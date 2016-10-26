Nuxt Kit provides composable utilities to make interacting with Nuxt Hooks, the Nuxt Interface and developing Nuxt Modules super easy.

Discover all Nuxt Kit utilities. Discover all Nuxt Kit utilities.

You can install the latest Nuxt Kit by adding it to the dependencies section of your package.json . However, please consider always explicitly installing the @nuxt/kit package even if it is already installed by Nuxt.

@nuxt/kit and @nuxt/schema are key dependencies for Nuxt. If you are installing it separately, make sure that the versions of @nuxt/kit and @nuxt/schema are equal to or greater than your nuxt version to avoid any unexpected behavior.

package.json { " dependencies " : { " @nuxt/kit " : " npm:@nuxt/kit-nightly@latest " } }

test.mjs import { useNuxt } from ' @nuxt/kit '

Read more in Docs > 4 X > API > Kit . Read more in

Nuxt Kit utilities are only available for modules and not meant to be imported in runtime (components, Vue composables, pages, plugins, or server routes).

Nuxt Kit is an esm-only package meaning that you cannot require('@nuxt/kit') . As a workaround, use dynamic import in the CommonJS context: