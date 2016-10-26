The hooking system is powered by The hooking system is powered by unjs/hookable

These hooks are available for Nuxt Modules and build context.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { hooks : { close : () => { }, }, } )

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup ( options , nuxt ) { nuxt . hook ( ' close ' , async () => { } ) }, } )

Explore all available Nuxt hooks.

App hooks can be mainly used by Nuxt Plugins to hook into rendering lifecycle but could also be used in Vue composables.

app/plugins/test.ts export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( nuxtApp ) => { nuxtApp . hook ( ' page:start ' , () => { /* your code goes here */ } ) } )

Explore all available App hooks.

These hooks are available for server plugins to hook into Nitro's runtime behavior.

~/server/plugins/test.ts export default defineNitroPlugin ( ( nitroApp ) => { nitroApp . hooks . hook ( ' render:html ' , ( html , { event }) => { console . log ( ' render:html ' , html ) html . bodyAppend . push ( ' <hr>Appended by custom plugin ' ) } ) nitroApp . hooks . hook ( ' render:response ' , ( response , { event }) => { console . log ( ' render:response ' , response ) } ) } )

Learn more about available Nitro lifecycle hooks.

You can define your own custom hooks support by extending Nuxt's hook interfaces.