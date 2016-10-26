Sourcemaps are enabled for your server build by default, and for the client build in dev mode, but you can enable them more specifically in your configuration.

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { // or sourcemap: true sourcemap : { server : true , client : true , }, } )

You can use Node inspector to debug Nuxt server-side.

nuxt dev --inspect

This will start Nuxt in dev mode with debugger active. If everything is working correctly a Node.js icon will appear on your Chrome DevTools and you can attach to the debugger.

Note that the Node.js and Chrome processes need to be run on the same platform. This doesn't work inside of Docker.

It is possible to debug your Nuxt app in your IDE while you are developing it.

You may need to update the config below with a path to your web browser. For more information, visit the VS Code documentation about debug configuration .

{ // Use IntelliSense to learn about possible attributes. // Hover to view descriptions of existing attributes. "version": "0.2.0", "configurations": [ { "type": "chrome", "request": "launch", "name": "client: chrome", "url": "http://localhost:3000", // this should point to your Nuxt `srcDir`, which is `app` by default "webRoot": "${workspaceFolder}/app" }, { "type": "node", "request": "launch", "name": "server: nuxt", "outputCapture": "std", "program": "${workspaceFolder}/node_modules/nuxt/bin/nuxt.mjs", "args": [ "dev" ], } ], "compounds": [ { "name": "fullstack: nuxt", "configurations": [ "server: nuxt", "client: chrome" ] } ] }

If you prefer your usual browser extensions, add this to the chrome configuration above:

"userDataDir": false,

You can also debug your Nuxt app in JetBrains IDEs such as IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, or PhpStorm.

Create a new file in your project root directory and name it nuxt.run.xml . Open the nuxt.run.xml file and paste the following debug configuration:

< component name = " ProjectRunConfigurationManager " > < configuration default = " false " name = " client: chrome " type = " JavascriptDebugType " uri = " http://localhost:3000 " useFirstLineBreakpoints = " true " > < method v = " 2 " /> </ configuration > < configuration default = " false " name = " server: nuxt " type = " NodeJSConfigurationType " application-parameters = " dev " path-to-js-file = " $PROJECT_DIR$/node_modules/nuxt/bin/nuxt.mjs " working-dir = " $PROJECT_DIR$ " > < method v = " 2 " /> </ configuration > < configuration default = " false " name = " fullstack: nuxt " type = " CompoundRunConfigurationType " > < toRun name = " client: chrome " type = " JavascriptDebugType " /> < toRun name = " server: nuxt " type = " NodeJSConfigurationType " /> < method v = " 2 " /> </ configuration > </ component >

If you have another IDE and would like to contribute sample configuration, feel free to open a PR !