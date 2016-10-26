Authoring Nuxt Layers

Nuxt layers are a powerful feature that you can use to share and reuse partial Nuxt applications within a monorepo, or from a git repository or npm package. The layers structure is almost identical to a standard Nuxt application, which makes them easy to author and maintain.

A minimal Nuxt layer directory should contain a nuxt.config.ts file to indicate it is a layer.

base/nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( {} )

Additionally, certain other files in the layer directory will be auto-scanned and used by Nuxt for the project extending this layer.

app/components/* - Extend the default components

- Extend the default components app/composables/* - Extend the default composables

- Extend the default composables app/layouts/* - Extend the default layouts

- Extend the default layouts app/middleware/* - Extend the default middleware

- Extend the default middleware app/pages/* - Extend the default pages

- Extend the default pages app/plugins/* - Extend the default plugins

- Extend the default plugins app/utils/* - Extend the default utils

- Extend the default utils app/app.config.ts - Extend the default app config

- Extend the default app config server/* - Extend the default server endpoints & middleware

- Extend the default server endpoints & middleware nuxt.config.ts - Extend the default nuxt config

app app.vue

base app components BaseComponent.vue nuxt.config.ts

nuxt.config.ts nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ ' ./base ' , ] , } )

When extending from multiple layers, it's important to understand the override order. Layers with higher priority override layers with lower priority when they define the same files or components.

The priority order from highest to lowest is:

Your project files - always have the highest priority Auto-scanned layers from ~~/layers directory - sorted alphabetically (Z has higher priority than A) Layers in extends config - first entry has higher priority than second

extends - Use for external dependencies (npm packages, remote repositories) or layers outside your project directory

- Use for external dependencies (npm packages, remote repositories) or layers outside your project directory ~~/layers directory - Use for local layers that are part of your project

If you need to control the order of auto-scanned layers, you can prefix them with numbers: ~/layers/1.z-layer , ~/layers/2.a-layer . This way 2.a-layer will have higher priority than 1.z-layer .

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ // Local layer outside the project ' ../base ' , // NPM package ' @my-themes/awesome ' , // Remote repository ' github:my-themes/awesome#v1 ' , ] , } )

If you also have ~~/layers/custom , the priority order is:

Your project files (highest)

~~/layers/custom

../base

@my-themes/awesome

github:my-themes/awesome#v1 (lowest)

This means your project files will override any layer, and ~~/layers/custom will override anything in extends .

To get started you can initialize a layer with the nuxt/starter/layer template . This will create a basic structure you can build upon. Execute this command within the terminal to get started:

Terminal npm create nuxt -- --template layer nuxt-layer

Follow up on the README instructions for the next steps.

You can publish and share layers by either using a remote source or an npm package.

You can use a git repository to share your Nuxt layer. Some examples:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ // GitHub Remote Source ' github:username/repoName ' , // GitHub Remote Source within /base directory ' github:username/repoName/base ' , // GitHub Remote Source from dev branch ' github:username/repoName#dev ' , // GitHub Remote Source from v1.0.0 tag ' github:username/repoName#v1.0.0 ' , // GitLab Remote Source example ' gitlab:username/repoName ' , // Bitbucket Remote Source example ' bitbucket:username/repoName ' , ] , } )

If you want to extend a private remote source, you need to add the environment variable GIGET_AUTH=<token> to provide a token.

If you want to extend a remote source from a self-hosted GitHub or GitLab instance, you need to supply its URL with the GIGET_GITHUB_URL=<url> or GIGET_GITLAB_URL=<url> environment variable - or directly configure it with nuxt.config . If you want to extend a remote source from a self-hosted GitHub or GitLab instance, you need to supply its URL with theorenvironment variable - or directly configure it with the auth option in your

Bear in mind that if you are extending a remote source as a layer, you will not be able to access its dependencies outside of Nuxt. For example, if the remote layer depends on an eslint plugin, this will not be usable in your eslint config. That is because these dependencies will be located in a special location ( node_modules/.c12/layer_name/node_modules/ ) that is not accessible to your package manager.

When using git remote sources, if a layer has npm dependencies and you wish to install them, you can do so by specifying install: true in your layer options. nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ [ ' github:username/repoName ' , { install : true } ] , ] , } ) When using git remote sources, if a layer has npm dependencies and you wish to install them, you can do so by specifyingin your layer options.

You can publish Nuxt layers as an npm package that contains the files and dependencies you want to extend. This allows you to share your config with others, use it in multiple projects or use it privately.

To extend from an npm package, you need to make sure that the module is published to npm and installed in the user's project as a devDependency. Then you can use the module name to extend the current nuxt config:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ // Node Module with scope ' @scope/moduleName ' , // or just the module name ' moduleName ' , ] , } )

To publish a layer directory as an npm package, you want to make sure that the package.json has the correct properties filled out. This will make sure that the files are included when the package is published.

package.json { " name " : " my-theme " , " version " : " 1.0.0 " , " type " : " module " , " main " : " ./nuxt.config.ts " , " dependencies " : {}, " devDependencies " : { " nuxt " : " ^3.0.0 " } }

Make sure any dependency imported in the layer is explicitly added to the dependencies . The nuxt dependency, and anything only used for testing the layer before publishing, should remain in the devDependencies field.

Now you can proceed to publish the module to npm, either publicly or privately.

When publishing the layer as a private npm package, you need to make sure you log in, to authenticate with npm to download the node module.

Auto-scanned layers (from your ~~/layers directory) automatically create aliases. For example, you can access your ~~/layers/test layer via #layers/test .

If you want to create named layer aliases for other layers, you can specify a name in the configuration of the layer.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { $meta : { name : ' example ' , }, } )

This will produce an alias of #layers/example which points to your layer.

When importing using global aliases (such as ~/ and @/ ) in a layer components and composables, note that these aliases are resolved relative to the user's project paths. As a workaround, you can use relative paths to import them, or use named layer aliases.

Also when using relative paths in nuxt.config file of a layer, (with exception of nested extends ) they are resolved relative to user's project instead of the layer. As a workaround, use full resolved paths in nuxt.config :

nuxt.config.ts import { fileURLToPath } from ' node:url ' import { dirname , join } from ' node:path ' const currentDir = dirname ( fileURLToPath ( import . meta . url)) export default defineNuxtConfig ( { css : [ join (currentDir , ' ./app/assets/main.css ' ) , ] , } )

You can use the getLayerDirectories utility from Nuxt Kit to support custom multi-layer handling for your modules.

modules/my-module.ts import { defineNuxtModule , getLayerDirectories } from ' nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup ( _options , nuxt ) { const layerDirs = getLayerDirectories () for ( const [ index , layer ] of layerDirs . entries ()) { console . log ( ` Layer ${ index } : ` ) console . log ( ` Root: ${ layer . root }` ) console . log ( ` App: ${ layer . app }` ) console . log ( ` Server: ${ layer . server }` ) console . log ( ` Pages: ${ layer . appPages }` ) // ... other directories } }, } )

Notes:

Earlier items in the array have higher priority and override later ones

The user's project is the first item in the array

Configuration loading and extends support is handled by unjs/c12 , merged using unjs/defu and remote git sources are supported using unjs/giget . Check the docs and source code to learn more.