SEO and Meta

Nuxt head tag management is powered by Unhead . It provides sensible defaults, several powerful composables and numerous configuration options to manage your app's head and SEO meta tags.

Providing an app.head property in your nuxt.config.ts allows you to statically customize the head for your entire app.

This method does not allow you to provide reactive data. We recommend using useHead() in app.vue .

It's good practice to set tags here that won't change such as your site title default, language and favicon.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { head : { title : ' Nuxt ' , // default fallback title htmlAttrs : { lang : ' en ' , }, link : [ { rel : ' icon ' , type : ' image/x-icon ' , href : ' /favicon.ico ' }, ] , }, }, } )

You can also provide any of the keys listed below in Types.

Some tags are provided by Nuxt by default to ensure your website works well out of the box.

viewport : width=device-width, initial-scale=1

: charset : utf-8

While most sites won't need to override these defaults, you can update them using the keyed shortcuts.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { head : { // update Nuxt defaults charset : ' utf-16 ' , viewport : ' width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1 ' , }, }, } )

The useHead composable function supports reactive input, allowing you to manage your head tags programmatically.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { title : ' My App ' , meta : [ { name : ' description ' , content : ' My amazing site. ' }, ] , bodyAttrs : { class : ' test ' , }, script : [ { innerHTML : ' console.log( \' Hello world \' ) ' } ] , } ) </ script >

We recommend taking a look at the useHead and useHeadSafe composables.

The useSeoMeta composable lets you define your site's SEO meta tags as an object with full type safety.

This helps you avoid typos and common mistakes, such as using name instead of property .

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useSeoMeta ( { title : ' My Amazing Site ' , ogTitle : ' My Amazing Site ' , description : ' This is my amazing site, let me tell you all about it. ' , ogDescription : ' This is my amazing site, let me tell you all about it. ' , ogImage : ' https://example.com/image.png ' , twitterCard : ' summary_large_image ' , } ) </ script >

While using useHead is recommended in all cases, you may have a personal preference for defining your head tags in your template using components.

Nuxt provides the following components for this purpose: <Title> , <Base> , <NoScript> , <Style> , <Meta> , <Link> , <Body> , <Html> and <Head> . Note the capitalization of these components ensuring we don't use invalid native HTML tags.

<Head> and <Body> can accept nested meta tags (for aesthetic reasons) but this does not affect where the nested meta tags are rendered in the final HTML.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const title = ref ( ' Hello World ' ) </ script > < template > < div > < Head > < Title > {{ title }} </ Title > < Meta name = " description " :content = " title " /> < Style > body { background-color : green ; } </ Style > </ Head > < h1 > {{ title }} </ h1 > </ div > </ template >

It's suggested to wrap your components in either a <Head> or <Html> components as tags will be deduped more intuitively.

Below are the non-reactive types used for useHead , app.head and components.

interface MetaObject { title ?: string titleTemplate ?: string | ( ( title ?: string ) => string ) templateParams ?: Record < string , string | Record < string , string >> base ?: Base link ?: Link [] meta ?: Meta [] style ?: Style [] script ?: Script [] noscript ?: Noscript [] htmlAttrs ?: HtmlAttributes bodyAttrs ?: BodyAttributes }

See @unhead/vue for more detailed types.

Reactivity is supported on all properties, by providing a computed value, a getter, or a reactive object.

useHead useSeoMeta app/Components < script setup lang = " ts " > const description = ref ( ' My amazing site. ' ) useHead ( { meta : [ { name : ' description ' , content : description }, ] , } ) </ script > < script setup lang = " ts " > const description = ref ( ' My amazing site. ' ) useSeoMeta ( { description , } ) </ script > < script setup lang = " ts " > const description = ref ( ' My amazing site. ' ) </ script > < template > < div > < Meta name = " description " :content = " description " /> </ div > </ template >

You can use the titleTemplate option to provide a dynamic template for customizing the title of your site. For example, you could add the name of your site to the title of every page.

The titleTemplate can either be a string, where %s is replaced with the title, or a function.

If you want to use a function (for full control), then this cannot be set in your nuxt.config . It is recommended instead to set it within your app.vue file where it will apply to all pages on your site:

useHead < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { titleTemplate : ( titleChunk ) => { return titleChunk ? `${ titleChunk } - Site Title ` : ' Site Title ' }, } ) </ script >

Now, if you set the title to My Page with useHead on another page of your site, the title would appear as 'My Page - Site Title' in the browser tab. You could also pass null to default to 'Site Title'.

You can use templateParams to provide additional placeholders in your titleTemplate besides the default %s . This allows for more dynamic title generation.

useHead < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { titleTemplate : ( titleChunk ) => { return titleChunk ? `${ titleChunk } %separator %siteName ` : ' %siteName ' }, templateParams : { siteName : ' Site Title ' , separator : ' - ' , }, } ) </ script >

You can use the tagPosition: 'bodyClose' option on applicable tags to append them to the end of the <body> tag.

For example:

< script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { script : [ { src : ' https://third-party-script.com ' , // valid options are: 'head' | 'bodyClose' | 'bodyOpen' tagPosition : ' bodyClose ' , }, ] , } ) </ script >

Within your app/pages/ directory, you can use definePageMeta along with useHead to set metadata based on the current route.

For example, you can first set the current page title (this is extracted at build time via a macro, so it can't be set dynamically):

pages/some-page.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > definePageMeta ( { title : ' Some Page ' , } ) </ script >

And then in your layout file, you might use the route's metadata you have previously set:

layouts/default.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const route = useRoute () useHead ( { meta : [ { property : ' og:title ' , content : ` App Name - ${ route . meta . title }` } ] , } ) </ script >

In the example below, titleTemplate is set either as a string with the %s placeholder or as a function , which allows greater flexibility in setting the page title dynamically for each route of your Nuxt app:

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { // as a string, // where `%s` is replaced with the title titleTemplate : ' %s - Site Title ' , } ) </ script >

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { // or as a function titleTemplate : ( productCategory ) => { return productCategory ? `${ productCategory } - Site Title ` : ' Site Title ' }, } ) </ script >

nuxt.config is also used as an alternative way of setting the page title. However, nuxt.config does not allow the page title to be dynamic. Therefore, it is recommended to use titleTemplate in the app.vue file to add a dynamic title, which is then applied to all routes of your Nuxt app.

