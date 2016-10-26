Nuxt Kit provides composable utilities to make interacting with Nuxt Hooks, the Nuxt Interface and developing Nuxt Modules super easy.
You can install the latest Nuxt Kit by adding it to the
dependencies section of your
package.json. However, please consider always explicitly installing the
@nuxt/kit package even if it is already installed by Nuxt.
@nuxt/kit and
@nuxt/schema are key dependencies for Nuxt. If you are installing it separately, make sure that the versions of
@nuxt/kit and
@nuxt/schema are equal to or greater than your
nuxt version to avoid any unexpected behavior.
{
"dependencies": {
"@nuxt/kit": "npm:@nuxt/kit-nightly@latest"
}
}
import { useNuxt } from '@nuxt/kit'
Nuxt Kit is an esm-only package meaning that you cannot
require('@nuxt/kit'). As a workaround, use dynamic import in the CommonJS context:
// This does NOT work!
// const kit = require('@nuxt/kit')
async function main () {
const kit = await import('@nuxt/kit')
}
main()