {
const config = useRuntimeConfig()
console.log('API base URL:', config.public.apiBase)
})
You can access runtime config within the server routes as well using
useRuntimeConfig.
export default defineEventHandler(async (event) => {
const { apiSecret } = useRuntimeConfig(event)
const result = await $fetch('https://my.api.com/test', {
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${apiSecret}`,
},
})
return result
})
event as argument to
useRuntimeConfig is optional, but it is recommended to pass it to get the runtime config overwritten by environment variables at runtime for server routes.
Nuxt tries to automatically generate a typescript interface from provided runtime config using unjs/untyped.
But it is also possible to type your runtime config manually:
declare module 'nuxt/schema' {
interface RuntimeConfig {
apiSecret: string
}
interface PublicRuntimeConfig {
apiBase: string
}
}
// It is always important to ensure you import/export something when augmenting a type
export {}
nuxt/schema is provided as a convenience for end-users to access the version of the schema used by Nuxt in their project. Module authors should instead augment
@nuxt/schema.