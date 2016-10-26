Nuxt provides a customizable route middleware framework you can use throughout your application, ideal for extracting code that you want to run before navigating to a particular route.
There are three kinds of route middleware:
app/middleware/ and automatically loaded via asynchronous import when used on a page.
app/middleware/ with a
.global suffix and is run on every route change.
The first two kinds of route middleware can be defined in
definePageMeta.
myMiddleware becomes
my-middleware.
Route middleware are navigation guards that receive the current route and the next route as arguments.
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
if (to.params.id === '1') {
return abortNavigation()
}
// In a real app you would probably not redirect every route to `/`
// however it is important to check `to.path` before redirecting or you
// might get an infinite redirect loop
if (to.path !== '/') {
return navigateTo('/')
}
})
Nuxt provides two globally available helpers that can be returned directly from the middleware.
navigateTo - Redirects to the given route
abortNavigation - Aborts the navigation, with an optional error message.
Unlike navigation guards from
vue-router, a third
next() argument is not passed, and redirect or route cancellation is handled by returning a value from the middleware.
Possible return values are:
return or no return at all) - does not block navigation and will move to the next middleware function, if any, or complete the route navigation
return navigateTo('/') - redirects to the given path and will set the redirect code to
302 Found if the redirect happens on the server side
return navigateTo('/', { redirectCode: 301 }) - redirects to the given path and will set the redirect code to
301 Moved Permanently if the redirect happens on the server side
return abortNavigation() - stops the current navigation
return abortNavigation(error) - rejects the current navigation with an error
Middleware runs in the following order:
For example, assuming you have the following middleware and component:
-| middleware/
---| analytics.global.ts
---| setup.global.ts
---| auth.ts
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
middleware: [
function (to, from) {
// Custom inline middleware
},
'auth',
],
})
</script>
You can expect the middleware to be run in the following order:
analytics.global.ts
setup.global.ts
auth.ts
By default, global middleware is executed alphabetically based on the filename.
However, there may be times you want to define a specific order. For example, in the last scenario,
setup.global.ts may need to run before
analytics.global.ts. In that case, we recommend prefixing global middleware with 'alphabetical' numbering.
-| middleware/
---| 01.setup.global.ts
---| 02.analytics.global.ts
---| auth.ts
10.new.global.ts would come before
2.new.global.ts. This is why the example prefixes single digit numbers with
0.
If your site is server-rendered or generated, middleware for the initial page will be executed both when the page is rendered and then again on the client. This might be needed if your middleware needs a browser environment, such as if you have a generated site, aggressively cache responses, or want to read a value from local storage.
However, if you want to avoid this behaviour you can do so:
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to) => {
// skip middleware on server
if (import.meta.server) {
return
}
// skip middleware on client side entirely
if (import.meta.client) {
return
}
// or only skip middleware on initial client load
const nuxtApp = useNuxtApp()
if (import.meta.client && nuxtApp.isHydrating && nuxtApp.payload.serverRendered) {
return
}
})
This is true even if you throw an error in your middleware on the server, and an error page is rendered. The middleware will still run again in the browser.
useError in middleware to check if an error is being handled.
Always use the
to and
from parameters in your middleware to access the next and previous routes. Avoid using the
useRoute() composable in this context altogether.
There is no concept of a "current route" in middleware, as middleware can abort a navigation or redirect to a different route. The
useRoute() composable will always be inaccurate in this context.
useRoute() internally, which can trigger this warning even if there is no direct call in your middleware.
This leads to the same issue as above, so you should structure your functions to accept the route as an argument instead when they are used in middleware.
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to) => {
// passing the route to the function to avoid calling `useRoute()` in middleware
doSomethingWithRoute(to)
// ❌ this will output a warning and is NOT recommended
callsRouteInternally()
})
// providing the route as an argument so that it can be used in middleware correctly
export function doSomethingWithRoute (route = useRoute()) {
// ...
}
// ❌ this function is not suitable for use in middleware
export function callsRouteInternally () {
const route = useRoute()
// ...
}
It is possible to add global or named route middleware manually using the
addRouteMiddleware() helper function, such as from within a plugin.
export default defineNuxtPlugin(() => {
addRouteMiddleware('global-test', () => {
console.log('this global middleware was added in a plugin and will be run on every route change')
}, { global: true })
addRouteMiddleware('named-test', () => {
console.log('this named middleware was added in a plugin and would override any existing middleware of the same name')
})
})
-| middleware/
---| auth.ts
In your page file, you can reference this route middleware:
<script setup lang="ts">
definePageMeta({
middleware: ['auth'],
// or middleware: 'auth'
})
</script>
Now, before navigation to that page can complete, the
auth route middleware will be run.
Instead of using
definePageMeta on each page, you can add named route middleware within the
pages:extend hook.
import type { NuxtPage } from 'nuxt/schema'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
hooks: {
'pages:extend' (pages) {
function setMiddleware (pages: NuxtPage[]) {
for (const page of pages) {
if (/* some condition */ Math.random() > 0.5) {
page.meta ||= {}
// Note that this will override any middleware set in `definePageMeta` in the page
page.meta.middleware = ['named']
}
if (page.children) {
setMiddleware(page.children)
}
}
}
setMiddleware(pages)
},
},
})