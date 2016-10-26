Nuxt provides a customizable route middleware framework you can use throughout your application, ideal for extracting code that you want to run before navigating to a particular route.

There are three kinds of route middleware:

Anonymous (or inline) route middleware are defined directly within the page. Named route middleware, placed in the app/middleware/ and automatically loaded via asynchronous import when used on a page. Global route middleware, placed in the app/middleware/ with a .global suffix and is run on every route change.

The first two kinds of route middleware can be defined in definePageMeta .

Name of middleware are normalized to kebab-case: myMiddleware becomes my-middleware .

Route middleware run within the Vue part of your Nuxt app. Despite the similar name, they are completely different from server middleware , which are run in the Nitro server part of your app.

Watch a video from Vue School on all 3 kinds of middleware

Route middleware are navigation guards that receive the current route and the next route as arguments.

middleware/my-middleware.ts export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to , from ) => { if ( to . params . id === ' 1 ' ) { return abortNavigation () } // In a real app you would probably not redirect every route to `/` // however it is important to check `to.path` before redirecting or you // might get an infinite redirect loop if ( to . path !== ' / ' ) { return navigateTo ( ' / ' ) } } )

Nuxt provides two globally available helpers that can be returned directly from the middleware.

navigateTo - Redirects to the given route abortNavigation - Aborts the navigation, with an optional error message.

Unlike navigation guards from vue-router , a third next() argument is not passed, and redirect or route cancellation is handled by returning a value from the middleware.

Possible return values are:

nothing (a simple return or no return at all) - does not block navigation and will move to the next middleware function, if any, or complete the route navigation

or no return at all) - does not block navigation and will move to the next middleware function, if any, or complete the route navigation return navigateTo('/') - redirects to the given path and will set the redirect code to 302 Found if the redirect happens on the server side

- redirects to the given path and will set the redirect code to Found if the redirect happens on the server side return navigateTo('/', { redirectCode: 301 }) - redirects to the given path and will set the redirect code to 301 Moved Permanently if the redirect happens on the server side

- redirects to the given path and will set the redirect code to Moved Permanently if the redirect happens on the server side return abortNavigation() - stops the current navigation

- stops the current navigation return abortNavigation(error) - rejects the current navigation with an error

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Utils > Navigate To .

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Utils > Abort Navigation .

We recommend using the helper functions above for performing redirects or stopping navigation. Other possible return values described in the vue-router docs may work but there may be breaking changes in future.

Middleware runs in the following order:

Global Middleware Page defined middleware order (if there are multiple middleware declared with the array syntax)

For example, assuming you have the following middleware and component:

app/middleware/ directory - | middleware/ --- | analytics.global.ts --- | setup.global.ts --- | auth.ts

pages/profile.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { middleware : [ function ( to , from ) { // Custom inline middleware }, ' auth ' , ] , } ) </ script >

You can expect the middleware to be run in the following order:

analytics.global.ts setup.global.ts Custom inline middleware auth.ts

By default, global middleware is executed alphabetically based on the filename.

However, there may be times you want to define a specific order. For example, in the last scenario, setup.global.ts may need to run before analytics.global.ts . In that case, we recommend prefixing global middleware with 'alphabetical' numbering.

Directory structure - | middleware/ --- | 01.setup.global.ts --- | 02.analytics.global.ts --- | auth.ts

In case you're new to 'alphabetical' numbering, remember that filenames are sorted as strings, not as numeric values. For example, 10.new.global.ts would come before 2.new.global.ts . This is why the example prefixes single digit numbers with 0 .

If your site is server-rendered or generated, middleware for the initial page will be executed both when the page is rendered and then again on the client. This might be needed if your middleware needs a browser environment, such as if you have a generated site, aggressively cache responses, or want to read a value from local storage.

However, if you want to avoid this behaviour you can do so:

middleware/example.ts export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to ) => { // skip middleware on server if ( import . meta . server ) { return } // skip middleware on client side entirely if ( import . meta . client ) { return } // or only skip middleware on initial client load const nuxtApp = useNuxtApp () if ( import . meta . client && nuxtApp . isHydrating && nuxtApp . payload . serverRendered ) { return } } )

This is true even if you throw an error in your middleware on the server, and an error page is rendered. The middleware will still run again in the browser.

Rendering an error page is an entirely separate page load, meaning any registered middleware will run again. You can use useError in middleware to check if an error is being handled.

Always use the to and from parameters in your middleware to access the next and previous routes. Avoid using the useRoute() composable in this context altogether. There is no concept of a "current route" in middleware, as middleware can abort a navigation or redirect to a different route. The useRoute() composable will always be inaccurate in this context.

Sometimes, you might call a composable that uses useRoute() internally, which can trigger this warning even if there is no direct call in your middleware. This leads to the same issue as above, so you should structure your functions to accept the route as an argument instead when they are used in middleware.

middleware/access-route.ts utils/handle-route.ts utils/dont-do-this.ts export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to ) => { // passing the route to the function to avoid calling `useRoute()` in middleware doSomethingWithRoute ( to ) // ❌ this will output a warning and is NOT recommended callsRouteInternally () } ) // providing the route as an argument so that it can be used in middleware correctly export function doSomethingWithRoute ( route = useRoute () ) { // ... } // ❌ this function is not suitable for use in middleware export function callsRouteInternally () { const route = useRoute () // ... }

It is possible to add global or named route middleware manually using the addRouteMiddleware() helper function, such as from within a plugin.

export default defineNuxtPlugin ( () => { addRouteMiddleware ( ' global-test ' , () => { console . log ( ' this global middleware was added in a plugin and will be run on every route change ' ) }, { global : true } ) addRouteMiddleware ( ' named-test ' , () => { console . log ( ' this named middleware was added in a plugin and would override any existing middleware of the same name ' ) } ) } )

Directory Structure - | middleware/ --- | auth.ts

In your page file, you can reference this route middleware:

< script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { middleware : [ ' auth ' ] , // or middleware: 'auth' } ) </ script >

Now, before navigation to that page can complete, the auth route middleware will be run.

Instead of using definePageMeta on each page, you can add named route middleware within the pages:extend hook.